Police hopeful tips from public will help locate missing teen from Monroe County last seen 3 weeks ago

LONDON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - Police are turning to the public for help in bringing home a 17-year-old girl who disappeared in Monroe County last month.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released details surrounding the disappearance of Hailey Denoewer, 17, in hopes that someone can provide information into her whereabouts.

Denoewer was last seen on Sept. 27. with a group of friends. Police said she has not been seen or heard from since.

The sheriff's office said the teen was last known to be in western Wayne County or eastern Washtenaw County.

Anyone who has seen Denoewer or may have information about her whereabouts has been asked to contact detective bureau at 734-240-7530.

Tipsters who wish to make 100% anonymous information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587 or go online here .