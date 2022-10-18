ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

The US Sun

Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping

A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
People

Suspected Serial Killer Linked to 5 Deaths in Northern California

Police have narrowed the investigation down to one "person of interest" who has allegedly killed five men since July 8 Police have "located a person of interest" whom they believe has killed five men in the Northern California community of Stockton. On Friday, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that investigators have narrowed the investigation to one suspect, who is allegedly responsible for the deaths of the men occurring between July 8 and Sept. 27. "These homicides occurred in the evening or early morning hours and our victims were alone," McFadden said in...
STOCKTON, CA
TheDailyBeast

Father Acquitted as Son Is Convicted in Cold Case That Has Haunted California

After 25 years of mystery surrounding the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who went missing after a party, a jury on Tuesday finally convicted a man of killing her.Paul Flores, now 45, was convicted of her murder. His father, 81-year-old Ruben Flores, who was accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body, was found not guilty of accessory to murder by a separate jury on Tuesday afternoon.Tuesday’s decision puts to rest two-and-a-half decades of speculation into what happened to Smart, who was last seen alive as she walked alongside Paul Flores by university residence...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search

As the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar.Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.Waitstaff said the “flirty” group was drinking shots “and demanded a waiter’s number,” according to WSAV, as protesters sat in front of their house, holding signs and “screaming for an arrest.” “They had shots, we’re flirty and...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Moment mother surprises daughter by travelling over 700 miles to help pick wedding dress

A bride-to-be was shocked when her mother travelled over 700 miles (1,100km) to surprise her while shopping for a wedding dress.Footage shows Devan Williamson, 26, gasping as she sees her mother, Diana Williamson, 45, after walking out of a changing room a bridal shop in Fort Myers, Florida.The pair embrace while the account manager is wearing a potential gown.Diana flew over 700 miles from her home in Rutherfordton, North Carolina to help her daughter pick out a dress.“We both were both just overcome with happiness and surprise,” Devan said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mother waxes three-year-old daughter’s ‘unibrow’Bride gifted ring containing father's ashes to walk down aisle on wedding dayWoman announces pregnancy to sonographer sister by turning up for ultrasound scan
FORT MYERS, FL
