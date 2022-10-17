SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Turn your veggie scraps into veggie broth! It’s so easy to do, and a great way to use up vegetables that are starting to go bad! You can also collect unused parts of produce like onions, celery, sweet potato and carrots and save them in a bag you keep in the freezer. Then, when the bag is full, use them to make this broth.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO