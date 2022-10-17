Read full article on original website
Here's how to make easy homemade vegetable broth | Healthy living with Megan Evans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Turn your veggie scraps into veggie broth! It’s so easy to do, and a great way to use up vegetables that are starting to go bad! You can also collect unused parts of produce like onions, celery, sweet potato and carrots and save them in a bag you keep in the freezer. Then, when the bag is full, use them to make this broth.
abc10.com
Cooler temperatures and breezy winds to greet Ironman athletes Sunday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ironman is coming to Sacramento Sunday and conditions this year will be much more favorable for the extreme athletes. Last year's event was cancelled due to extreme rain in Sacramento. The event was set for Oct. 25, which coincided with Sacramento's single wettest day in history. Sacramento was pounded with 5.44 inches of rain, leaving race officials with no choice but to cancel the race.
abc10.com
California Drought persists: what River Partners is doing to prepare for the next flood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Although fall temperatures have finally arrived, the drought hasn't gone anywhere. Following a very warm start to October, California is finally experiencing some of the fall-like conditions that most have been looking forward to. Temperatures in Sacramento are supposed to be in the 60s and 70s this weekend and beyond, but no soaking rain storms are in the forecast.
abc10.com
Black Adam star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reflects on dad's time wrestling in Sacramento
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the new DC Comics super hero in Black Adam, but also has ties to Sacramento. Facilities provided by Warner Bros.
abc10.com
Sierra College football team shares deep bond that transcends the football field
ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Sierra College football team is off to one of their best starts in recent years and currently ranked 5th in the state, however, it's what the team is doing off the field that's translating to their success on it. "It's really turned into a team...
Fire destroys historic downtown Stockton building intended for part of museum
STOCKTON, Calif. — A fire along Stockton's downtown waterfront left a historic building destroyed Tuesday. The building and months of work to turn it into an exhibit at a floating museum docking across the water in 2024 was burned away. As crowds of people flocked to the fire scene...
abc10.com
Road closures in Sacramento for Iron Man California
Road closures are set for the race in Sacramento. This year's Iron Man California comes after the event was canceled in 2021 due to severe weather.
abc10.com
'Fab 40s' shooting leaves man dead in East Sacramento
Around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, a man was shot and killed near 39th Street and N Street. The suspected shooter left the area according to police.
abc10.com
Grant Union High School shooting sets Sacramento on pace to break last years homicide count
One man was killed in a shooting at Grant High School during a football game, Friday. This marks the 50th homicide in Sacramento this year.
abc10.com
Multiple people detained after heavy SWAT, Sacramento police presence in Pocket
Officials say they tried to stop a vehicle around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The occupants of the vehicle then fled into the West Lake Apartments on Shoal Court.
