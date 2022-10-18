Some Restaurant Reservations Are Harder to Snag Than Ever Before. Here's the Secret to Getting Them Anyway.

If you've noticed it's getting more difficult to make a reservation at your favorite restaurant, you're not imagining it — demand for dining has grown post-pandemic , with few resources to keep up with it.

Online reservations grew by 9% from January through June of this year compared with the same period in 2019, according to OpenTable data reported by The Wall Street Journal . Fortunately, there are a few ways to get a seat at even the most coveted tables.

Related: The Staff You Need to Hire to Run a Restaurant

Despite diners' renewed enthusiasm, just one in four restaurant operators believe their restaurant will be more profitable this year than last, per the National Restaurant Association , citing recruitment and retention as key issues.

Naturally, a widespread staff shortage means tougher-to-make reservations if you don't know how to get creative.

First? Try keeping an eye on your desired restaurant's social media page, 34-year-old San Francisco-based product designer Tim Kim told WSJ ; oftentimes, restaurants post last-minute cancellations there.

Kim also suggests snagging a four-person table, which can be easier to secure than a two-top, then figuring out who will join you later.

Related: 4 Keys to Opening a Successful Restaurant

Walking into restaurants to inquire about reservations can also be a solid strategy (especially if they've stopped answering the phone), as can signing up for alerts on the booking-platform Resy or establishing yourself as a regular at your favorite spot.