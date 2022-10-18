Read full article on original website
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Ice Cube Warns People to Keep His Name Out of Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism Controversy
Ice Cube wants people to keep his name out of the Kanye West anti-Semitism controversy. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), the west coast rap legend and Big3 founder shared a tweet distancing himself from the drama Kanye West has caused with his recent anti-Semitic comments. "I hate that my name was...
Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money
Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
“You’re being a Karen”: Kanye West storms out of Piers Morgan interview
Kanye West has stormed out after being grilled by Piers Morgan about his recent antisemitic comments. Ye has made a slew of headlines of late after posting a stream of controversial comments on his social media accounts. Now, the rapper has been interviewed by Piers Morgan – who has weathered his own share of controversy over the years – in a fiery interview for Piers Morgan Uncensored.
Defiant Xi tells world China is ready to stand its ground
President Xi Jinping had a clear message to those who want to thwart China’s rise: You will fail. In a speech running almost two hours on Sunday, Xi let the world know that China wouldn’t change course even as it faces “dangerous storms” in a more hostile world. Instead, he declared the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is now on an irreversible historical course” and more forcefully offered China up as an alternative to the U.S. and its allies.
U.S. to expel 1,000 Venezuelans to Mexico daily under Title 42
Juarez authorities late Monday bused dozens of Venezuelan migrants expelled from the United States to an emergency shelter – a move to prevent single adults and families with children to sleep on the streets again.
Isamaya Ffrench Transforms Into 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo'
Movie characters are the best for Halloween looks because they’re like pop culture icons — and that goes for makeup, as well. I chose to re-interpret the look of Lisbeth Salander from the world-famous Swedish bestselling saga Millennium, who’s been portrayed by Rooney Mara and Noomi Rapace on-screen. It tied up very nicely with the first drop of ISAMAYA Beauty and the look I created for the Poster Girl Spring Summer 2023 fashion show last month in London.
A lesson in slow travel: walking the Camino de Santiago with my brother
The Camino de Santiago has been a confluence of culture since the eighth century, a trail where like-minded souls from all over the world share the sacred act of pilgrimage. Routes from the north, south, east and west of Europe crisscross Spain but all converge on the shrine of Saint James the Apostle in Galicia’s capital city, Santiago de Compostela.
Union and Sergio Tacchini's New Collab Blends Street and Sportswear
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see October's newest arrivals. The influential streetwear boutique Union and heritage tennis label Sergio Tacchini have teamed up on a new collection celebrating both brands' roots at the intersection of street and sportswear. Underpinning the collab is the longtime friendship between Union-owner Chris Gibbs and Sergio Tacchini creative director Sung Choi, who designed Union's original "Frontman" logo. The collection includes a premium twill track jacket & pant, tennis polo, shorts, color-blocked bucket hat, 5-panel cap, and a hoodie and tee featuring the Union logo.
Kanye West To Trademark Phrases From Feud With Supreme’s Tremaine Emory
Kanye West has moved to take his Internet rantings to the bank. According to TMZ, the 45-year-old rapper filed a trademark for the phrases “Good to hear from you bi**h” and “Tremendez” in reference to his social media feud with fashion designer Tremaine Emory. More from VIBE.comDame Dash Voices Concern For Kanye West's Mental HealthHoward Stern Compares Kanye West to Hitler Over Anti-Semitic RemarksTalib Kweli Accuses Kanye West Of Taking Advantage Of N.O.R.E Since labeling the Denim Tears founder “Tremendez,” Ye has been seen in multi-colored shirts bearing the name. Earlier this month, Emory called out Ye for his use of...
Kanye West is on a Downward Spiral
Kanye West, a well-known musician, has fallen under much well-deserved scrutiny. West has recently made comments and gestures that have offended a lot of communities, especially the Jewish community. The controversies began on Oct. 3 when Kanye West wore a White Lives Matter shirt at Paris Fashion Week. His controversial...
Ye & Juliana Nalú Spotted Making Out In L.A. Wearing Yeezy Fits
The father of four has been romantically linked to an ever-growing roster of celebrity women this year. Even as his personal and professional life are in total turmoil, Kanye West still has time for his latest fling – 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú – who cameras caught him making out with on Wednesday (October 19) outside of a Los Angeles studio, according to Page Six.
Diet Sabya Is Still India's Most Feared Fashion Watchdog
Since launching in 2018, Diet Sabya has used its platform as an anonymous Instagram account to expose the imitations in Indian Fashion, or as they call it, #GandiCopy or #BadCopy. For instance, in 2020, Diet Sabya called out Nykaa, one of the biggest Indian beauty retailers, for its toxic work...
Kanye West is the latest — and most famous — example of the misogyny-to-fascism pipeline
Rapper and producer Kanye West — who now goes simply by "Ye" — has been in a slow-moving, disquieting public meltdown for years. Still, he apparently mined new depths of depravity this month, as Ye has aligned himself with the far-right Christian nationalist movement, with actions like trolling Black Lives Matter activists with "White Lives Matter" T-shirts and spreading conspiracy theories about the death of George Floyd. This is delighting America's increasingly powerful fascist faction, blessing them both with his celebrity and his race, which can be used to confuse people over the role racism plays in right-wing politics.
Kanye West: I’m Targeted by ‘Jewish Media Mafia’
After sparking outrage following multiple anti-Semitic outbursts, Kanye West clashed with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo when the musician continued to double down on his comments. In an interview Monday, West, who now goes by “Ye,” claimed that a “Jewish underground media mafia” is targeting him, that he doesn’t believe in...
Anti-Defamation League urging Adidas to end partnership with Kanye West
The Anti-Defamation League is urging Adidas to end its partnership with Kanye West – who has changed his name to Ye – after the rapper and fashion designer made several antisemitic comments. Ye was also restricted on Twitter and Instagram earlier this month, after sharing antisemitic and offensive statements on the social media platforms.
Smugglers are using TikTok, Instagram to dupe Americans into smuggling migrants
Sometimes attracting drivers as young as 14 with emoji-filled posts that promise thousands of dollars “for just a few hours of driving,” smugglers often rely on social media to recruit Americans to help migrants illegally cross the US-Mexico border, The Wall Street Journal reported. Popular platforms like Instagram,...
