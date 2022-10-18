Labrador Demanding Kisses From Dad in the Middle of DIY Job Melts Hearts

A cute video of a dog demanding kisses from their owner has proven yet again that dogs are hilarious and has gone viral on TikTok with over 3.6 million views.

In the video, Layla, a silver Labrador, is sitting next to what appears to be her owner while he is studying the instructions for making a piece of furniture. TikTok user @layla.the.silver.lab posted the video with the caption: "When kisses are more important than putting together a silly bench..."

Layla is sitting with her face under her owner's face, her nose directly under his, imploring him to pay attention to her. At one point, the man moves his head and Layla is right there with him, keeping her head right near his before giving him a lick and jumping up and placing her front paws on his shoulders.

Labradors topped the American Kennel Club's list of most popular dog breeds in 2021, as the breed has done 31 times. Most people know about yellow, chocolate and black Labradors, but not so many people know about their silver counterparts.

According to website Love Your Dog, there is controversy around the origins of the breed, with some saying the silver Labrador is a pure breed, and others asserting it is a mixed breed of a Labrador and the silver coated Weimaraner.

Love Your Dog writes on its website, "the unresolved debate first began when Kellogg's Kennel advertised 'rare gray Labradors' for sale in the 1950s. This raised questions from many breeders and Labrador enthusiasts worldwide, as it would appear that this silver color suddenly came from nowhere."

With the surrounding controversy, the silver Labrador is not recognized as an official color, as with the red fox Labrador.

According to Love Your Dog, the average cost of a Labrador retriever puppy ranges from $1,000 upwards from a reputable breeder. But as a silver Labrador is rarer, they can go for more, averaging between $1,250 and $1,500.

Users were delighted by Layla's classic dog behavior, with one writing: "Can't be on the floor at her level & not pay her attention."

User Ceay said: "How do I send this to my dog."

Another user, hmichael36, commented: "Omg my dog does this exact same thing. He wants me to kiss his face and smushes his face into mine."

User Jillian Fause wrote: "I am obsessed with how much this dog loves you because it shows just how much you love him or her. Heartwarming does not cover it."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.