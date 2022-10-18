ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Industry' Star Myha'la Herrold Joins Cast Of Sony & Black Bear's Starry GameStop Movie 'Dumb Money'

By Andreas Wiseman
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Industry and Bodies Bodies Bodies star Myha’la Herrold is the latest name to join Sony and Black Bear ’s starry GameStop movie Dumb Money .

Herrold joins Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, Anthony Ramos, Vincent D’Onofrio and Dane DeHaan in the dramedy which is currently in production.

Based on author Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network , the movie will tell the story of fortunes made and lost overnight in the David vs Goliath GameStop short squeeze which made headlines far beyond Wall Street last year. Pic will offer an irreverent and scathing portrait of how a loosely affiliated group of amateur investors and internet denizens crushed one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street, thus upending the establishment (for a time, at least). I, Tonya and Cruella filmmaker Craig Gillespie is directing.

Character details have largely been kept under wraps but we hear Herrold will play a college girl who dives into the stock market in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Religiously following the stock-update videos of Roaring Kitty’s YouTube channel, she invests stock in GameStop and finds herself biting off more than she can chew.

As we revealed last week, Sony beat out other suitors to take domestic and a bunch of international rights to the project, which was the buzziest pre-sale title at Toronto this year.

Ryder Picture Company’s Aaron Ryder ( Arrival ), Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman ( The Imitation Game ) and Gillespie are producing. Script was adapted by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum.

Rising actress Herrold will next star with Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali in Netflix’s Sam Esmail-directed film Leave The World Behind . She recently reprised her lead role as Harper Stern in the second season of hit HBO/BBC series Industry . On the big screen, she was also seen starring in the A24 thriller Bodies, Bodies, Bodies with Pete Davidson, Maria Bakalova and Amandla Sternberg.

She is repped by manager Laura Gibson from 11:11 Entertainment, and UTA.

‘RHOA’ Alum Claudia Jordan Shuts Down Meghan Markle Claims ‘Deal Or No Deal’ Treated Models Like Bimbos

Claudia Jordan, former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is opening up about her own experience on the Deal or No Deal set after Meghan Markle claimed they treated her like a bimbo. “For clarity — yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they knew would engage with the contestants,” Jordan shared on her Instagram Stories. In a second post she continued, “And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We...
BTS’s Jin To Release First Solo Single ‘The Astronaut’; Date Set, Logo Trailer Revealed

Jin, of South Korean supergroup BTS, is due to drop his first solo single on October 28, agency Big Hit Music said today. Titled “The Astronaut,” the song will see Jin become the second member of the K-pop sensation to release solo material following J-Hope whose debut album landed last July. Big Hit also revealed a logo trailer for “The Astronaut” (check it out below) and set out a promotional schedule that includes a poster drop tomorrow, a series of concept photos and another teaser in the run-up to the release next week. The song became available for pre-order today. Earlier this...
CAA Signs ‘Blue Story’ & ‘Boxing Day’ Producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor

EXCLUSIVE: UK producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor has signed with CAA for representation. Writer, director and producer Gharoro-Akpojotor founded Joi Productions, the UK film and TV production company focused on Black, queer, and female-led stories. In 2018, she joined Damian Jones to produce Andrew “Rapman” Onwubolu’s Blue Story, which made waves in the UK and was picked up by Paramount for distribution. Gharoro-Akpojotor earned a BIFA Breakthrough Producer nomination in 2019, and a BFI Vision Award in 2020 for her work on the movie. She also produced Aml Ameen’s debut Boxing Day, and is currently producing Champion, a BBC/Netflix show by Candice Carty-Williams. In 2021, Gharoro-Akpojotor’s short film For Love, which she wrote...
James Corden Will “Probably” Discuss Restaurant Ban Brouhaha On Monday’s ‘Late Late Show’

UPDATE, with McNally response: The Late Late Show host James Corden says he will “probably” talk about his recent restaurant brouhaha on Monday’s show, though he finds the topic “such a silly thing” to discuss. Calling the controversy “insane” in a New York Times interview, Corden spoke for the first time about being banned – and unbanned – from a ritzy New York eatery after famous restaurateur Keith McNally called out the comic on Instagram for rudely and repeatedly berating waitstaff. Corden had agreed to the interview with the Times‘ Dave Itzkoff earlier this month to discuss his new Amazon Prime Video...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ron Masak Dies: “King Of Commercials” And ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actor Was 86

Character actor Ron Masak, best known for a recurring role in Murder, She Wrote has passed away aged 86. He passed away yesterday of natural causes, surrounded family, according to Facebook post from his daughter posted to his page. Known as ‘The King of Commercials,’ Masak had a long career in entertainment and played the popular recurring character Sheriff Mort Metzger in Murder, She Wrote, as well as appearing twice as other characters. His passing comes only nine days after Murder, She Wrote lead Angela Lansbury died at age 96. Masak’s other roles included appearances on The Twilight Zone, Webster, The Rockford Files,...
Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’

Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
Channel 4 Takes News Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air For One Week After Swearing About MP

Channel 4 has sidelined news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy for one week after he was caught on tape describing Tory MP Steve Baker as a “c***” following an interview.  Louisa Compton, Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual at Channel 4, said in a tweet: “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week.”  Guru-Murthy made the remark, which was not broadcast on television but was later picked...
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
Anthony Rapp On Kevin Spacey Verdict: “Bringing This Lawsuit Was Always About Shining A Light”

Anthony Rapp has issued a statement following his defeat today in a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey. The jury came in after just an hour of deliberations and found two-time Oscar winner Spacey not liable for damages. Addressing a crowd outside the Manhattan courtroom, Rapp lawyer Richard Steigman said: “The jury spoke. Anthony told his truth. We respect the jury’s verdict, but it doesn’t change his truth.” Rapp later issued his own statement, saying he was “deeply grateful” that he had a chance to tell his story. “Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of...
MANHATTAN, NY
Report Of FBI Search On Home Of ABC News Producer Draws Response From Attorney, Questions About Investigation

A report on an FBI search last spring at the home of then-ABC News producer and reporter James Gordon Meek has generated a response from his attorney and lingering questions over the nature of the investigation. According to the network, Meek, a military and national security investigative reporter who produced Hulu’s 3212 Unredacted last year, “resigned very abruptly and hasn’t worked for us for months.” According to a report in our sister publication Rolling Stone, Meek’s exit came after an April 27 raid of his apartment in Arlington, VA. Meek has not been charged, but a magistrate judge signed off on...
Mickey Rourke Joins Cast Of ‘The Wheels Of Heaven’, Produced By & Co-Starring Dessy Tenekedjieva

Production is wrapping up on The Wheels of Heaven, a dramatic thriller starring Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler), produced by Dessy Tenekedjieva’s Bulgarian-based Black Sea Film and co-produced by UK’s Goldfinch, an independent production house and financier. The film, directed by Ben Charles Edwards (Quant) from a screenplay by Mike Shilliam, also stars Gary Stretch (Dead Man’s Shoes), Dessy Tenekedjieva (The Profession of Arms), Geoff Bell (RocknRolla) as well as Eleonora Ivanova and Dimitar Nikolov, featuring Lee Ryan (The Heavy), Nicky Whelan (Hall Pass) and Sadie Frost (Quant). Shilliam wrote the screenplay from a story by Edwards and Tenekedjieva....
Dame Judi Dench Makes Royal Fuss Over ‘The Crown’, Calling Netflix Hit “Crude Sensationalism”

Judi Dench might be a Dame, and she’s portrayed real-life queens of England in several films, but she apparently isn’t a big fan of The Crown. In a blistering open letter to UK’s The Times, the iconic actress calls out the Netflix hit series for presenting “an inaccurate and hurtful account of history,” and urges the streamer to add a disclaimer at the start of each episode describing the show as a “fictionalised drama.”
‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Dacre Montgomery To Lead Ghost Story ‘Went Up The Hill’ For ‘The Babadook’ & ‘The Nightingale’ Outfit — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Corsage and Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps has been set to lead ghost story Went Up The Hill with Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery. Currently in pre-production, the film will chart how after being abandoned as a child, Jack (Montgomery) ventures to remote New Zealand to attend the funeral of his estranged mother and there meets her grieving widow, Jill (Krieps). His search for answers becomes dangerous when his mother’s ghost returns to inhabit both Jack and Jill, using each of their bodies to speak to the other, and instigating a life-threatening nocturnal dance between the three of them. Bankside...
Netflix Boards Untitled Adam Sandler-Safdie Brothers Project

While Adam Sandler hasn’t been shy about talking about his next project with Josh and Benny Safdie during his Hustle press tour, Netflix has now officially boarded the untitled feature, which is currently in development at the streamer. Sandler is attached to star with the Safdies writing, directing and producing. Netflix would not confirm any other details, but sources say the hope is to shoot the project in the second quarter of 2023, which would likely make it Sandler’s next project. One insider close to the project said that start date is TBD as the siblings are still putting finishing touches...
Chad Stahelski And Leigh Dana Jackson Board ‘Black Samurai’ Feature Adaptation At Netflix

Netflix is moving forward with its feature film adaptation of the popular Black Samurai novels as it has tapped Chad Stahelski to direct and Leigh Dana Jackson to adapt. Stahelski will also produce along with Jason Spitz and Alex Young for 87Eleven Entertainment as well as John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman for Addictive Pictures. The Black Samurai novels are a series of books by famed thriller writer Marc Olden revolving around the character Robert Sand, an American soldier in Japan who learns the ways of the most powerful martial arts and becomes the Black Samurai, embarking on a mission to stop...
Harvey Weinstein’s L.A. Rape Trial To Begin Monday As Jury Selected

The long-delayed Los Angeles rape trial of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein will begin Monday after a jury was selected today in a downtown courtroom. The parties and Judge Lisa Lench still are working to empanel 10 alternate jurors for the trial, in which Weinstein faces four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, one count of sexual penetration by use of force, plus one count of sexual battery by restraint and sexual battery in incidents involving five women in L.A. County over a nine-year period. First charged and arrested for rape in May 2018 after the New York Times in October...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lana Del Rey Loses 200-Page Book, Family Footage In Hollywood Area Car Break-In

Grammy nominee Lana Del Rey has learned an important lesson: always back up your work. Del Rey was the victim earlier this year of a car break-in. Her backpack containing her computer, multiple hard drives, and a camcorder were taken. “A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place (actually Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles) and I stepped away for a minute,” she shared in an Instagram Live video today. “And the one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all of the windows and took it.” Lost in the theft was a 200-page book she was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Liz Truss Steps Down As UK PM After Chaotic Tenure, Becomes Shortest-Serving UK Leader

Liz Truss is out as UK Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party after just six weeks in office. Truss announced her resignation this morning during a nationally televised address, saying she had informed the King of her move. “I recognize given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party,” Truss said as she resigned. A Conservative party leadership race will take place in the coming week to find Truss’s replacement. Her successor will be the UK’s third prime minister this year. Truss and her beleaguered government have faced severe pressure from...
‘Black Adam’ Hits $25 Million Friday, Dwayne Johnson’s Best Opening Day As A Leading Man – Friday PM Update

UPDATE, Friday late afternoon: We are hearing from sources that Black Adam is set to make $25 million on Friday, which would easily be the best opening day for Dwayne Johnson among his solo projects. That list includes Hobbs & Shaw ($23.6M), Mummy Returns ($23.1M) Jumanji: Next Level ($19.7M) and San Andreas ($18.1M). Today’s $25M includes last night’s $7.6M in preview screenings. A $25M first day currently puts the New Line/DC movie at a $60M start. Families could put this higher tomorrow; we’ll see. Hobbs & Shaw opened to $60M during the first weekend of August 2019. Black Adam is also...
Deadline

Community Policy