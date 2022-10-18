Savannah’s Delta Sigma Theta’s sponsors “7 Days of Advocacy: A Call to Action and Impact”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Alumnae Chapter (SAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, announced “7 Days of Advocacy: A Call to Action and Impact” and “Violated: March for Women’s Reproductive Rights and Public Safety/Anti-Gun Violence” happening until Saturday, October 22.

The event is held in response to decisions made concerning women’s reproductive rights and concerns of public safety, specifically gun violence, in Savannah area communities.

“Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, has been committed to service through social action since its founding in 1913,” said Elaine Shavers Campbell, president of SAC. “Today, issues at the forefront of our agenda include protecting women’s reproductive rights and curbing gun violence, and we invite local community members to add their voices to the causes that impact all of us.”

The activities include virtual lectures, discussions, and a letter-writing campaign to make state lawmakers aware of the issues that are important and relevant to Savannah-area constituents.

The final day, Saturday, October 22, will begin with a march at Forsyth Park. Participants will assemble at 9:30 a.m. and depart at 10 a.m. to Savannah City Hall where there will be a brief program. From there, participants will roll and stroll to the polls at the Savannah Civic Center to cast their ballots for the November General Election.

“We invite Savannah-area residents to march with us to advocate for reproductive justice and condemn the senseless gun violence that plagues our beautiful city,” Campbell said.

All events are open to the public and the full schedule is available at www.dstsavalum.com. For more information, contact the Social Action Committee chair or co-chair: Patricia Harris, Ed.D., at 912-713-3554, pharris1@bellsouth.net, or Sharon Williamson, DrPH, at 912-484-0462, Sharon.williamson@currently.com.