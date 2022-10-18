Read full article on original website
LG’s new smart monitor features AirPlay 2 and webOS
LG has quietly launched its first smart monitor, the $500 LG 32SQ780S. It’s LG’s answer to the Samsung M8 smart monitor, and I want one. Why? Because it’s a complete smart home hub solution that doesn’t need any cables other than one for power. LG built...
The best mechanical keyboards (2022)
Mechanical keyboards are having a bit of a renaissance. But what exactly makes one the ‘best,’ anyway, and what do you need to look for?. We firmly believe you should spend more on the things you use the most. TVs, your car, and yes, your computer keyboard. With...
Cherry MX’s new keyboard switch is a throwback to 2011
Cherry MX just released a new mechanical keyboard switch, the tactile Cherry MX Ergo Clear. The new switches have a 40 cN (centiNewtons) actuation force, but what’s interesting is that they have a higher force (55 cN) at the tactile point. Switches with dual force have a tactile feel,...
New Soundcore earbuds are built with the Quest 2 in mind
Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headsets owners now have a low-latency wireless earbud option thanks to Anker’s $99 Soundcore VR P10. The VR P10 are the first pair of earbuds from the Made for Meta program, so they’re certified to work with Meta’s VR headsets. They come with a USB-C dongle that provides low-latency audio streaming over 2.4GHz wireless.
Save up to $400 on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4
No one likes paying full price for a smartphone, especially one that retails for over $1,000+. So to lessen the burden on your wallet, Best Buy is running a Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 promotion that saves you up to $400 off the usual asking price. The only kicker is that the phone must be activated with purchase.
Huge Crutchfield sale discounts TVs, home audio, and more
Crutchfield’s latest sale features attractive discounts on various tech products, including home speakers and TVs. So, what’s up for grabs? Most deals feature brands like Sony, Klipsch, JBL, and more. The sale runs from October 17 through October 23. There’s a lot of ground to cover, but if...
How XGIMI uses Android TV and design to conquer the home projector market
XGIMI has been capturing market share in the smart projector category for its user-centric, easy-to-use Android-powered projectors. Did you know that XGIMI has been a dominant player in the smart projector market thanks to its user-centric designs and seamless integration of Android TV?. XGIMI projectors are easy to use, with...
YouTube Premium family plans are going up in price
YouTube Premium family plan subscribers brace yourselves: your $17.99 monthly subscription is about to go up in price. As revealed by emails sent out to current subscribers, the $17.99 family plan is going up to $22.99. That’s nearly a 30% increase. UK users will see a price hike from £17.99 to £19.99.
11 great crowdfunding campaigns to check out in October
Crowdfunding is a cool way for innovative products to see the light of day without the restrictions placed on in-house development at large companies. It’s also a great place to check out video games from small studios, movies, and campaigns for social good. With all those campaigns competing for...
How to make the screen stay on longer on iPhone
On iPhone, your screen stays unlocked until a certain period of inactivity has passed. The default timer is 30 seconds, but that may not be long enough. Luckily, you can make the iPhone screen stay on longer or never turn off. Perhaps you like to read at a leisurely pace,...
Kakuka Rampage is a fat tire ebike that offers smooth pedal assist
Ebikes come in all shapes and sizes, but none like the Kakuka Rampage ebike. Whether you’re new to electric bikes or looking to replace/upgrade yours, the Kakuka Rampage Series is possibly one of the best ebikes you can find on the market. Generally speaking, there are different ebikes, such...
Firefox now lets you edit, sign, and draw on PDF files
Say goodbye to your favorite PDF editing software. A new Firefox update now lets users type directly into PDFs. Mozilla’s Firefox 106 release adds a new PDF editing feature that lets users edit, draw, sign, and write text into any PDF, just as long as it loads from a Firefox browser.
