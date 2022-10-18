Read full article on original website
Two men face murder charges in N.J. shooting death
Two East Orange men were charged in a deadly Newark shooting, Essex County authorities said Friday. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, were charged with murdering Khalif Ligon on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. Both men face murder charges, the prosecutor said in...
Jury convicts man of killing woman in N.J. robbery, co-defendant awaiting trial
A Trenton man was found guilty of fatally shooting a woman in a robbery more than three years ago in Burlington County. After deliberating for about two hours, the jury convicted Devon Woods of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons-related offenses for the Sept. 18, 2019 killing of Deasia Ayres, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.
Man robbed N.J. pharmacies, threatened to open fire, feds allege
An Irvington man was charged with the armed robberies of three separate Elizabeth pharmacies for oxycodone and other prescription medication while threatening to shoot people in the stores, authorities said Friday. Charles Johnson, 28, faces federal charges of Hobbs Act Robbery along with counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a...
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
N.J. man died after inmate stabbed him because he didn’t get proper medical care, suit alleges
Dan Gelin received little medical attention after an inmate stabbed him repeatedly at the Essex County Correctional Facility in December, his family’s attorney said. The following day, authorities found him unresponsive, breathless and pulseless in a jail cell surrounded by blood-stained towels. An hour later, he was pronounced dead.
Dealers Arrested Who Allegedly Caused 39 Overdoses
STAFFORD – After a seven-month investigation, authorities have arrested four people responsible for several overdose incidents in southern Ocean County. An investigation began in April 2022 as local police responded to numerous heroin and fentanyl overdoses linked to wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice.”. The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement...
5 N.J. daycare workers charged with abusing, force feeding kids
Authorities have filed child endangerment and neglect charges against five daycare workers who are accused of assaults, forced feedings and aggressive restraining of kids in their care. The charges involve alleged conduct that occurred at the recently closed Vineland Infant-Toddler Center on Delsea Drive in Vineland. The alleged incidents occurred...
N.J. man, 23, charged in deadly summer shooting
A 23-year-old Newark man was arrested and charged with the killing of another man in the state’s largest city over the summer, officials said Thursday. Tyquil Martin faces murder and weapons-related charges in the Aug. 13 shooting of Thomas Pickett, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Newark...
Man dies at SI hospital after mystery couple drops him off with gunshot wound
The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was dropped off at a Staten Island hospital after having been shot in the chest on Wednesday night, authorities said.
NJ man who fatally stabbed jail inmate sentenced in fatal shooting
LINDEN — Having pleaded guilty over the summer to a fatal shooting in this Union County city nearly two years ago, a New Jersey man was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison. But Wednesday's release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office on the sentencing of Ashton Barthelus,...
Prosecutor: Mother charged in death of toddler who overdosed on fentanyl
A Lacey Township woman has been charged with aggravated manslaughter after her 2-year-old son died from ingesting fentanyl.
N.J. man accused of being drug trafficking network leader faces life in prison
A New Jersey man accused of being the leader of a South Jersey drug trafficking network could face up to life in prison, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Garry Carter, 43, of Winslow, was arrested on October 3 along with three others after a year-long investigation by 18 law enforcement agencies, officials said.
Middlesex County Grand Jury returns 24-count indictment against four suspended Edison police officers for alleged ‘no show’ jobs
EDISON – A Middlesex County Grand Jury returned a 24-count indictment charging four suspended Edison police officers with racketeering, bribery, theft, money laundering and witness tampering, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department. A lengthy internal affairs investigation determined that...
NJ woman wakes up to masked intruder standing over her bed: police
A New Jersey woman woke up this week to find a masked intruder standing over her bed in one of two incidents where burglars targeted homes within an hour, police said.
Deadly Atlantic, Ocean County, NJ, ‘Beetlejuice’ Drug Ring Busted
A drug-dealing operation that police say was responsible for 22 fatal overdoses in Atlantic and lower Ocean Counties was broken up this week by a joint law enforcement task force from the New Jersey State Police and Stafford Township. A seven-month investigation into the drug ring began in April when...
