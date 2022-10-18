Read full article on original website
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup
These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
Girls volleyball: Conference Players of the Week, Oct. 12-18
Note: This edition of NJ.com’s Conference Players of the Week is based on performances that coaches and school officials entered for matches between Oct. 12-18. Any match that is played on October 19 will be considered for next week.
Girls Soccer: 2022 SJ Coaches’ Cup final preview - No. 11 Eastern vs. No. 13 Shawnee
Girls Soccer: Shawnee at Cherokee, Tues. Oct. 4. — SJ COACHES’ CUP TOURNAMENT FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Football: Ford’s rushing helps No. 6 Toms River North stay perfect with win over Midd. North
Micah Ford racked up three rushing touchdowns to help Toms River North, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 take a 50-6 win over Middletown North, in Middletown. The win kept the Mariners unbeaten at 9-0. All three of Micah Fords’ touchdowns came in the opening half, and his longest...
Football: Liam Godwin has four scores as Cranford defeats No. 11 North Brunswick
Liam Godwin had a big day with four touchdowns for Cranford and led his team rushing in its 34-14 win over North Brunswick, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Cranford. Tied at seven at the end of the first quarter, Cranford (6-2) took control the rest of the way as it outscored North Brunswick 27-7.
Moreno’s three goals power Harrison past North Arlington - Boys soccer recap
Brando Moreno’s three goals and two assists fueled Harrison to a 6-1 victory over Norther Arlington in Harrison. Yusufu Jaite had a goal and an assist for Harrison (11-2-1). Eann Vieira and Randy Abarca scored a goal each and Gabriel Barreto-Reis added two assists. Jonathan Hermo made three saves and Ismael Kone had two in the win.
Turner leads Cliffside Park past Ferris for SFC Ivy White title - Football recap
Jeremiah Turner ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, leading Cliffside Park to a 35-6 victory over Ferris at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City. Turner, who opened the game with a 30-yard touchdown run, found Ihsaan Hasan for 25-yard TD pass that gave Cliffside Park (5-2) a 14-0 first quarter lead. Turner, a senior added TD runs in the second quarter of 10 and 13 yards. Josh Chang added 15-yard TD run as well.
No. 20 Livingston over North Bergen - Girls soccer recap
Dina Bojkovic’s goal and assist lifted Livingston, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 victory over North Bergen in North Bergen. Izzy Kililee added a goal for Livingston (13-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Amanda Hansel made one save in the shutout. North Bergen falls to...
Hamilton West defeats Burlington City - Girls soccer recap
Hamilton West defeated Burlington City 2-0 in Burlington. With the win, Hamilton West improved to 3-14-1 while Burlington City fell to 12-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Football: South Plainfield over Monroe, goes undefeated for first time since 1965
Zach Bolesta caught the winning touchdown and made a critical interception late to propel South Plainfield to it’s first undefeated season since 1965 in a road win over Monroe. South Plainfield (8-0) is likely to earn a playoff spot in the Super Section South 3. Bolesta caught a 59-yard...
Football: Late touchdown seals deal in Rancocas Valley’s win over Highland
Jase Deiter scored a rushing touchdown to lift Rancocas Valley past Highland, 46-42, on the road in Blackwood. Deiter took the shotgun snap, faked like he was going to throw the ball, and then took off for the score. Highland’s Angelo Rodriguez gave his team the lead at 42-33 with...
Football: North Warren cruises past Pequannock, improves playoff standing
Angelo Fluri finished with 115 yards and a touchdown as North Warren dominated from the opening minutes of a 33-6 victory over Pequannock in Blairstown. North Warren (6-2) extends its winning streak to four games with a strong effort on both sides of the ball. Jared Van Valkenburg completed four passes, including a touchdown strike to Craig Shipps.
Grusser’s return fuels No. 17 Ramapo win over Ridgewood - Football recap
Jack Grusser returned to action from an ankle injury and completed of 13-of-17 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 38-12 victory over Ridgewood in Franklin Lakes. Grusser, a Harvard commit, tossed two TD passes to Will Scordato...
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 8
The postseason is almost here and the phrase “must-win” is now being taken to the extreme in Garden State high school football. Week 8 serves as the last for public schools to improve their UPR ranking and the new playoff format is only increasing the spice of the late-season race.
HS football photos: Holy Spirit at Kingsway, Oct. 21, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
South Hunterdon over New Hope-Solebury (PA) - Football recap
Tanner McCaffrey threw for one touchdown and ran for another as South Hunterdon won at home, 28-0, over New Hope-Solebury (PA). With the win, South Hunterdon (6-2) is likely to be in the playoffs in Super Section South 2. Edward Cooper opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the...
Football: Hart tosses 3 TDs to lead Hunterdon Central past Perth Amboy
Hunterdon Central prepared to take on Perth Amboy in a game that had some playoff implications. In one of the most important games of the year, RJ Hart showed up for the Red Devils. Hart finished 9-for-15 and threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns to help Hunterdon Central cruise...
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township
Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
West Windsor-Plainsboro North over South Brunswick - Girls soccer recap
Maya Anico posted a goal and an assist to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro North past South Brunswick 2-0 in Plainsboro. Aditi Singh also had a goal with Ava Francis posting six saves in goal. West Windsor-Plainsboro North (7-10) outshot South Brunswick 26-6 in the game. Stephanie Macaluso had 24 saves for...
Football: Pleasantville wins divisional title, beats Middle Township
Pleasantville shut out Middle Township, 21-0, in Pleasantville. With the win, the Greyhounds won the outright Patriot Division title of the WJFL with a 4-0 mark. Pleasantville is 5-2 overall. The team led just 7-0 at halftime and 14-0 after three quarters. Had Pleasantville lost, if Glassboro beat Buena, the...
