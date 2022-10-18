ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

BIG changes on the way!!!!

The stubborn ridge of high pressure that’s been in place all month long, bringing the warm weather, will finally start to break down on Thursday, opening the door for a strong cold front to move in on Friday with gusty winds, widespread rain and the potential for our first snowfall of the season in the Cascade mountains. Temperatures are all set to drop drastically behind Friday’s cold front, dropping by 20-25°, only reaching into the upper 40’s and 50’s by the weekend.
SPOKANE, WA
The switch has been flipped!

Rain, wind, cooler temperatures and mountain snow arrive Friday. Wind gust will likely approach 25-30 mph through the afternoon helping to clear out some of that pesky smoke and improve our air quality. Scattered showers are expected to linger through early Saturday morning, with some hit-and-miss showers hanging on through...
SPOKANE, WA
New community center coming to Spokane’s Chief Gary Park neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. – A new community center is coming to the Chief Gary Park neighborhood in Spokane. “We want to provide people with what they deserve, and not what they expect,” said Deida Hakala, the executive director of Northeast Youth and Family Services (NEYFS). “We’re calling it the Spokane Creativity Project, because we want it to be a space that inspires creativity in a lot of different senses.”
SPOKANE, WA
Third grader asks for help collecting socks for people in need

SPOKANE, Wash. – KHQ received a very special letter in the mail this week from a third grader asking for help with her school’s local Socktober drive. Every year, Spokane International Academy holds Socktober to collect socks, jackets, hats, scarves and other warm-weather clothing for the homeless and people in need in Spokane. To get the word out, Avery Squires decided to write KHQ a letter to help get the word out.
SPOKANE, WA
Washington State Patrol seeks help investigating potential road rage shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking assistance investigating a potential road rage-induced shooting that occurred Oct. 9 near the Division Street exit of westbound I-90. According to a release from WSP, a shooting happened in that area at about 9 a.m. Washington State Patrol Detective...
SPOKANE, WA
1 person hurt after getting hit by train west of Argonne

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man was injured Wednesday evening near the train track at Trent and Vista in Spokane Valley. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Public Information Officer Mark Gregory, the man was walking along the tracks and waving towards the conductor of train as it approached.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Convicted felon back in jail after threatening couple at gunpoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – 41-year-old Keith Williams, a convicted felon, is back in the Spokane County jail after stalking and holding his ex-girlfriend and her husband at gunpoint. The victim said Williams had been stalking her at her apartment for weeks trying to see their daughter. She has custody...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Convicted felon arrested after two home invasions near Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Spokane County Deputies arrested 44-year-old Brian Gorder after he broke into two homes near Airway heights. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Gorder has 28 felony convictions and is now facing kidnapping, burglary and assault charges. Around 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 6, Gorder entered...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA

