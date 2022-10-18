Selma Blair leaves ‘Dancing with the Stars’ amid battle with MS

Selma Blair stepped away from “Dancing with the Stars” amid her battle with multiple sclerosis, saying she’s “pushed as far as I could.”

The actress announced her departure from the reality dance competition on Monday night’s episode after receiving MRI results that convinced her to exit.

“With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations, and my body is definitely taking a hit,” Blair said. “It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. ... I could do extensive damage that of course I do not want.”

The episode shows Blair tearfully sharing the news with her dance partner, Sasha Farber, before giving her final waltz performance.

“This is a dance for everyone that has tried and hoped that they could do more, but also the power in realizing when it’s time to walk away,” Blair said.

Blair, 50, was diagnosed in 2018 with the autoimmune disease, which can affect a person’s brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. She regularly chronicles her battle with the illness, including through a documentary, “Introducing, Selma Blair,” that premiered last year.

The actress is known for films such as “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde” and for series including “Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane” and “Anger Management.”

The 31st season of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered last month on Disney+. Blair’s exit came during the season’s fifth episode. Other contestants on Season 31 include singer Jordin Sparks, actor Wayne Brady and reality star Teresa Giudice.