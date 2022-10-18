Read full article on original website
Red and Black
First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens
On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
Red and Black
UGA Black Affairs Council hosts an enchanting evening at Café Soul
On Friday night, the University of Georgia’s Black Affairs Council took over the Memorial Hall Ballroom to host Café Soul, their annual talent show. After five months of planning, auditioning and practicing, the talent was ready to take the stage. With their acts as rehearsed as they could...
Red and Black
UGA Asian American Student Association hosts APIDA Night Market
Hundreds of students from all cultural backgrounds lined up to enter the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Night Market hosted by the University of Georgia Asian American Student Association on Saturday night. The event took place on the Tate West Lawn and hosted booths from various Asian-based organizations and fraternities....
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Stacey Abrams stops in downtown Athens
Stacey Abrams, Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee, hosted a rally at College Square in downtown Athens on Wednesday, Oct. 19, as a part of her “Let’s Get It Done Bus Tour.” Several other democratic candidates running for office spoke at the rally including Janice Laws Robinson, Nakita Hemingway and Bee Nguyen.
Red and Black
Retired UGA English professor receives Lindberg literature award
On Oct. 11, University of Georgia alum and former professor, Hugh Ruppersburg, class of 1972, received the Stanley W. Lindberg Award for “profound contribution to Georgia's rich literary history.”. The award was presented by the Stanley W. Lindberg Award Foundation Board of Directors and the Friends of Georgia Libraries...
Red and Black
UGA Alpha Omicron Pi wins Greek Grind
Alpha Omicron Pi at the University of Georgia won the 2022 Sigma Delta Tau Greek Grind, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at The Classic Center. Greek Grind is an annual dance competition hosted by SDT at UGA and brings all 19 UGA sororities together to raise money for their national philanthropy, Prevent Child Abuse America.
Red and Black
Athens Hip-Hop Harmonic brings creativity to composing
In October of 2019, faculty members of the University of Georgia’s Hugh Hodgson School of Music posed the question: What is the university concert band not doing that it should be doing?. This question has since sparked ideas, collaborations and innovations within the school to create the Athens Hip...
Red and Black
UGA Hispanic Student Association hosts 31st Noche Latina
The University of Georgia’s Hispanic Student Association held its annual Noche Latina event on Saturday night at the Tate Center Grand Hall. This year’s event, titled “A Través De Nuestros Ojos,” which means “through our eyes” in Spanish, centered on the experiences of Latino students at UGA.
Red and Black
Patriot Front propaganda brought to UGA, Athens
While walking to the Office of Global Engagement on June 15, University of Georgia employee Elena Lopez Ko said they noticed white supremacist propaganda near the Terry College of Business. “I was walking to work, so this happened in the morning — maybe before seven-ish in the morning,” Lopez Ko...
Red and Black
Inner East Athens Neighbors hosts community meeting to discuss District 2 representation, advocacy plans
Athens’ District 2 residents met at New Freedom Christian Center on Monday, Oct. 17 to talk about the Inner East Athens Neighbors’ lawsuit against the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections and the next steps in their work for representation. IEAN President Cshanyse Allen was joined by Dexter Wimbish,...
Red and Black
College Republicans host Labor Commissioner candidate Bruce Thompson
The College Republicans at the University of Georgia hosted Sen. Bruce Thompson, Labor Commissioner candidate, on Wednesday night in the UGA Miller Learning Center. Thompson discussed how he became involved in politics, his plans for addressing unemployment and what he believes is important for politicians to know. Cards passed out...
Red and Black
Warnock visits Athens as early voting begins
Students from the University of Georgia and Athens-Clarke County residents gathered at the UGA Chapel on Thursday morning to hear Sen. Raphael Warnock speak. The incumbent was joined by members of Dawgs for Warnock, Athens-Clarke County Democrats Chairman and District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson, State Senator and Attorney General candidate Jen Jordan and Mayor Kelly Girtz.
Red and Black
Georgia volleyball sweeps 11th-ranked Florida on the road
The University of Georgia volleyball team completed its first SEC sweep of the season after defeating No. 11 Florida 3-0 on the road (25-22, 25-23, 25-20). Senior Kacie Evans led the Bulldogs with 16 kills while posting six blocks and five digs. Junior transfer Sophie Fischer totaled eight kills while senior Amber Stivrins had nine.
Red and Black
UPDATE: Athens police respond to shooting on Gaines School Road
UPDATE: A 19-year-old Athens man died and an 18-year-old Athens man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department release. The current investigation indicates that the two men shot each other at 4:55 p.m. on Oct. 21, the release said.
Red and Black
Georgia soccer beats Ole Miss 1-0
Georgia soccer defeated Ole Miss 1-0 in the Bulldogs' final home game of the season. The Bulldogs’ offense and defense were strong tonight, keeping the ball out of the Rebels’ side of the field and kept consistent pressure on their defense. “I liked the performance tonight,” head coach...
