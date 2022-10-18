Bassist Eric Revis is a very busy man. When I reached him by phone, he had just returned home to Los Angeles after a solid month — “a very solid month,” he said with a laugh — of tour dates with guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel, drummer Greg Hutchinson, and two different pianists: Aaron Parks on most dates, and Taylor Eigsti for a West Coast leg. “We did Maine, New Hampshire, Montreal, a few cities in Ohio, Philadelphia, and then somewhere else I can’t think of, and then we went to the [Village] Vanguard for a week, and then after that we did kind of a West Coast thing — Denver, Phoenix, Tucson, Albuquerque, LA, Santa Cruz, Berkeley, Portland, Seattle,” he says with a kind of mild shock.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO