Taylor Swift Releases New Album Midnights: Listen and Read the Full Credits
Taylor Swift has released her 10th studio album, Midnights, which she announced while accepting the trophy for Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards in August. In addition to the Lana Del Rey collaboration “Snow on the Beach,” Midnights features production and instrumentation from Swift’s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Listen to the album and check out the credits below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Wilco Announce Cruel Country Vinyl, Share New “A Lifetime to Find” Video: Watch
Wilco’s Cruel Country is getting a wide physical release on January 20. It’ll be available in 2xLP and 2xCD formats via dBpm. (The album was initially released digitally and in as a double-disc for Record Store Day.) To celebrate the news, Wilco have also shared a music video for the song “A Lifetime to Find.” The clip sees the band members crossing paths with paranormal characters at the Elks Lodge in North Adams, Massachusetts. Check it out below.
Up the Bracket (20th Anniversary Edition)
The Libertines were one of the most divisive bands of their generation. For some the murky London four-piece was the guitar group of the early 2000s; for others, a shambling imitation of the Strokes whose guttersnipe rock demonstrated how far British guitar music had fallen post Britpop. The Libertines never exactly shied away from the Strokes comparisons, deliberately styling themselves on New York’s finest in an early bid for attention. But a couple of important differences separated the two bands. Most obviously, the Libertines were steeped in the Anglophile tradition of the Jam and the Smiths to the Strokes’ New York punk-isms; just as importantly, the Libertines knew how to jam, letting their musical hair hang loose in a way the Strokes never did.
Girl in Red Releases New Song “October Passed Me By”: Listen
Girl in red—aka Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven—has returned with her first new single of the year. The new song, “October Passed Me By,” is the sequel to Ulven’s 2018 hit “We Fell in Love in October.” She produced the new single with the National’s Aaron Dessner. Listen to “October Passed Me By” below; scroll down for a short film accompanying the track.
Quiet the Room
With just two EPs and a couple standalone singles, Helen Ballentine, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter who records as Skullcrusher, has honed in on a sound that’s both familiar and bracingly distinctive. The market for vulnerable, downtempo acoustic music is a crowded one, but with her focus on the ambient side of folk—songs as haunted whispers, emphasizing texture over structure—Ballentine has carved out her own dusky niche. Shades of Elliott Smith, Nick Drake, Phil Elverum, and Phoebe Bridgers exist not within some anxiety of influence, but as benevolent force ghosts: a comfortable and comforting presence on the periphery. Ballentine is engaged with this constellation of forebears, but she’s only ever beholden to her own vision.
Joni Mitchell to Play First Headline Show in 23 Years
Joni Mitchell will return to the stage in June 2023 for her first headline concert in decades, Brandi Carlile said on yesterday’s episode of The Daily Show. Carlile, who joined Mitchell for her surprise set at Newport Folk Festival in July, told Trevor Noah she would perform her own set at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre next June, and that Mitchell would headline the following night, on June 10.
The Loneliest Time
Cynicism is typically an unwelcome visitor in Carly Rae Jepsen’s castle. She is a sword-wielding cult hero with an army of believers: in the authority of a fluttering heart, in the gulf between desire and desperation, and most importantly, in the cathartic potential of a verse, chorus, and bridge. Since unleashing her starry-eyed worldview with the breakout 2012 hit “Call Me Maybe,” Jepsen has written songs like Ask Polly letters, full of breathless confessions and earnest wondering.
The Exploitation of New York Drill Hits a Disturbing New Low
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. The “Notti Bop” represents the worst of New York drill. Since drill became New York rap’s dominant mode in the mid 2010s, it’s...
John Lennon Sings on the Beatles’ Early “Yellow Submarine” Demo: Listen
Last month, the Beatles announced an expansive reissue of their 1966 LP Revolver. Now, the group has shared “Yellow Submarine (Songwriting Work Tape / Part 1),” a previously unreleased early demo that features spare acoustic instrumentation and vocals from John Lennon. (Ringo Starr famously sings lead vocals on the final, actual “Yellow Submarine.”) Listen to the outtake below.
Blueblue
Years before Sam Gendel was one of the main fixtures of Los Angeles’ bubbling ambient jazz scene, he was the frontman of a quiet little outfit called Inga. Though the group barely had any releases to its name, Inga’s performances were twisting and spontaneous, as Gendel wove his way through lopsided bossa-nova patterns with his understated, fluttering guitar technique. To watch them play was like watching a hunched caterpillar sneaking its way through the grass, each modal jump as oddly angled as it was delicately naturalistic. Since then, Gendel has primarily focused on his solo output, building his kooky sound world around mellowed out hip-hop beats and his psychedelic, Jon Hassell-indebted approach to saxophone. But on Blueblue, Gendel returns to the guitar as his primary vehicle once again, taking everything he’s learned in the intervening years and yielding one of his most richly rewarding sets in the process.
“Shimmer”
You can tell a Shanti Celeste production by its spring-loaded groove and radiant tones. No matter the style she works in, these qualities remain constant: apparent in the electro snap of 2014’s “Universal Glow,” the swirling deep house of 2015’s Alma, the deep-hued Detroitisms of 2017’s “Being.” The Chilean-British DJ’s latest EP is her first new solo work since her 2019 debut album and first appearance on the UK’s feted Hessle Audio label—a signing that might indicate a turn toward darker strains of bass music. But nope: Celeste sounds as sunny as ever. The perfectly titled “Cutie” deploys pert, pitched-up vocal cut-ups over a bouncy tech-house groove and brightly colored synths that suggest a kawaii rainforest painting. It’s great, an unconventional anthem you can expect will be giving dancefloors a boost for years to come. But “Shimmer” is the real masterstroke here. It starts in the shadows, with a stark kick-clap pattern and melancholy vocal loop that echoes bass music classics like “Hyph Mngo” and “Another Girl”—uncharacteristically somber terrain for Celeste. But she soon blows the roof sky high: Motor City pads throw off the green flash of a tropical sunset; the bassline hints, briefly, at Blaze’s classic “Lovelee Dae”; staccato keys and new-age piano suggest a dreamily dappled Fauvist landscape. The energy is as driven as ever, but the spirit of the thing makes “Shimmer” Celeste’s starriest work yet.
Listen to Jimbo World’s “Background”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The comparisons to the more introspective sides of Kodak Black and Jackboy will land once you hear Jimbo World rap. The St. Petersburg, Florida rapper’s drug dealing tales have a melancholic tint: It’s not that the stories are sad exactly, but he talks about them like he has no other choice. “Same fit for ’bout a week, nigga gotta stay down/I was in the path, on the way to Maryland on the Greyhound,” he raps casually on “Background,” as if it’s nothing new. The song’s jittery drums and hazy melody sound like they were ripped straight from the backend of a Babyface Ray mixtape. And even the good times—a night throwing dollar bills at the strip club, a trip to the jeweler to buy his next piece—are more of a sigh of relief than anything else. It’s such raw and thoughtful rapping.
Arooj Aftab Shares New “Udhero Na” Video: Watch
Arooj Aftab has shared a new video of her performing “Udhero Na” at London’s Barbican Centre. She was joined by featured artist Anoushka Shankar, as well as Vulture Prince ensemble members Maeve Gilchrist, Petros Klampanis, and Darian Donovan Thomas for the June performance. Watch below. In a statement, Aftab said:
Little Simz Wins 2022 Mercury Prize for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Little Simz has won the 2022 Mercury Prize for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. After performing a song from the winning album, she was awarded a trophy and a check for £25,000 at a ceremony held at Eventim Apollo in London. Little Simz was previously nominated in 2019 for her third album Grey Area.
Listen to SME Taxfree, Dai Ballin, and RRB Duck’s “Tie Me Down”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. If you take North Philly out of the picture, Milwaukee’s rap scene has dancing on lock. Within seconds of the “Tie Me Down” music video, you see a variety of twirls, hand movements, and bobbing and weaving motions to accompany rap video staples like blowing smoke, counting money, and flaunting wristwear. The thing is that “Tie Me Down” isn’t really the type of song that makes you want to dance. SME Taxfree, Dai Ballin, and RRB Duck sing imperfectly and quietly through a thick layer of AutoTune about…honestly I don’t know what. They’re getting money or whatever. That’s not really important. The hi-hats rattle, the 808s boom, and the AutoTune mesmerizes. Most importantly, the dance moves will have you practicing in front of a mirror until you realize that they’re best left to Milwaukee rappers.
Watch Water From Your Eyes Implore John Wilson to Direct Their New Music Video
Water From Your Eyes—the Brooklyn electro-pop duo of Rachel Brown and Nate Amos—have had an eventful couple of years. In 2019, they issued their eight-song record Somebody Else’s Song, followed by their Wharf Cat debut, Structure, last summer. But they are hungry for more. Tasked with finding a director for their upcoming music video, Brown and Amos have set out on a seemingly impossible quest: to get John Wilson to helm their next shoot.
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: The 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from the 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lucrecia Dalt, Bill Callahan, Plains, Mavi, Sam Gendel, and Palm. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Loose Future
The promise of a new day lurks within the heart of Loose Future, the eighth album from Courtney Marie Andrews. It’s a switch of sound and aesthetic for Andrews, a singer-songwriter with an emo background—she toured with Jimmy Eat World at the outset of her career—who came to favor austere Americana over a series of albums for Fat Possum in the 2010s.
Beck No Longer Opening for Arcade Fire on 2022 North American Tour
Beck will no longer open for Arcade Fire on their upcoming North American tour in support of WE. Instead, the Hatian band Boukman Eksperyans will be opening for Arcade Fire. The first show on the tour is set for Friday, October 28, in Washington, D.C. Representatives for Arcade Fire and Beck offered no comment when reached by Pitchfork.
