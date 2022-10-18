ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Alba Brings Retro Boho Style in Black Michael Kors Dress & Sandals to Golden Heart Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
Jessica Alba brought retro bohemian glamour to the red carpet for God’s Love We Deliver’s 2022 Golden Heart Awards. Alba was notably one of the evening’s honorees, receiving the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy.

Arriving to the Glasshouse in New York City on Monday night with husband Cash Warren, the Honest Beauty founder posed in a strapless black Michael Kors Collection gown. Hailing from Kors’ spring 2023 collection, her flowing number included a looped asymmetric shoulder strap and long hem. A metallic gold oval clutch, shiny wide cuff bracelet and paneled gold, brown and white drop earrings finished Alba’s outfit.

When it came to footwear, the “Sin City” star appeared to complete her outfit with a set of heeled sandals . Her style featured thin soles and front straps in a black hue, coordinating with her dress to create a streamlined statement. The sleek pair likely included stiletto heels totaling 3-4-inches in height, giving Alba a height boost while remaining versatile for the formal occasion.

The Golden Heart Awards annually celebrate and raise funds for the charity God’s Love We Deliver, in partnership with Michael Kors . The 2022 gala, held at the Glasshouse in New York City and hosted by Billy Porter, honored Jessica Alba , Huma Abedin, Bella Hadid and Karen Pearl. The evening featured a dinner, live auction and performance by Lea Michele. Its guest list was equally star-studded, including Nicky Hilton, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Ari Parker and Ladies Eliza and Amelia Spencer in attendance.

PHOTOS: Discover Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 collection in the gallery.

