Sacramento, CA

Cooler temperatures and breezy winds to greet Ironman athletes Sunday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ironman is coming to Sacramento Sunday and conditions this year will be much more favorable for the extreme athletes. Last year's event was cancelled due to extreme rain in Sacramento. The event was set for Oct. 25, which coincided with Sacramento's single wettest day in history. Sacramento was pounded with 5.44 inches of rain, leaving race officials with no choice but to cancel the race.
California Drought persists: what River Partners is doing to prepare for the next flood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Although fall temperatures have finally arrived, the drought hasn't gone anywhere. Following a very warm start to October, California is finally experiencing some of the fall-like conditions that most have been looking forward to. Temperatures in Sacramento are supposed to be in the 60s and 70s this weekend and beyond, but no soaking rain storms are in the forecast.
