ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewey, OK

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa City Council approves rezoning to make way for new sporting goods store

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa is one step closer to getting a new sporting goods store. In August, Scheels announced it is considering Tulsa as a future location. Tulsa City Councilors approved the rezoning of the west side of Woodland Hills Mall on Wednesday, which will allow Scheels to start construction after the former Sears building is demolished.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Collision Results in AirVac Transportation

At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Approves Budget, Real Estate Purchase and Hears from Parents Regarding Posters for Drag Queen Show in Schools

It was the public comment segment at the end of the meeting that drew a lot of attention as three speakers expressed their concerns and displeasure at learning that posters advertising the recent drag queen show at Unity Square had been posted in the schools. The speakers wanted answers as to who approved the posting of the ads and who might have done the actual posting.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Donut Store Vandalized, Community Rallies To Fund Repairs

A Tulsa donut shop was vandalized overnight. The Donut Hole near 31st and Peoria says someone busted its door and window after the shop took part in an art installation hosted by drag queens over the weekend. The donut shop says repairs have already been made thanks to a quick...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

COVID Grant Funds Still Available For Building Rehabilitation

The City of Bartlesville has announced through its CITY BEAT and social media platforms that Community Development Block Grants-CoronaVirus funds received by the City last year are now available to public facilities after a resolution to change the focus of the funds was passed at the City Council meeting in the first week of October.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Fire Department contains house fire in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to a fire in north Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. Residents were able to see smoke rising above their neighborhood near Admiral and Yale around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. TFD said the fire started from a shed that extended to another shed, but...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Imagine a Day Without Water: City of Tulsa participating to raise awareness

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is participating in the national advocacy movement Imagine a Day Without Water Thursday in an effort to raise awareness and educate the public about the value of water. On October 20, across the country, more than 1,000 organizations, corporations, and environmental...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Going, Going, Gone: Sapulpa Herald Building Demolished

More than almost any other building in Sapulpa, the small, almost nondescript structure at 16 S. Park defined the Oil Capital of the Southwest. Now, that small building of a million stories is gone, a wide patch of concrete and brick the only sign remaining that there was ever a building there at all.
SAPULPA, OK
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype

Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tri County Tech & Boys and Girls Club of Nowata open Facility in Nowata

The Tri County Tech Nowata Business Development Center and Boys and Girls club of Nowata announced last week there would be a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at the new joint-use facility for todays grand opening. This Facility is approximately 22,500 square feet and includes classrooms, a commercial kitchen,...
NOWATA, OK
kggfradio.com

On A Tip Officers Catch Thieves In The Act

Two Montgomery County men are arrested after a tip about suspicious activity. Independence Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of W. Main for a suspicious activity complaint about two individuals loading something onto a trailer. Officers arrived on the scene just as the vehicle was leaving, but were able to pull the vehicle over. The driver was identified as 45-year-old James Ramey, of Cherryvale, and the passenger as 25-year-old Steven Hilyard, of Independence.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Copan Man Dies in Crash

A Copan man was the victim of a fatality collision at about 9:30pm Sunday. OHP said the crash took place on N 3950 road, approximately 6/10 of a mile north of EW 600 Rd, 1.6 miles north and 2 miles west of Copan, OK, in Washington County. Details are vague...
COPAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police investigate shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning. Police said one man was shot at Savanna Landing Apartments near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Shell casings and a hammer were found in the street outside the apartment complex, according...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy