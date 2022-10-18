Members of BTS pictured at a May 2022 White House briefing. By Courtesy of the White House, Wikimedia Commons. After years of public and private debate, K-pop group BTS announced early Monday morning that all seven members of the K-pop juggernaut will enter the South Korean military over the next several years. The announcement comes just two days after the band’s last scheduled concert and provides fans and onlookers alike resolution to a years-long debate over how the South Korean government would handle the band's mandatory enlistment.

1 DAY AGO