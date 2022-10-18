Read full article on original website
Digging into Moriah’s mining history
On the September day in 1971 when Republic Steel announced it was shuttering its Moriah iron mines for good, its impending departure left deep holes in both the ground and in the soul of a fiercely proud community of recent immigrants who had come to the shores of Lake Champlain to build new lives for themselves — and in the process, helped build a nation.
Meet Mr. and Mrs. Marbone, the future of the Adirondack Park
You’ll notice a new byline in this week’s issue of the Lake Placid News. And before you ask: No, we didn’t hire a new staff writer at our sister newspaper, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise. It’s just that Aaron Cerbone is a new man. He’s now Aaron Marbone.
Ice Castles Lake George aiming for January opening
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ice Castles is set to raise millions of pounds of ice or more in Lake George once again this winter. A kingdom of cold will be built for visitors to enjoy at Charles R. Wood Park again for the second year in a row.
Witches on the Water Celebrate Spellbinding Halloween in Upstate New York
Forget the brooms. A coven of witches and warlocks traded their brooms for paddles to celebrate a spellbinding Halloween on the water in Upstate New York. For the past four years, a group of people has dressed up as witches and warlocks for a day and filled Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, New York, with pointed hats. Shelley Reynolds actually came up with the idea after seeing something similar in Portland, Oregon.
Mayor sells historic Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn
LAKE PLACID — Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn, a Lake Placid staple for nearly 70 years, has officially changed hands. Though the hotel’s ownership no longer bears the Devlin name, the new owners say they plan to carry on the hotel’s family legacy. Mayor Art Devlin...
Two people displaced after Schroon Lake fire
SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. — Two people are without a home after a fire in Schroon Lake. The fire happened on Wednesday night at a home on Adirondack Road. Volunteers from the American Red Cross helped the affected residents with shelter, food and clothing. Fire officials still haven't said what...
NYSP: Dexter man found dead in vehicle in Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Dexter man was found dead in a vehicle in Tupper Lake on October 16, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police responded to the scene where a black 2009 GMC Sierra truck was on fire in a field off of McCarthy Street in the Village of Tupper Lake.
Trick or Treat With Us at Downtown Plattsburgh & Champlain Centre Events!
The Plattsburgh area is BOOming with trick-or-treat events this year!. Join Mountain Lake PBS at the Champlain Centre Mall for the 7th annual Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country’s Trick or Treat for Books event on October 20th, 4:30-6:30 PM. Then, next week, come see us at...
ON THE SCENE: Valley Hardware opens under new ownership
For about 90 years, the Valley Hardware store has become a beloved institution in Keene Valley, and it will continue. The part general store, part hardware store, part gift shop, and part building supply store that provides a central location for residents to get their mail is now operating under new ownership.
No injuries in Port Kent house fire
PORT KENT, N.Y. — Fire crews are working to determine the origin of a house fire in Port Kent, New York. Officials received a report about the fire around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Lake Street. Firefighters spent several hours putting out the blaze. Keeseville Fire...
Is It Only a Matter of Time Before ‘Woke’ People Cancel This NY Lake?
With how touchy everyone is these days, it's hard to believe nobody's trumpeting for a name change for this popular Adirondack lake. I want to be clear here, I'm not actually suggesting we change the name of this lake. I really don't care one way or another... which is how I feel about cancel culture in general. People forget they can take the road of apathy. I spare myself a lot of mental anguish by not getting riled up over stupid stuff. Instead, I much prefer to watch arguments play out from the sidelines.
Plattsburgh radio station to broadcast localized 'War of the Worlds'
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gunfire has...
Mark BBQ Leaves Essex Junction for Colchester
The team at Mark BBQ slung its final heaping plates of Texas-style barbecue at the Essex Junction restaurant on Friday, almost four years to the day after it opened. Chef and co-owner Darrell Langworthy said Mark BBQ will reopen in Colchester in December, next door to the Guilty Plate Diner, which he and his wife, Sarah, run at 164 Porters Point Road. Until then, Langworthy said fans can satisfy their 'cue cravings at the diner, which will temporarily add a full range of barbecue to its menu.
Tupper Lake man arrested on 51 weapon charges
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Tupper Lake man was arrested Tuesday on illegal weapon possession charges, according to New York State Police. Police say that 40-year-old Marc E. Counter of Tupper Lake was initially arrested on October 18 for alleged unlawful possession of a pistol. New York State Police say that a joint investigation with Tupper Lake Police resulted in the seizure of two additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, two illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
Crash involving power lines closes some of Rt. 22A
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a crash has shut down a stretch of Route 22A in Vergennes. The Vergennes Fire Department closed 22A southbound at Hopkins Road and northbound from the Addison Four Corners area. That’s about a 5-mile stretch. Dispatchers said drivers should expect delays...
NY police investigating after man found dead in burning truck
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his burning pickup truck in Northern New York. It happened Sunday around 1 p.m. off McCarthy Street in the village of Tupper Lake. New York State Police say Ross Goodenough, 72, of Dexter, was found...
Police investigating body found inside burned pickup truck in Village of Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — New York State Police and Tupper Lake Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out truck on Sunday in the Village of Tupper Lake. On Sunday at 1 p.m., police responded to a vehicle fire in a field off McCarthy Street and found a black 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck engulfed in flames. The body of a man was located inside the vehicle.
Tupper Lake man charged with illegal gun stash
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Tupper Lake man faces a slew of weapons-related charges after police say they seized an illegal gun stash. The New York State Police Tuesday arrested Marc Counter, 40, after they say he was found to be unlawfully in possession of a pistol. After further investigation with the help of local police, officers ended up seizing two more pistols, 31 long guns, two assault weapons, a silencer, and several high-capacity magazines.
Man accused of aggravated intoxicated driving in Port Leyden
PORT LEYDEN- A man from Essex County is accused of aggravated intoxicated driving in the North Country, authorities say. Charles B. Manfred, 51, of Westport, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with aggravated DWI and DWI (first-offense). According to Troopers,...
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Updated: 4 hours...
