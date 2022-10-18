Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Teen Backed for Telling Sister She's Parents' Favorite: 'I Was Left Behind'
"She talked about how mom and dad have saved for us to go to college," she wrote. "SHE has a college fund waiting for her, but I don't."
Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping
A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
Happy Face serial killer sends daughter chilling letters from prison, calls her fat & creeps on her Instagram
THE DAUGHTER of the infamous 'Happy Face' serial killer has publicly shared letters that she's received from her father while he's in prison. Melissa Moore, who's known as @lifeafterhappyface on TikTok, posted a video about a letter she received from her dad. She received an overwhelming response on the app...
A car found buried in a California backyard is being checked for possible human remains, police say
Authorities are investigating the unusual circumstances surrounding the discovery of a vehicle buried on a residential property about 30 miles south of San Francisco in Atherton, California.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Woman dubbed ‘Black Widow’ killer dies in state prison, California corrections officials say
Susan Russo, who was dubbed the “Black Widow” killer by prosecutors for having her husband murdered in 1994, died of natural causes on Friday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported. Russo was 67 years old. Russo was assigned to the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla...
Shock details emerge in Debbie Collier case as dark past of mom of daughter’s boyfriend is revealed among new updates
THE mother of a self-described "suspect" in the mysterious murder of Debbie Collier was arrested and sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking and selling crystal meth, The U.S. Sun can reveal. Vickie Lynn Terrell - the mother of Debbie's daughter's boyfriend, Andrew Giegerich - was caught red-handed attempting...
Suspected Serial Killer Linked to 5 Deaths in Northern California
Police have narrowed the investigation down to one "person of interest" who has allegedly killed five men since July 8 Police have "located a person of interest" whom they believe has killed five men in the Northern California community of Stockton. On Friday, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that investigators have narrowed the investigation to one suspect, who is allegedly responsible for the deaths of the men occurring between July 8 and Sept. 27. "These homicides occurred in the evening or early morning hours and our victims were alone," McFadden said in...
Neighbors called police in past on mom Melissa Towne, who's accused of killing daughter in Tomball
Melissa Towne's neighbors are painting a disturbing picture of her. She's accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter.
Double death riddle after couple with three kids are both discovered dead on their driveway with no signs of trauma
A MARRIED couple with three kids has been found dead on their driveway in mysterious circumstances, according to police. The bodies of Martha Valdez Salomon, 45, and Gabriel Aguilar, 43, were discovered with no sign of trauma on Thursday morning in Phoenix, Arizona. One of the couple's sons was the...
Mother-in-Law Humiliated After Bride 'Publicly Embarrasses' Her at Wedding
Should elders always be respected, even if they’re behaving terribly?. As stressful as it can be to plan a wedding, nothing makes the stress worse than problematic and interfering loved ones and family members. These people will insist on putting their opinions forward even when they don't have a say in the planning process.
Father Acquitted as Son Is Convicted in Cold Case That Has Haunted California
After 25 years of mystery surrounding the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who went missing after a party, a jury on Tuesday finally convicted a man of killing her.Paul Flores, now 45, was convicted of her murder. His father, 81-year-old Ruben Flores, who was accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body, was found not guilty of accessory to murder by a separate jury on Tuesday afternoon.Tuesday’s decision puts to rest two-and-a-half decades of speculation into what happened to Smart, who was last seen alive as she walked alongside Paul Flores by university residence...
Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search
As the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar.Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.Waitstaff said the “flirty” group was drinking shots “and demanded a waiter’s number,” according to WSAV, as protesters sat in front of their house, holding signs and “screaming for an arrest.” “They had shots, we’re flirty and...
My Sister Is Refusing to Pay for Her Kids on Vacation—What Should I Do?
"Now her kids are 12 and 14, we had to rent a house with more bedrooms, because they have hit puberty and need their privacy, which costs more."
Toddler Fatally Shoots Infant in the Face: Police
Police said a 3-year-old inside the residence fired the weapon that killed the infant.
'Selfish' Woman Refusing to Help Sister Look After Dying Stepdad Cheered
"He made it clear that he's not your dad. Just because Katie is living in her own world doesn't make it any less true," commented one supportive Reddit poster.
Mom Allegedly Took Selfies and Drugs While Toddler Was Drowning In Pond
Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted on a charge of criminally negligent homicide following the death of her son. She has yet to appear in court.
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins begging for help after escaping handcuffs
The mother of the malnourished children, Zaikaya Duncan, was arrested in Baton Rouge after police issued an AMBER Alert for five other missing kids.
Woman 'Tricked' Into Feeding Stepkids While Husband Attends Party Defended
"One red flag after another with this guy," one commenter wrote. "She needs to get out."
Moment mother surprises daughter by travelling over 700 miles to help pick wedding dress
A bride-to-be was shocked when her mother travelled over 700 miles (1,100km) to surprise her while shopping for a wedding dress.Footage shows Devan Williamson, 26, gasping as she sees her mother, Diana Williamson, 45, after walking out of a changing room a bridal shop in Fort Myers, Florida.The pair embrace while the account manager is wearing a potential gown.Diana flew over 700 miles from her home in Rutherfordton, North Carolina to help her daughter pick out a dress.“We both were both just overcome with happiness and surprise,” Devan said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mother waxes three-year-old daughter’s ‘unibrow’Bride gifted ring containing father's ashes to walk down aisle on wedding dayWoman announces pregnancy to sonographer sister by turning up for ultrasound scan
My Family Hid The Haunting In Our Home From Me For Years. Then I Found These Photos.
“We were haunted?” I asked my mom, bewildered. “We were terrorized,” she replied.
