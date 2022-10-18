ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Police hopeful tips from public will help locate missing teen from Monroe County last seen 3 weeks ago

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0No5oh_0idb2Cke00

LONDON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - Police are turning to the public for help in bringing home a 17-year-old girl who disappeared in Monroe County last month.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released details surrounding the disappearance of Hailey Denoewer, 17, in hopes that someone can provide information into her whereabouts.

Denoewer was last seen on Sept. 27. with a group of friends. Police said she has not been seen or heard from since.

The sheriff's office said the teen was last known to be in western Wayne County or eastern Washtenaw County.

Anyone who has seen Denoewer or may have information about her whereabouts has been asked to contact detective bureau at 734-240-7530.

Tipsters who wish to make 100% anonymous information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587 or go online here .

Comments / 1

Related
WILX-TV

Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in breaking and entering incident

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several people and a vehicle. According to authorities, the suspects and the vehicle are wanted in connection with a breaking and entering incident that occurred Wednesday morning. Further details were not revealed...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police want help finding missing 17-year-old from Monroe County

LONDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police were seeking help to locate a missing 17-year-old girl from London Township, Michigan. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday, Oct. 20, that the missing girl had been located and was unharmed. All other details have been removed from this article.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police closing EB I-94 at 8 Mile to map homicide crime scene

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are closing down a portion of eastbound interstate 94 near Harper Woods to map a murder scene. MSP says the eastbound lanes of I-94 will be closed at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Friday, with traffic reopened off at 8 mile road. The closure comes after a 17-year-old girl's body was found last week along the freeway in St. Clair Shores. She was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder case earlier this week. 
HARPER WOODS, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Shooting spree suspect pleads no contest to felony charges in Jackson County

JACKSON, MI – A man accused in a 2020 shooting spree has pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges. At a court hearing Oct. 18, Samuel Boyer, 25, pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to single counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery, according to court records. Two additional felony firearm charges were dismissed as a condition of Boyer’s plea.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy