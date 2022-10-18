ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Grab a New-to-You iPad Mini 4 for More Than Half Off

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32BmVu_0idb3jeI00

In the new normal, everybody's working remotely from time to time. But it's not always easy to stay productive when you're away from the office. If you find yourself often wasting valuable time when you're commuting to a coffee shop or traveling between destinations, it might be time to mix things up from your typical laptop workstation .

Fortunately, during our Apple Days promotion, you can get all kinds of great discounts on refurbished Apple products. They may not be brand-new, but they've been fixed up to work like new and they're on sale for a fraction of what you would normally pay.

For those who spend a lot of time in transit, you can't do much better than an Apple iPad Mini 4, 128GB. This 2019 WiFi-only tablet isn't much bigger than a smartphone but it packs the power of a PC. Running on a 1.5GHz Apple A8 processor, the 7.9" tablet allows you to seamlessly multitask with emails, browsing, streaming, and more while jumping between screens with simplified touch controls. With WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 capabilities, you can connect anywhere there's a network available and sync with wireless devices like headphones or keyboards.

The iPad Mini 4 has an outstanding ten-hour battery life, helping you work all day when you're away from the office. You can access all of your important files, thanks to 128GB of storage, and connect with colleagues on video calls using the 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera. The rear 8MP iSight camera comes in handy for digital nomads who want to document all of their work adventures.

You don't have to break the bank for a great new iPad. Apple Days runs until October 21, and you can grab an Apple iPad Mini 4, 128GB plus accessories for just $225.99 (reg. $599).

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years

Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
shefinds

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note

Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269

Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Apple Insider

Apple's 10th-gen iPad arrives with more speed & new colorful design

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's tenth-generationiPad has an overhauled design that more closely matches that of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Launched alongside the updated M2 iPad Pro, the tenth-generation iPad has undergone the biggest design change...
People

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

69K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy