This Burly Rolling Bag Effortlessly Hauls Snowboards or Skis for Two (or Just You)
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. The year's first snowfall is closer than you'd think, and it means one thing: time to shred. When the time comes to pack and haul your snowsports gear, make sure you’ve got a bag built for the job. Purpose-built to protect and carry your core gear and more, Backcountry’s Double Ski and Snowboard Rolling Bag ($249) is armed with ample storage and a host of inventive features. Inside is enough room for two snowboards or two sets of skis – good news for your favorite ski buddy.
Stock Up on Socks with Backcountry’s Best Sale Yet
For a limited time, bring home the American Trench Retro Classic Sock for 30 percent off – just $9. Made in the USA and available in nine colorways, the retro-pop crew sock is a great staple for every wardrobe – they're designed with universal sizing to ensure they fit most feet. Each pair is made with soft, breathable cotton and will quickly become your go-tos for every season. Slip a pair on for an instant pop of color, and/or match them to your daily uniform. After you've stocked up, be sure to shop the full sock sale and find a ton of fun, activity-approved and all-season socks for the whole family.
KÜHL’s Temperature-Regulating AKTIVATOR Jackets Totally Reimagine Winter Outerwear
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. KÜHL’s new AKTIVATOR® series was designed to help your body maintain an optimal temperature in all conditions by storing or exhausting heat depending on what you need at any given moment.
Leap Into Minimalism With the Best Barefoot Running Shoes
"Necessity is the mother of invention." This proverb has plenty of merit when looking at the innovations of today. Think about it: how difficult would life in today's world be without the innovations in transportation, technology and even fabrics. The proverb also has examples in the fitness realm, particularly with...
Aviron Strong Series Rower Review: A Muscled-Up Beast of a Home Rower
At-home rowing machines are the new must-have fitness equipment, with plenty of sleek and stylish picks to choose from these days. The low-impact nature of rowing can be great for people wanting to boost their physique without the hassle of trekking to a gym, and adding a rig to your setup can be fantastic for quick sessions that work your entire body.
Taylor Stitch Has Created the Ideal Shoe for Fall
Boots are nice and all, but sometimes you can't muster up the energy to put them on...or suffer through wearing them all day long. Some are stiff; others are heavy; some just are simply overkill. It feels odd to wear summery sneakers when leaves are falling, though. So, what's left...
Meet the Powerful, Race-Inspired 72 Volt Roadster Electric Bike
Vintage Electric Bikes’ 72 Volt Roadster is a beast. Designed as part of the brand’s all-new 72v Performance Line, the bike can achieve full-speed runs up 15-20 percent grades and 3x the torque seen in previous models. With a 40 mph top speed and 4000-watt drivetrain, this electric bike is equipped with all the power you’ll need to face every road ahead. The bike also boasts a three-hour charge time and will run up to 75 miles per charge. On top of that, Vintage Electric Bikes worked hard to ensure users can hit those higher speeds faster – the 72 Volt will accelerate from 5-30 mph in half the time of previous Vintage Electric bikes. Every bike is built to last and assembled by the brand’s team in Santa Clara, California. Once it’s ready to go, your bike is loaded up and delivered right to your doorstep. Bottom line: the 72 Volt Roadsters are beautiful, powerful bikes designed and engineered to impress, and represent a remarkable evolution in the Vintage Electric lineup.
TYR CX1-T and L-1 Trainers, Tested: Making a Splash in CrossFit Shoes
CrossFit shoes have long been dominated by big brands such as Nike and Reebok, boasting effective, performance-ready silhouettes designed to give your WODs the footing they need. Sure, there have been other entries, like Nobull and R.A.D., that have climbed the ranks as of late, but no kick has left quite an impact like TYR.
Patagonia’s Nano Puff Jacket Is Ultralight and Packable
To keep its ultra-popular insulated puffy jacket ultra-lightweight, Patagonia utilizes recycled ripstop. The durable material keeps the jacket extra windproof, and its water-repellent finish helps keep you dry. Should you get caught in a quick drizzle, don't fear: The Nano Puff’s recycled synthetic insulation is equipped to trap heat – even when wet – and maintain proper coziness, no matter what you encounter. Meanwhile, elastic-bound cuffs and a cinch-able hem allow you to tailor your fit. When it’s time to ditch a layer, Patagonia's Nano Puff stuffs right into its own pocket. If you’re looking for a comfy, stashable puffer absolutely look no further than the Nano Puff.
Standard & Strange's $95 T-Shirt Is the Antithesis of Fast Fashion
Standard & Strange owner Jeremy Smith has an almost encyclopedic knowledge of clothing. To others, a T-shirt is, well, just a T-shirt, but he can tell how it's made and where, on which machines and in which era. But he admits it doesn't always come easy. When he was preparing to launch Standard & Strange's first-ever loopwheel T-shirt, for example, he endured "an unthinkable number of hours of very tedious research," he says.
Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases
Cartier recently re-released its Pebble Watch, and horologists are going crazy. The timepiece was originally released in 1972 – but only six pieces were produced. Now, to celebrate its 50th anniversary, Cartier has relaunched the watch in an 18-karat yellow gold case on a brown calf leather strap. Inside the case is a manually-wound Cartier Caliber 430MC; the case itself features a rounded-edge diamond-shaped "lozenge" dial atop a softly rounded case. Similar to its ancestor, the new Pebble will be decidedly ultra-rare but more plentiful: Cartier will release only 150 new pieces of the Pebble... for $45,000 each. That said, considering one of the original models recently sold for over $400,000 earlier this year, it’s a small price to pay for a piece of history.
Full vs Semi-Aniline Leather: What's the Difference?
If you’ve ever shopped for a leather sofa or chair online, you’ve undoubtedly come across the term “aniline” before, probably as “full-aniline” or “semi-aniline” describing the leather upholstery on a piece of furniture. While whatever store you were perusing undoubtedly tried to sell you on its form of aniline leather, whether full- or semi-, as superior one, it probably didn’t tell you why it was better, or what "aniline" even means.
Hodinkee & Hamilton's New Collab Is Just One of This Week's 3 Cool New Field Watches
The weather is getting colder, the leaves are changing color, which means it's that time of year: time for field watches. At least, it feels like the season for the highly wearable and military-styled timepiece that fits easily under a cuff. And several great-looking examples were recently announced in a short span of time, each with its own appeal and each the result of a compelling collaboration.
Prep for Holiday Travel with 30% Off Durable Luggage from Samsonite
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Whether you're gearing up for a holiday trip or a frequent traveler all year round, you know that a good piece of luggage (or two) can make or break a trip. From maneuvering through a busy airport to packing up your car, you need luggage that's durable and roomy. Luckily enough, one of the best luggage brands you can shop, Samsonite, is offering 30 percent off some of its best pieces until October 25. Shop everything from compact carry-ons to matching sets to backpacks and more.
Down Versus Synthetic Insulation: What's the Difference?
A puffy jacket is a puffy jacket, right? It's not quite that simple. Puffy jackets certainly follow a familiar design archetype — baffling, cinching, tear-resistant outer fabric — but it's what inside that truly differentiates one jacket from another. If you've ever been curious what differentiates down from synthetic imitations, and which is best for you, look no further.
