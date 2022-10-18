ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup

These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Turner leads Cliffside Park past Ferris for SFC Ivy White title - Football recap

Jeremiah Turner ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, leading Cliffside Park to a 35-6 victory over Ferris at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City. Turner, who opened the game with a 30-yard touchdown run, found Ihsaan Hasan for 25-yard TD pass that gave Cliffside Park (5-2) a 14-0 first quarter lead. Turner, a senior added TD runs in the second quarter of 10 and 13 yards. Josh Chang added 15-yard TD run as well.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hamilton West defeats Burlington City - Girls soccer recap

Hamilton West defeated Burlington City 2-0 in Burlington. With the win, Hamilton West improved to 3-14-1 while Burlington City fell to 12-3-1.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Football: North Warren cruises past Pequannock, improves playoff standing

Angelo Fluri finished with 115 yards and a touchdown as North Warren dominated from the opening minutes of a 33-6 victory over Pequannock in Blairstown. North Warren (6-2) extends its winning streak to four games with a strong effort on both sides of the ball. Jared Van Valkenburg completed four passes, including a touchdown strike to Craig Shipps.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
HS football photos: Holy Spirit at Kingsway, Oct. 21, 2022

Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township

Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ
