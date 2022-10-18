Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Comeback Flyers kids strike again in 3-2 thriller against Tampa Bay
Humans of the sporting world, the Philadelphia Flyers are 3-0-0. The maybe-we-won’t-suck-that-much Flyers are currently the Metro Division leaders. This game was reminiscent of the comeback win three days ago that was 3-2 over the Vancouver Canucks. This writer won’t go as far as to call this a statement win (again it’s only three games into the season) but this shows a side of the squad fans have been hoping was lurking under the cloak of mediocrity.
NBC Sports
Flyers release slick white Reverse Retro alternate jersey
The Flyers are going with a fresh white for their new 2022-23 Reverse Retro adidas jersey. The team released the look of the new sweater Thursday. This season’s Flyers Reverse Retro jersey honors the 1974 and 1975 Stanley Cup championship teams. The iconic Flyers crest will showcase dimensional embroidery treatment raising the outline around the front crest featuring a thin black outline surrounding the crest to match the original worn only in 1974. The jersey is remixed in an almost all white and black color palette, while slight accents of burnt orange pay homage to teams from the 1990s. The current NHL shield logo is also remixed in vintage orange and black colors.
NBC Sports
Drafted in Philly to finding a printer in Philly, Sanheim just fine with crazy day
When Travis Sanheim arrived to the Wells Fargo Center for the Flyers' 2022-23 regular-season opener, his first priority wasn't a pregame ritual. Or to catch a team meeting. "The whole process was pretty crazy," Sanheim said with a relieved laugh Friday at Flyers Training Center. A season opener always brings...
theScore
Shorthanded Panthers end Flyers' undefeated start
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Rudolfs Balcers and Josh Mahura each had third-period goals and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Wednesday night. Balcers’ goal, his first with Florida after signing in the offseason, put the Panthers on top for...
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting the Flyers’ 1967 Home Opener
The Original Six took the hockey world by storm in 1942, becoming the first wave of teams to play in the NHL. It wasn’t until the 1967 expansion that the Philadelphia Flyers were born and their first home game was played. The Original Six. The Original Six teams began...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Flyers 3
Improving to 3-1-0 to start the season, the Florida Panthers opened up the home portion of their 2022-23 schedule with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Everyone did a fantastic job stepping in," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "Everyone was making fantastic plays,...
NHL
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
Penguins Game 4: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Kings
One quick stop home before two weeks of laundry bags, hotels, and the Canadian Rockies. The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1) host the LA Kings (3-2-0) Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins’ lineup figures to be the same as the first three games, including a pair of six-goal performances and a sloppy clunker against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
Pens defenseman Dumoulin talks 'tremendous' Malkin, more
Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin sits down with 93.7 The Fan’s Josh Rowntree to talk about Evgeni Malkin’s strong start, the team’s defensive depth, road trips and more.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Building New Identity From Tortorella’s Coaching Style
What a weekend for Philadelphia sports. The NLCS-bound Phillies, the 6-0 Eagles, and… the undefeated Philadelphia Flyers?. Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The Flyers have been looked down upon as the ugly stepsister of Philly sports for a few years now. The once feared club characterized by the reputation and success of the Broad Street Bullies of the seventies, along with years amongst the top of the Metropolitan Division and a myriad of playoff appearances from 1994-2012, the Flyers have lost their identity and respect in the league in recent years, especially after hitting rock bottom last season.
Second Penguins Reverse Retro jersey coming soon
It is believed the Penguins edition will be a black jersey and will feature the classic “robo-penguins” or “pigeon” logo uses in the early 1990s through the mid-2000s.
