Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Tulsa City Council considering economic development plan for Woodland Hills Mall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council is considering an economic development plan for Woodland Hills Mall. It would mean creating a special tax zone in the area to help pay for the improvements. During Wednesday's council meeting, the chairwoman said "a robust discussion was held," so there was no vote.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa City Council approves rezoning to make way for new sporting goods store
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa is one step closer to getting a new sporting goods store. In August, Scheels announced it is considering Tulsa as a future location. Tulsa City Councilors approved the rezoning of the west side of Woodland Hills Mall on Wednesday, which will allow Scheels to start construction after the former Sears building is demolished.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Collision Results in AirVac Transportation
At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
KTUL
Glenpool to host 44th Annual BlackGold days Festival starting this Thursday
Thursday & Friday 4-11 p.m.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Approves Budget, Real Estate Purchase and Hears from Parents Regarding Posters for Drag Queen Show in Schools
It was the public comment segment at the end of the meeting that drew a lot of attention as three speakers expressed their concerns and displeasure at learning that posters advertising the recent drag queen show at Unity Square had been posted in the schools. The speakers wanted answers as to who approved the posting of the ads and who might have done the actual posting.
news9.com
Tulsa Donut Store Vandalized, Community Rallies To Fund Repairs
A Tulsa donut shop was vandalized overnight. The Donut Hole near 31st and Peoria says someone busted its door and window after the shop took part in an art installation hosted by drag queens over the weekend. The donut shop says repairs have already been made thanks to a quick...
bartlesvilleradio.com
COVID Grant Funds Still Available For Building Rehabilitation
The City of Bartlesville has announced through its CITY BEAT and social media platforms that Community Development Block Grants-CoronaVirus funds received by the City last year are now available to public facilities after a resolution to change the focus of the funds was passed at the City Council meeting in the first week of October.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa Fire Department contains house fire in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to a fire in north Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. Residents were able to see smoke rising above their neighborhood near Admiral and Yale around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. TFD said the fire started from a shed that extended to another shed, but...
KTUL
Imagine a Day Without Water: City of Tulsa participating to raise awareness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is participating in the national advocacy movement Imagine a Day Without Water Thursday in an effort to raise awareness and educate the public about the value of water. On October 20, across the country, more than 1,000 organizations, corporations, and environmental...
sapulpatimes.com
Going, Going, Gone: Sapulpa Herald Building Demolished
More than almost any other building in Sapulpa, the small, almost nondescript structure at 16 S. Park defined the Oil Capital of the Southwest. Now, that small building of a million stories is gone, a wide patch of concrete and brick the only sign remaining that there was ever a building there at all.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype
Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tri County Tech & Boys and Girls Club of Nowata open Facility in Nowata
The Tri County Tech Nowata Business Development Center and Boys and Girls club of Nowata announced last week there would be a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at the new joint-use facility for todays grand opening. This Facility is approximately 22,500 square feet and includes classrooms, a commercial kitchen,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa attorney to file a lawsuit against City of Locust Grove after police shot dogs
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — A Tulsa Attorney has notified the city of Locust Grove he intends to file a federal lawsuit after police shot two stray dogs and left them for dead back on Aug. 11. One of the dogs, now named Lucky, survived the shooting and went back...
kggfradio.com
On A Tip Officers Catch Thieves In The Act
Two Montgomery County men are arrested after a tip about suspicious activity. Independence Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of W. Main for a suspicious activity complaint about two individuals loading something onto a trailer. Officers arrived on the scene just as the vehicle was leaving, but were able to pull the vehicle over. The driver was identified as 45-year-old James Ramey, of Cherryvale, and the passenger as 25-year-old Steven Hilyard, of Independence.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police say vandals caused more than half a million dollars in damages at Owasso construction site
OWASSO, Okla. — Police say vandals caused more than half a million dollars in damages at a construction site in Owasso, near 76th Street North and North Memorial Drive. Not only did the vandals tear up equipment, but they also dug up part of the road which damaged the car of an innocent driver.
Creek County Authorities Ask For Help In Missing Woman Search
The Creek County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. Deputies say Stephanie Fuller was reported missing over the weekend, but she has not had any contact with family for more than a year. They say she was last seen in the Sapulpa area...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Multiple fire departments respond to industrial building fire in Catoosa
CATOOSA, Okla. — Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at a metal galvanizing plant, east of the Port of Catoosa, near State Highway 266 and South 4100 Road. Fire crews from Catoosa, Verdigris, Tulsa and Claremore were all on the scene. They said they were...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Copan Man Dies in Crash
A Copan man was the victim of a fatality collision at about 9:30pm Sunday. OHP said the crash took place on N 3950 road, approximately 6/10 of a mile north of EW 600 Rd, 1.6 miles north and 2 miles west of Copan, OK, in Washington County. Details are vague...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police investigate shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning. Police said one man was shot at Savanna Landing Apartments near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Shell casings and a hammer were found in the street outside the apartment complex, according...
64-year-old Rogers Co. man dies in ATV accident
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a 64-year-old Owasso man was killed in an ATV accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Comments / 0