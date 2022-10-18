The stubborn ridge of high pressure that’s been in place all month long, bringing the warm weather, will finally start to break down on Thursday, opening the door for a strong cold front to move in on Friday with gusty winds, widespread rain and the potential for our first snowfall of the season in the Cascade mountains. Temperatures are all set to drop drastically behind Friday’s cold front, dropping by 20-25°, only reaching into the upper 40’s and 50’s by the weekend.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO