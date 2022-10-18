On October 5, Nintendo confirmed that Hellena Taylor would not be returning to her role as the voice of the titular character in "Bayonetta 3"; instead, Jennifer Hale would be stepping in. Many fans were disappointed by the news and weren't entirely sold on Platinum Games' initial explanation that the studio couldn't manage to work with Taylor's schedule. Taylor then came forward with a series of videos that she released on her Twitter account where she claimed, "the final offer to do the whole game as a buyout – flat rate – was 4,000 U.S. dollars." She then asked fans to boycott the game and instead donate the money they would have spent on it to charity.

3 DAYS AGO