kyma.com
SNHD: Juvenile dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting a death from a common infection found in warm freshwater. The health district said a male juvenile died after possibly being exposed at Lake Mead on the Arizona side of the lake at the beginning of October.
kyma.com
South Carolina man sent to prison for firing into apartment, killing young girl, AG says
GAFFNEY, South Carolina (WYFF) — The Upstate man who shot into an apartment, killing an 8-year-old girl, is headed to prison, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Donald Martin, III, 20, was 15 years old when he fired multiple gunshots into an apartment on Buford Street in...
kyma.com
Wind Advisory issued October 21 at 1:25PM MST until October 23 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE…Salton Sea, Chuckwalla Mountains, Western Imperial. County and Imperial Valley. * WHEN…From 4 PM Saturday to midnight MST Saturday night. * IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger. vehicles traveling along roads with...
