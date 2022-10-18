Downtown, development, parks, and community engagement make City of Valpo a “star of Northwest Indiana”

Read full article on original website
xrock1039.com
New Valparaiso Compost Site Hours
In Valparaiso, compost site hours are being adjusted for the end of Daylight Saving Time next month. The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County says effective Monday, November 7, 2022, Valparaiso compost site hours will be 8am-4pm. Portage and Boone Grove sites will remain unchanged until winter hours begin. Daylight Saving Time ends November 6th. Here’s a link to the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County website.
laportecounty.life
Holladay Properties celebrates 70 years of success
Starting a business is a risky and scary endeavor. Few survive. Even fewer thrive. Despite these odds, Holladay Properties celebrated its 70th anniversary this year. Holladay has a lot more than just longevity to celebrate. Over the last 70 years, Holladay has created a thriving business where people are truly put first.
wrtv.com
Three Indiana cities listed among 50 rattiest in the country
ATLANTA — Chicago may soon need to change its name from "The Windy City" to the "Rattiest City," after topping Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities List, yet again. Orkin released the list today, and for the eighth consecutive year, the Midwest city takes the top spot. New York beat...
CBS News
Halloween display takes spookiness to the max in Burns Harbor, Indiana
Susan Hall and her husband have gone all out for the holiday for 20 years. Drop by Stanley Street near Lake Park Road in Burns Harbor, Indiana to see their display… if you dare.
nwi.life
Board-certified family medicine doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network in La Porte
Victor Benavides, MD, a board-certified family medicine doctor, has joined. the Franciscan Physician Network at the LaPorte Health Center in La Porte. Dr. Benavides received his training at the Universidad de Montemorelos in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. His residency was at Mayaguez Medical Center in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. His clinical interests...
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network
Community Healthcare System recently welcomed four doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc. (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these providers represent include general surgery, intervention cardiology, family medicine and orthopedic surgery. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
Community Healthcare System’s expanded Munster immediate care center targeted for October 2023 opening
Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services with the addition of a new and larger immediate care and medical services center in Munster. The post Community Healthcare System’s expanded Munster immediate care center targeted for October 2023 opening appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Parents take issue with East Chicago school's handling of teacher who created 'kill list'
EAST CHICAGO, Indiana (CBS) – Many parents showed their concern Wednesday at a Catholic school in East Chicago after a teacher was allowed to stay on school grounds without police being called for several hours.The teacher admitted to creating a kill list with staff and student names on it.CBS 2's Suzanne LeMignot went to East Chicago, Indiana, where at least one parent met with administrators on Wednesday.More than 100 parents came together to write a letter after the incident involving the teacher. They're demanding changes be made.Some of those parents came to protest after they said St. Stanislaus School failed...
WNDU
Cause of massive fire at old LaPorte factory still unknown
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in LaPorte are still working to determine the cause of a massive fire at a vacant factory building earlier this month. It started in the early hours of the morning on Oct. 5 at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. Officials tell us...
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago teacher who allegedly made 'kill list' has yet to post bond
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - An East Chicago teacher who allegedly admitted to making a "kill list" could walk out of jail as soon as Thursday night. Some parents have been furious since the story came out. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres is out of the hospital and currently in custody at the Lake...
insideevs.com
Mullen Buys Bankrupt ELMS And Its Indiana Plant For $240 Million
After acquiring a 60 percent controlling interest in Bollinger Motors in September, Mullen Automotive has now bought bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions and its assets, including the plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. The EV startup has received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court on October 13 to acquire electric vehicle company...
hometownnewsnow.com
Council Reacts to Replacement of Police Chief
(Michigan City, IN) - There’s a new police chief today in Michigan City. Steve Forker, a 17-year member of the department, has officially taken over, replacing outgoing chief Dion Campbell. Mayor Duane Parry on Friday announced he was replacing Dion Campbell. Parry cited continued high gun violence as the...
indiana105.com
Ramp Closures on I-65 in Lake County
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is advising motorists of ramp closures along the I-65 corridor over the next two weeks between Ridge Road and US 30. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will implement ramp closures as follows:
montanarightnow.com
No prison time for Indiana man who fatally shot daughter, 9
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter as he was talking to her two brothers about gun safety won’t serve any prison time for her 2017 death. A Lake County judge on Thursday sentenced 38-year-old Eric S. Hummel to one year in a community corrections program while living at home, followed by 3 1/2 years of probation. He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent charges in Olivia Hummel’s June 2017 death. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Hummel told a 911 dispatcher he didn’t realize the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.
nwi.life
OB/GYN joins Franciscan Physician Network Family Wellness Center in Munster
Obstetrician/gynecologist Gordon Skeoch, MD, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network at the Family Wellness Center in Munster and is accepting new patients. Dr. Skeoch received his training at the University of Illinois-Chicago College of Medicine in Chicago and completed his residency training at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago.
Franciscan Health Crown Point names new chief medical officer
Franciscan Health Crown Point has a new chief medical officer. The post Franciscan Health Crown Point names new chief medical officer appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Crash Hinge on Test Results
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a possible alcohol-related motor vehicle crash with injuries at U.S 6 and County Line Road near Westville at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police said 45-year-old Larry Daugherty of Westville struck a ditch bank head-on. Daugherty said he left...
Stan’s Donuts and Coffee Opening Four Sites in Mariano’s
Three sites will be full-service stores, while the last will be a donut shop
Owners of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Schererville to Mark 1-Year Anniversary with 4-Day Celebration
Power couple and St. Croix natives Lou and Dianne Reed stepped out on faith to fulfill a dream of owning a franchise restaurant. This week, they are celebrating 1-year of being the owners of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Schererville and have schedule a series of event to commemorate this milestone.
FAITH Farms & Orchard Announces $500,000 USDA Grant for FAITH Food is Medicine Program
Today, FAITH CDC (Families Anchored in Total Harmony, Inc.) hosted a press conference to highlight a $500,000 grant that the organization received from USDA to develop a FAITH Food Is Medicine (FFIM) program in Gary. “These funds will allow us to use fresh produce to battle against heart disease, diabetes,...
