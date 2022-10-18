ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Labrador Demanding Kisses From Dad in the Middle of DIY Job Melts Hearts

By Leonie Helm
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A cute video of a dog demanding kisses from their owner has proven yet again that dogs are hilarious and has gone viral on TikTok with over 3.6 million views.

In the video, Layla, a silver Labrador, is sitting next to what appears to be her owner while he is studying the instructions for making a piece of furniture. TikTok user @layla.the.silver.lab posted the video with the caption: "When kisses are more important than putting together a silly bench..."

Layla is sitting with her face under her owner's face, her nose directly under his, imploring him to pay attention to her. At one point, the man moves his head and Layla is right there with him, keeping her head right near his before giving him a lick and jumping up and placing her front paws on his shoulders.

@layla.the.silver.lab

When kisses are more important than putting together a silly bench. #dogsoftiktok #dogtok #fypシ

♬ original sound - Layla

@layla.the.silver.lab

Labradors topped the American Kennel Club's list of most popular dog breeds in 2021, as the breed has done 31 times. Most people know about yellow, chocolate and black Labradors, but not so many people know about their silver counterparts.

According to website Love Your Dog, there is controversy around the origins of the breed, with some saying the silver Labrador is a pure breed, and others asserting it is a mixed breed of a Labrador and the silver coated Weimaraner.

Love Your Dog writes on its website, "the unresolved debate first began when Kellogg's Kennel advertised 'rare gray Labradors' for sale in the 1950s. This raised questions from many breeders and Labrador enthusiasts worldwide, as it would appear that this silver color suddenly came from nowhere."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASBRT_0idb3o3v00
Silver Labrador. Stock Image. A Silver Labrador has delighted the internet by demanding kisses from her humans. Getty Images

With the surrounding controversy, the silver Labrador is not recognized as an official color, as with the red fox Labrador.

According to Love Your Dog, the average cost of a Labrador retriever puppy ranges from $1,000 upwards from a reputable breeder. But as a silver Labrador is rarer, they can go for more, averaging between $1,250 and $1,500.

Users were delighted by Layla's classic dog behavior, with one writing: "Can't be on the floor at her level & not pay her attention."

User Ceay said: "How do I send this to my dog."

Another user, hmichael36, commented: "Omg my dog does this exact same thing. He wants me to kiss his face and smushes his face into mine."

User Jillian Fause wrote: "I am obsessed with how much this dog loves you because it shows just how much you love him or her. Heartwarming does not cover it."

Newsweek reached out for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Comments / 6

Related
Newsweek

Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video

A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
Newsweek

Cat 'Aghast' After Hearing a Human Meowing Has Internet in Stitches

Ever wish you could speak in a language your pet could truly understand? One man seems to have cracked cat communication in a viral video shared online on Thursday. Shared on Reddit's popular r/aww forum, the video was reposted by u/MorgrainX but the original poster has not so far been discovered.
Upworthy

Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him

People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
Newsweek

Video of Dog Saying 'Good Morning' Every Day Has Viewers in Stitches

A video showcasing a Bernese mountain dog's unique way of greeting his owner every morning is spreading some much-needed cheer on social media. Weller is part of a family of canines whose antics are regularly shared on TikTok under the handle TheBernerBunch. However, it's one of Weller's most recent clips that has drawn attention.
KANSAS STATE
Newsweek

Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts

One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious

Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
Daily Mail

Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs

A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
pethelpful.com

Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker

Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
Newsweek

Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online

A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
The Independent

Vet reveals five dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet

A vet from Essex has revealed the dog breeds he would not keep as a pet.Ben Simpson-Vernon, 31, listed several types of dog that he would not own, due to common health problems associated with particular breeds.Some breeds were off his list because of “temperament problems” or “excessive wrinkly skin.”Mr Simpson-Vernon clarified that ultimately all dogs have health problems, but steps can be taken to ensure you buy from the right place.“I wanted to raise awareness on both dogs to get and not to get,” Mr Simpson-Vernon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Coldplay postpone shows after Chris Martin contracts ‘serious' health problemProtester tells Princess Kate ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during Belfast tripKourtney Kardashian says she’s ‘so into’ her ‘thicker’ post-IVF body
Newsweek

Cat's Reaction to Owner Performing TikTok Dance Has People in Stitches

A black cat's bemused reaction to their owner filming a TikTok dance video has gone viral. Footage showcasing Puma the cat's response to his owner, Mariasha Pinchuk, filming the clip with her friends has been watched more than 14 million times since being posted to social media. In a study...
Newsweek

Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'

A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
Newsweek

Man Teaching His Puppy How to 'Hug' Delights Internet as He Shares Regrets

A man and dog have become internet stars after his dog learns a unique trick. Most dogs learn how to heel, roll over, maybe fetch the newspaper, however Hugo the Malamute has developed a significant talent for tackling his owner Brian to the ground. In one video, which has over 3.3 million likes, Brian writes, "Teaching my puppy to hug thinking nothing could go wrong," alongside clips of Hugo the puppy standing on his hind legs and hugging his owner. The video then jumps to footage of a fully grown Hugo tackling Brian to the ground.
ohmymag.co.uk

Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds

A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1005M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy