What channel is Arizona Cardinals game on today? (10/20/22) Watch NFL Week 7 vs. Saints on Amazon Prime | Time, TV, channel
The New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Jameis Winston, meet the Arizona Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, in an NFL Week 7 NFC matchup on Thursday, October 20, 2022 (10/20/2022) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial to Amazon...
The New York Giants landed an absolute steal in the mid-rounds of 2022 NFL Draft
The New York Giants have gotten amazing value from most of their players this season, given they are currently enjoying a 5–1 record, beating the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens in consecutive games. However, one of their more underrated contributors has been tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL draft.
New York Giants Injury Update: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay far off
The New York Giants received a bit of reinforcement this past weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, adding Leonard Williams back to the defensive line and Wan’Dale Robinson to the wide receiver corps. However, the team is still thin at the pass-catcher position, with both Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay dealing with individual injuries.
The Secret to the Giants’ 5-1 Record? Chaos.
The quickest way to win in the NFL is to be better than the other team. Get a good quarterback, put him behind a good offensive line (one that is better than the opposing defensive line, of course), let him throw to good receivers (who put the opposing cornerbacks to shame, naturally) and hand off to good running backs (to whom opposing linebackers could not hope to hold a candle), and you’ll probably score some points. Then trot your defense onto the field, taking care to ensure that all 11 players are better than the ones the opposing offense deploys, and you’ll probably win the game.
Bob Costas reacts to Mike Francesa’s criticism of Yankees-Guardians ALDS broadcasts on TBS
Mike Francesa is not a fan of Bob Costas. Apparently the feeling is mutual. The former WFAN host slammed Costas after Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Costas called the series for TBS, and Francesa didn’t like what he heard.
New York Giants struck gold with cheap free-agent pass rusher
Going into this season, much excitement surrounded the young and talented group of edge defenders for the New York Giants. The two headliners were Kayvon Thibodeaux, of course, and Azeez Ojulari, following a promising rookie year. Unfortunately, injuries caused those two players to miss some time early in the regular...
New York Giants are getting the most out of one supposed Dave Gettleman draft bust
The New York Giants are getting the most out of some players who were considered draft busts before the 2022 season began. We are seeing what quality coaching can do for individual performers like Dexter Lawrence, Daniel Jones, or even Saquon Barkley. However, there is one underrated player on the...
Yankees manager Aaron Boone throws wrench into shortstop plans for Game 3
The New York Yankees wish they had Oswald Peraza during the ALDS when they benched Isiah Kiner-Falefa and shifted Oswaldo Cabrera to the infield. Ideally, Cabrera would’ve stayed in left field, and Peraza would’ve taken over at short, but manager Aaron Boone elected to leave the rookie off of the roster against Cleveland.
Ex-NFL exec on Daniel Jones: His 'toughness, courage, competitiveness ... ignite his team'
Heading into the 2022 season, it seemed that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was on his last leg. Through three seasons, he seemed far from the quarterback New York expected when it took him No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Especially compared to quarterback Kyler Murray — who went No. 1 overall in the same draft — Jones looked to have all the makings of a bust.
NFL Insider Advises Jets to Make These Two Trades
As much as these first six weeks showed a significant step forward, New York still has plenty of room for improvement (and several tough games remaining on their schedule) in 2022. The upset over the Packers showed that they have what it takes to truly beat every team in any...
Yankees’ glaring weaknesses could mean goodbye ALCS | Klapisch
HOUSTON – The Yankees better hope their Game 1 loss to the Houston Astros in the ALCS was a one-night, Murphy’s Law outlier. Everything that could go wrong did. And every one of manager Aaron Boone’s decisions that could backfire went south, as well. The Yankees have...
Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher
The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion
Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
The New York Jets don’t need a get back coach, they need a get back staff
One of the more interesting jobs in football, at any level, is that of the “get back” coach. Often a strength and conditioning coordinator, this coach is responsible for keeping players, and sometimes head coaches, from encroaching onto the field and potentially drawing a penalty. From the looks...
Yankees gearing up to get back one key bullpen arm for ALDS
Near the end of the regular season, the New York Yankees had a significant bullpen loss: Ron Marinaccio stated he had been bothered by his right shin for a long time, and tests showed a stress reaction that forced him to go to the injured list. At the time, the...
Giants rookies have been X-factor in 5-1 start
In order for a team like the New York Giants to have success in the NFL, they must get significant contributions from their rookies. In the first draft that he conducted, new Giants general manager Joe Schoen has struck gold with some of his picks. A big reason why New...
Wink Martindale on a mission to 'unleash the power within' Giants' defense
Brian Baldinger of the Audacy Original Podcast “In The Huddle” talked about how Don “Wink” Martindale is on a mission to unleash the power of the New York Giants’ defense this season.
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has a new BFF
Alex Rodriguez seems to have a new friend. On Monday, the former New York Yankees slugger was spotted with a “mystery woman,” on Rodeo Drive by Page Six. She has been identified as fitness instructor Jac Cordeiro. She is the owner of her fitness program JacFit. BUY YANKEES...
