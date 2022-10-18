Read full article on original website
This One Change Could Prevent New Jersey Drivers from Speeding
There are two roadways, maybe one more notorious than the other, where every time drivers enter the on-ramp, they are ready to experience their own road race. The left lane of Garden State Parkway seems to be the lawless lane of top speed. If you’re in it, you’re in it for a purpose.
This major NJ road project will ease your drive down the shore
Because I live at the beach, I’m very blessed to have never had to take a highway to get to it. But I know that over the years I’ve spoken to so many listeners who have held their breath while driving on the Atlantic City Expressway. For years...
Big changes for NJ’s teen drivers – what you need to know
There are nearly 6.4 million licensed drivers driving an average of 12,000 miles per year on 39,000 miles of roadways in the most densely populated state of New Jersey. New drivers, however, are put into that mix with little to no real roadway driving experience. Under current law, New Jersey...
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?
Why is it so hard to get a REAL ID appointment?Morristown Minute. A simple question from readers, so we did some research and searched for an answer – we found many, and they may upset you.
The Internet Is Absolutely Fired Up Over This Crazy Map Of New Jersey
New Jersey is definitely a unique state, that's something I can say with confidence. The longer I live and work in the Garden State the more I start to pick up on little idiosyncrasies and traits that each town, and county has. There's always going to be some disagreement on...
Here’s where to take the kids during the NJ teachers convention
Every year, parents struggle to figure out what to do with the kids during the second week of November when the NJEA has its teacher's convention and New Jersey schools are closed. Many families can't afford to go to Disney, which has become the primary destination for Garden State families...
Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word
You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey
Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
In Ida's aftermath, New Jersey officials eye new construction rules
PASSAIC, N.J. - Environmentalists say climate change has meant more severe storms in communities that sit along rivers. New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection officials are moving to update new construction rules in flood-prone inland. The DEP is holding a virtual public session Thursday night on these new proposed rules. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, New Jersey felt the brunt of Hurricane Ida. Residents who didn't think they'd be in the storm's path were rescued in Somerset County. In Passaic, three people were killed after water spilled over from the Passaic River and flooded roadways. Cars floated away, and drivers found themselves trapped...
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey
While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
Plastic bag alliance says New Jersey should use plastic bags again. They’re recyclable. | Opinion
While American families across the country have excitedly eyed the more than $580 million lottery jackpot up for grabs, New Jersey politicians are focused on a similarly sized but less dreamy issue: the massive increase in the consumption of stitched handle bags that comply with the Garden State’s bag ban.
New Jersey’s Most Festive Christmas Town Is A Must Visit
You know what the song says. It's the most wonderful time of the year. According to one study, there is one particular New Jersey town where it's more wonderful than anywhere else. It's hard to call one town merrier than another. How do you really define merry, and who's keeping...
With N.J.’s drug rehab industry under fire, how can addicts trust those who treat them? | Opinion
The addiction recovery industry in New Jersey has been under significant scrutiny. The State Commission of Investigation has been probing the industry and found that providers are putting profits ahead of patients. Preliminary findings indicate a host of abuses by drug treatment providers in New Jersey. Unfortunately, this included owners...
Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen
Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
Police identify car driver killed in crash with 2 FedEx trucks
Authorities have identified a Gloucester County man killed in a collision with two FedEd trucks on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Clements Bridge Road near the border with Camden County. Ramon W. Santiago, 24, of Deptford Township, was at the wheel of a car that...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Big News About Newark Airport Could Be a Major Game-Changer
People are bound to have opinions about this.
Year after year in NJ, this is the 1 Halloween house you must see
While I prefer pumpkins as a Halloween decoration I totally get that Halloween is supposed to be a little spooky. Each year New Jerseyans continue to wow me with their Halloween decorations, but there is one couple in particular that always does an exceptional job. Bridgewater couple Jim and Joann...
N.J. man convicted of trafficking cocaine with Jersey Shore drug ring
A Monmouth County man was convicted this week after he distributed crack and powdered cocaine in Jersey Shore towns as part of a drug ring broken up by the FBI three years ago, authorities said. Damion Helmes, 42, of Cliffwood in Aberdeen Township, was convicted Monday after a two-week bench...
Police Seek Fugitive Wanted In South Jersey Burglaries At Honda Dealership
A 32-year-old fugitive from Camden is wanted in connection with multiple burglaries at an auto dealership in Burlington County, authorities said. Jonathan Otero also is wanted on charges of theft and criminal mischief, according to Evesham police. On March 21, 2021, at 4:05 a.m., Evesham police responded to Burns Honda...
