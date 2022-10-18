ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

NJ.com

Two men face murder charges in N.J. shooting death

Two East Orange men were charged in a deadly Newark shooting, Essex County authorities said Friday. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, were charged with murdering Khalif Ligon on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. Both men face murder charges, the prosecutor said in...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jury convicts man of killing woman in N.J. robbery, co-defendant awaiting trial

A Trenton man was found guilty of fatally shooting a woman in a robbery more than three years ago in Burlington County. After deliberating for about two hours, the jury convicted Devon Woods of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons-related offenses for the Sept. 18, 2019 killing of Deasia Ayres, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Trenton Man Found Guilty In Fatal Willingboro Shooting

A Trenton man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago in Burlington County, authorities said. The shooting took place inside a parked car on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Devon Woods,...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Man robbed N.J. pharmacies, threatened to open fire, feds allege

An Irvington man was charged with the armed robberies of three separate Elizabeth pharmacies for oxycodone and other prescription medication while threatening to shoot people in the stores, authorities said Friday. Charles Johnson, 28, faces federal charges of Hobbs Act Robbery along with counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a...
IRVINGTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Dealers Arrested Who Allegedly Caused 39 Overdoses

STAFFORD – After a seven-month investigation, authorities have arrested four people responsible for several overdose incidents in southern Ocean County. An investigation began in April 2022 as local police responded to numerous heroin and fentanyl overdoses linked to wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice.”. The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

5 N.J. daycare workers charged with abusing, force feeding kids

Authorities have filed child endangerment and neglect charges against five daycare workers who are accused of assaults, forced feedings and aggressive restraining of kids in their care. The charges involve alleged conduct that occurred at the recently closed Vineland Infant-Toddler Center on Delsea Drive in Vineland. The alleged incidents occurred...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 23, charged in deadly summer shooting

A 23-year-old Newark man was arrested and charged with the killing of another man in the state’s largest city over the summer, officials said Thursday. Tyquil Martin faces murder and weapons-related charges in the Aug. 13 shooting of Thomas Pickett, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Newark...
NEWARK, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation

Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

4 Arrested On Drug-Dealing Charges In Camden County: Prosecutor

A Camden County man faces a life prison sentence after being charged with first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, authorities said. Three others were arrested and charged following a long-term investigation with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. In addition...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Middlesex County Grand Jury returns 24-count indictment against four suspended Edison police officers for alleged ‘no show’ jobs

EDISON – A Middlesex County Grand Jury returned a 24-count indictment charging four suspended Edison police officers with racketeering, bribery, theft, money laundering and witness tampering, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department. A lengthy internal affairs investigation determined that...
EDISON, NJ
