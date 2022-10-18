ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New York Giants Injury Update: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay far off

The New York Giants received a bit of reinforcement this past weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, adding Leonard Williams back to the defensive line and Wan’Dale Robinson to the wide receiver corps. However, the team is still thin at the pass-catcher position, with both Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay dealing with individual injuries.
The Secret to the Giants’ 5-1 Record? Chaos.

The quickest way to win in the NFL is to be better than the other team. Get a good quarterback, put him behind a good offensive line (one that is better than the opposing defensive line, of course), let him throw to good receivers (who put the opposing cornerbacks to shame, naturally) and hand off to good running backs (to whom opposing linebackers could not hope to hold a candle), and you’ll probably score some points. Then trot your defense onto the field, taking care to ensure that all 11 players are better than the ones the opposing offense deploys, and you’ll probably win the game.
GEORGIA STATE
Ex-NFL exec on Daniel Jones: His 'toughness, courage, competitiveness ... ignite his team'

Heading into the 2022 season, it seemed that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was on his last leg. Through three seasons, he seemed far from the quarterback New York expected when it took him No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Especially compared to quarterback Kyler Murray — who went No. 1 overall in the same draft — Jones looked to have all the makings of a bust.
NFL Insider Advises Jets to Make These Two Trades

As much as these first six weeks showed a significant step forward, New York still has plenty of room for improvement (and several tough games remaining on their schedule) in 2022. The upset over the Packers showed that they have what it takes to truly beat every team in any...
NEW YORK STATE
Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher

The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion

Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
Giants rookies have been X-factor in 5-1 start

In order for a team like the New York Giants to have success in the NFL, they must get significant contributions from their rookies. In the first draft that he conducted, new Giants general manager Joe Schoen has struck gold with some of his picks. A big reason why New...
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has a new BFF

Alex Rodriguez seems to have a new friend. On Monday, the former New York Yankees slugger was spotted with a “mystery woman,” on Rodeo Drive by Page Six. She has been identified as fitness instructor Jac Cordeiro. She is the owner of her fitness program JacFit. BUY YANKEES...
NEW YORK STATE
NJ
