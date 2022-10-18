Read full article on original website
Trapland Pat – “Vibes”
Back in June, the rising South Florida rapper Trapland Pat released his major-label debut, Trapnificent. Today, he’s back with his first new single since then, “Vibes,” which breezes along on some grooving bass and horn blasts. Watch a video for it below.
Wiki & Subjxct 5 – “One More Chance” (Feat. Navy Blue)
Last year, the New York underground rap lifer Wiki teamed up with Brooklyn-based rapper and producer Navy Blue. Navy Blue handled all the production on Wiki’s album Half God, and it was one of last year’s best rap albums. In a couple of days, Wiki will follow that album with Cold Cuts, a new mixtape that he recorded with New Jersey producer Subjxct 5. We’ve already posted the early tracks “My Life” and “The Fonz,” and now we get to hear Wiki and Navy Blue get back together.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Watch Demi Lovato Cover Goo Goo Dolls‘ “Iris” With John Rzeznik
Demi Lovato has been covering Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” at most of her recent shows, usually mashing it up with her own similar-sounding track “4 EVER 4 ME.” Last night, Lovato performed at the Beacon Theater in New York, and the pop star brought out Goo Goo Dolls’ very own John Rzeznik to sing it alongside her.
Lil Ugly Mane – “Split Ends”
Ever since dropping his 2021 self-released album Volcanic Bird Enemy And The Voiced Concern, SoundCloud rap leader Lil Ugly Mane has been releasing a series of one-off singles via Bandcamp. We wrote about “Pink & Rose” and “Easy Prey” earlier this month, and now the Richmond rapper is back with a lo-fi track called “Split Ends.” Over hazy tambourine, piano, drum machines, and handclaps, Lil Ugly Mane sings about feeling intrigued by someone new: “I wanna know who I’m standing behind/ If it’s hard to decide I could make up your mind/ I could collapse any moment/ Deep down I know that you’re mine.” Listen below via Bandcamp.
Nosaj Thing – “Condition” (Feat. Toro y Moi)
Next week, Nosaj Thing is releasing a new album, Continua, and so far the Los Angeles producer has shared collaborations with Julianna Barwick, HYUKOH, and Pink Siifu — the last of those made it onto our list of the best songs of the week. Today, he’s back with a new one called “Condition,” and it’s a team-up with Toro y Moi, who Nosaj Thing will be performing with at the Greek Theatre in LA the day after the album’s out. Check it out below.
Boldy James – “Drop An Album”
Boldy James does not slow down. In addition to a slew of features this year, Detroit underground staple has already released full albums with producers Real Bad Man and Nicholas Craven in 2022. Today he’s back with a song on the producer Evidence’s YouTube channel. It’s called “Drop An Album,” but it’s not necessarily teasing a new LP: “Clips as round as a vinyl — don’t make me drop a album,” Boldy raps. “Shoutout to Theodore and Simon, shit, but I was Alvin.” Then again, who could be surprised if a whole Boldy x Evidence project was on the way? Hear “Drop An Album” below.
Stream Knifeplay’s Spectacular New Album Animal Drowning
What a week for inventive Philadelphia bands dropping albums outside the standard Friday release cycle. Monday it was woozy surrealists They Are Gutting A Body Of Water with Lucky Styles. Today it’s recent Band To Watch honorees Knifeplay with sophomore LP Animal Drowning, one of this year’s best releases in any genre.
Stream The New Sleater-Kinney Tribute Album Feat. Low, St. Vincent, Wilco, & More
Sleater-Kinney’s Dig Me Out tribute album — celebrating the seminal record’s 25th anniversary — is finally out. Announced earlier in the year, Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album features lots of different artists — Wilco, St. Vincent, Low, Courtney Barnett, the Linda Lindas, and more — covering a bunch of songs from the original.
Aspiring To Let Things Happen
Bassist Eric Revis is a very busy man. When I reached him by phone, he had just returned home to Los Angeles after a solid month — “a very solid month,” he said with a laugh — of tour dates with guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel, drummer Greg Hutchinson, and two different pianists: Aaron Parks on most dates, and Taylor Eigsti for a West Coast leg. “We did Maine, New Hampshire, Montreal, a few cities in Ohio, Philadelphia, and then somewhere else I can’t think of, and then we went to the [Village] Vanguard for a week, and then after that we did kind of a West Coast thing — Denver, Phoenix, Tucson, Albuquerque, LA, Santa Cruz, Berkeley, Portland, Seattle,” he says with a kind of mild shock.
Flying Lotus Shares Soundtrack For His V/H/S/99 Segment
Flying Lotus’ Steven Ellison has been focused on Hollywood as of late. After his feature-length directorial debut Kuso came out in 2017, he got involved with writing the Netflix anime show Yasuke, and next year he’s directing his second movie, Ash, which will star Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tessa Thompson.
Okay Kaya – “Inside Of A Plum”
In a couple weeks, Kaya Wilkins is releasing her third album as Okay Kaya, SAP. She’s shared “Spinal Tap” and “Jolene From Her Own Perspective” from it so far, and today she’s back with a new one, “Inside Of A Plum,” which has strings and overlapping vocals and was inspired by ketamine therapy. “The doctor said ketamine treatment could interrupt behavioral patterns by growing new literal physical branches in your brain, providing cognitive flexibility,” Wilkins said. “My doctor described the brain as a snow globe and the treatment as a fresh layer of snow enabling new slopes. Mood-riding.” Watch a video, which used DALL·E 2 – OpenAI in collaboration with Austin Lee, below.
NxWorries – “Where I Go” (Feat. H.E.R.)
For the past couple years, Anderson .Paak has been busy as one-half of his duo with Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic. But he’s also a part of a different duo that predates that colalboration: Nxworries, which he started back in 2015 with Knxwledge. They haven’t released any music together since their debut album Yes Lawd! came out in 2016, but today they’re back with a new single called “Where I Go,” which features H.E.R. and was first debuted live back in 2020. Watch a video for the track below.
Mount Westmore – “Too Big” (Feat. P-Lo)
Last year, four giants of West Coast rap came together to form a new supergroup. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort announced that they’d formed a collective called Mount Westmore, and they released their debut single “Big Subwoofer.” Earlier this year, Mount Westmore released their debut album Bad MFs, but it was only available in the Metaverse. Today, Mount Westmore have announced another album, and this one is an actual regular album, not some goofy future-internet venture.
Tanukichan – “Make Believe”
Bay Area musician Hannah van Loon started putting out music as Tanukichan back in 2016, and Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bear has been involved in the project since the beginning, releasing it via his Company Records label and producing the Radiolove EP and its full-length follow-up Sundays. Today, Tanukichan are back with a fuzzy and melodic new single called “Make Believe,” which is once again a collaboration between van Loon and Toro Y Moi.
The Number Ones: Nelly’s “Dilemma” (Feat. Kelly Rowland)
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Kelly Rowland got to #1 before Beyoncé. This was not the plan. I’ve never gotten...
Protection – “Still Love You”
Protection are a new duo made up of Chvrches Iain Cook and Sons & Daughters’ Scott Paterson. Though they’ve known each other for decades, by virtue of both being involved in the Glasgow music scene, they didn’t start making music together until last year during lockdown, as they told NME, and now they have “30 songs in various stages of completion” that are “all over the place — in a really exciting way.” The first of those, “Still Love You,” is out today.
Gord Downie & Bob Rock – “Lustre Parfait”
Superproducer Bob Rock (Metallica, Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe) goes back a long way with the Tragically Hip. In addition to producing 2006’s World Container and 2009’s We Are The Same, it’s long been rumored that Rock recorded work with the Hip’s late frontman Gord Downie, who passed away in 2017. Well, the first song from that collaboration is out today in the form of a song called “Lustre Parfait” via Arts & Crafts. And, it sounds like a full album is also imminent.
