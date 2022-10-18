Read full article on original website
Micron update: Onondaga County is still shopping for land near Clay fab site
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County is negotiating to buy at least 25 acres near the site in Clay where Micron Technology plans to build a chip fab. On top of that, the county already has an option to acquire 125 acres across Route 31 from the Micron site, County Executive Ryan McMahon said.
It’s been a bad month for Syracuse-area restaurants ... and it could get worse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Eight Syracuse-area restaurants have closed for good since the beginning of October. Each has its own reason for folding, but it doesn’t paint a rosy picture to the area’s dining scene. Bud Loura, a local dining industry consultant at Restaurant QB, said America has...
Procession held to honor late Boom Babies owner: ‘Westcott was her neighborhood’
Editor’s note: Syracuse.com’s Anne Hayes contributed to this article. Syracuse, N.Y. — A procession featuring confetti, cowboy boots, vintage prom dresses and Halloween costumes was held Friday in Syracuse in honor of the late Lorraine Koury, owner of Boom Babies clothing store. Stephen A. Jamuseski, Koury’s longtime...
Salt City Market mural completed in downtown Syracuse (video, photos)
Salt City Market’s vibrant new food mural will officially be complete on Saturday. The mural, titled “Everything But The Kitchen,” showcases the wide variety of cuisine provided by the market chefs. It celebrates how people are united by food and culture. The Syracuse Urban Partnership, which owns...
House of the Week: Cicero ranch was built next to the sixth hole of the Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club
CICERO, N.Y. – Denise Van Patten says her father Jack Meetze loves two things. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
County still shopping for land near Micron site. Plus SU-Clemson preview (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 21)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 50; Low: 34. Warm, pleasant weekend ahead. See the 5-day forecast. ARTIST POURS HER HEART INTO NEW DOWNTOWN MURAL: Salt City Market’s vibrant new food mural will officially be complete on Saturday. The mural, titled “Everything But The Kitchen,” showcases the wide variety of cuisine provided by the market chefs and celebrates how people are united by food and culture. Meet artist Audra Linsner (shown) and see how the mural was created (photos, video). (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Crane stuck in downtown Utica block traffic for short time
UTICA, N. Y. – Traffic was slow in downtown Utica for a short time Friday morning after a crane became stuck on Oriskany Street near the site of the Nexus Center construction. A flatbed truck was called in to maneuver the rig off of a curb where it appears...
Another (short) stretch added to ‘Loop the Lake’ trail, final piece scheduled for 2026
A new “Loop the Lake” trail extension on the southeast corner of Onondaga Lake is complete, marking another 0.36 miles towards the completion of the “Loop the Lake” trail. “This was a really complicated piece of the puzzle,” said County Executive Ryan McMahon, who cut a...
Newsmakers: Onondaga County Executive (Part 2)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon joined Newsmakers for a second straight week. The conversation focused on Micron’s $100 billion commitment to the Town of Clay, the status of Onondaga County’s Aquarium project and the Hopkins Road Sports Complex. McMahon also discussed, for the...
Is ‘world’s best calzone’ made right here in Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 50; Low: 34. Breezy in the morning; cloudy. See the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: NEW SPOT BRINGS “VIBE DINING” DOWNTOWN: If you’re looking for a quiet spot to have an intimate meal in downtown Syracuse, Le Mélange might not be your cup of tea. If you’re looking for a kinetic restaurant to enjoy clever drinks and meals cooked in the wide-open kitchen and smoked (Yes, smoked!) right in front of you, then Le Mélange might just be your cup of French-pressed spiced sangria. “We’re putting a spin on good food. We’re turning it all the way up,” said owner Becca Ewald. Pasta pie is just one of the unique dishes offered. (Charlie Miller photo)
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/11/2022 – 10/19/22
Time/Date: 19:38:00 – 10/13/22 Booking Number: 8741. 00:59:56 – 06/23/22 – CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) Time/Date: 19:52:00 – 10/12/22 – Booking Number: 8724. Loc. of Arrest: 900 S 1ST ST; DOLLAR TREE Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description: 19:33:33 – 10/12/22. VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) – AGG...
City of Syracuse to change traffic signal at Geddes and Onondaga Streets
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) plans on adjusting the traffic signal at the intersection of South Geddes and West Onondaga Streets on Tuesday, November 1. The DPW will be changing the aforementioned light from a standard signal light to a yellow and red,...
GET OUT! Syracuse Man Sets Shower Curtain On Fire to Make Guests Leave
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]. A Syracuse man recently found a not-so-subtle way to get...
A local restaurant owner makes changes to menu to keep her business thriving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Several restaurants in the Syracuse area have closed within the last month including Kirby’s Grills in Westvale and Fayetteville, and Peachtree Sandwich Company in Dewitt. The owner of Peachtree Sandwich Company says it’s been tough. “The rising costs of goods, supply chain issues, those types of things just make it that much […]
Bullfinch Brewpub breathes life into Syracuse mall (Dining in review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Pigs can’t fly but the hog wings at Bullfinch Brewpub at Destiny USA certainly catch some air. Pig wings are made from whole-muscle ham shanks, a cut that is packed with full-flavored bone-in dark meat. They get a dunk in pineapple-and brown sugar-rich barbecue sauce before serving. And, let’s be honest, pig wing sounds a lot better than ham shanks.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD 10/14/22 -10/17/22
Statute: PL121.11.A AMO (8104) On 10/18/2022 Milo Alvarez was arrested following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. M. Alvarez wastransported to Oswego Police Department for processing, before being transported to Oswego County Jail to await CAP Court. Inmate Name: BARTOSEK, JOSEPH M. Address: 603 ONTARIO ST, FULTON,...
New boat launch to be built on the Barge Canal in Verona
VERONA, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner, Basil Seggos, announced Friday, a new boat launch is being built in Verona, on the Barge Canal. Located on Cove Road, the new boat launch is supposed to increase recreational, fishing and boating. The boat launch...
‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
Neighborhood watch groups of Syracuse hold meeting
SEDGWICK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local residents are understandably concerned with a spike in home burglaries and car thefts in Syracuse’s Sedgwick neighborhood in recent weeks. On Tuesday, October 18 residents had their chance to hear from Syracuse Police. A neighborhood watch meeting was held at Salem Hyde Elementary School. According to a recent crime analysis […]
Syracuse police IDed murder suspect because of car linked to past shooting, detectives say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Liverpool man became a suspect in an 2021 murder because of a Silver SUV that was used in another shooting just a month earlier. Carl Newton Jr., 35, was charged in November with the Aug. 15 murder of Jarrette Johnson, 31. Newton is also facing charges for a shooting on the 200 block of Allen Street that happened less than a month before the murder.
