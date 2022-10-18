Read full article on original website
BIG changes on the way!!!!
The stubborn ridge of high pressure that’s been in place all month long, bringing the warm weather, will finally start to break down on Thursday, opening the door for a strong cold front to move in on Friday with gusty winds, widespread rain and the potential for our first snowfall of the season in the Cascade mountains. Temperatures are all set to drop drastically behind Friday’s cold front, dropping by 20-25°, only reaching into the upper 40’s and 50’s by the weekend.
The switch has been flipped!
Rain, wind, cooler temperatures and mountain snow arrive Friday. Wind gust will likely approach 25-30 mph through the afternoon helping to clear out some of that pesky smoke and improve our air quality. Scattered showers are expected to linger through early Saturday morning, with some hit-and-miss showers hanging on through...
New community center coming to Spokane’s Chief Gary Park neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – A new community center is coming to the Chief Gary Park neighborhood in Spokane. “We want to provide people with what they deserve, and not what they expect,” said Deida Hakala, the executive director of Northeast Youth and Family Services (NEYFS). “We’re calling it the Spokane Creativity Project, because we want it to be a space that inspires creativity in a lot of different senses.”
Spokane Historic Landmarks Commission considers historic status for two properties
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Historic Landmarks Commission (SHLC) will consider adding two properties to the Spokane Register of Historic Places at its meeting on Oct. 19. The commission will consider the Edwin & Dorothy Matthews House and the Studio Apartments. The Matthews House, located at 1326 South Ballou...
Third grader asks for help collecting socks for people in need
SPOKANE, Wash. – KHQ received a very special letter in the mail this week from a third grader asking for help with her school’s local Socktober drive. Every year, Spokane International Academy holds Socktober to collect socks, jackets, hats, scarves and other warm-weather clothing for the homeless and people in need in Spokane. To get the word out, Avery Squires decided to write KHQ a letter to help get the word out.
Logging accident leaves one child dead, and a North Idaho man in the hospital
LACLEDE, Idaho – A North Idaho family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy from Laclede, Idaho after a tragic logging accident near the Idaho-Washington border. 6-year-old Noah Bell’s brother, Chris, is in Sacred Heart with extensive injuries after trying to save the little boy. Thankfully, we’re...
The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit is asking for help identifying a man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are asking for help identifying this man. He is an adult male who appears to have a tattoo of a skull on the inside of his left forearm. He is believed to drive the red sedan pictured. If...
Washington State Patrol seeks help investigating potential road rage shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking assistance investigating a potential road rage-induced shooting that occurred Oct. 9 near the Division Street exit of westbound I-90. According to a release from WSP, a shooting happened in that area at about 9 a.m. Washington State Patrol Detective...
1 person hurt after getting hit by train west of Argonne
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man was injured Wednesday evening near the train track at Trent and Vista in Spokane Valley. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Public Information Officer Mark Gregory, the man was walking along the tracks and waving towards the conductor of train as it approached.
Bonner County Sheriff’s Office searching for 81-year-old missing woman
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 81-year-old Patricia Chase who was reported missing from the Gypsy Bay area of Sagle. She’s described as being 5’6″, 225 pounds with brown eyes and white short hair. She’s possibly wearing blue pants and a white t-shirt.
Man sentenced to more than 12 years after distributing fentanyl that killed 16-year-old
Cusick, Wash. – 23-year-old Antoinne Holmes was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after distributing fentanyl to a 16-year-old boy, ultimately killing him. According to out partners at The Spokesman-Review, the boy was found dead in his bedroom on Aug. 28, 2020. The pills were sold to him earlier that day near Oldtown, Idaho.
Convicted felon back in jail after threatening couple at gunpoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – 41-year-old Keith Williams, a convicted felon, is back in the Spokane County jail after stalking and holding his ex-girlfriend and her husband at gunpoint. The victim said Williams had been stalking her at her apartment for weeks trying to see their daughter. She has custody...
Suspect remains hospitalized, investigators share bodycam pictures from police shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. -The suspect shot by police in a shootout in downtown Spokane on Oct. 16 remained hospitalized in critical condition on Friday, according to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO is leading the Spokane Independent Investigation Response (SIIR) team’s investigation into the shooting. Along...
Convicted felon arrested after two home invasions near Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Spokane County Deputies arrested 44-year-old Brian Gorder after he broke into two homes near Airway heights. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Gorder has 28 felony convictions and is now facing kidnapping, burglary and assault charges. Around 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 6, Gorder entered...
