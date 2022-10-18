Read full article on original website
“There’s a man in my bedroom” Little girl tells horrified mother while alone in old house
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Some people, and even some animals, are very attune to what is going on in all layers of the universe. As if there are realms where other entities exist - ghosts, perhaps, or maybe even angels, or perhaps other iterations of ourselves.
'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting
Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
Dream And Technoblade's Dad Team Up For Cancer Awareness
The gaming world suffered a hard loss when it was announced on June 30 that popular "Minecraft" YouTuber Technoblade had died at the age of 23. Technoblade's passing came almost a year after he was diagnosed with metastatic sarcoma, a cancer that can occur in the body's connective tissue (via Mayo Clinic). News of Technoblade's death sent shockwaves through the internet, and many tributes to the content creator popped up, including one in "Minecraft" itself. Now, fellow YouTuber Dream and Technoblade's father have joined forces to honor Technoblade and increase cancer awareness.
The Bayonetta Voice Acting Conflict Just Got More Complicated
On October 5, Nintendo confirmed that Hellena Taylor would not be returning to her role as the voice of the titular character in "Bayonetta 3"; instead, Jennifer Hale would be stepping in. Many fans were disappointed by the news and weren't entirely sold on Platinum Games' initial explanation that the studio couldn't manage to work with Taylor's schedule. Taylor then came forward with a series of videos that she released on her Twitter account where she claimed, "the final offer to do the whole game as a buyout – flat rate – was 4,000 U.S. dollars." She then asked fans to boycott the game and instead donate the money they would have spent on it to charity.
Jessica Blevins Is Officially No Longer Ninja's Manager
Jessica Blevins, wife of streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, has been in more than one relationship with the streamer for some time, acting as both his spouse and business manager since meeting in 2010. As a married couple, they've built a strong and supportive relationship, and in business she has played an instrumental role in transforming Ninja into a gaming star — and keeping him grounded at the same time. The successful blending of love and business has been good for the couple, but now it seems the business-side of the relationship is mostly coming to an end.
