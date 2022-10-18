Read full article on original website
BTS will undergo mandatory military service without special exemptions and reunite as a group around 2025
Big Hit Music have confirmed that all seven members of BTS will be serving their mandatory military terms without special exemptions. On October 17, Big Hit Music released a statement announcing that all members of BTS are planning to fulfil their mandatory military service terms as required of all able-bodied male South Korean citizens. The boyband recently performed for the first time in sixth months at their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan on October 15, which was also live-streamed worldwide for free.
BTS Members Can Be Granted With THIS Special Opportunity While Serving the Military
BTS members can avail themselves of the special opportunity while serving in the military. Talks about BTS’ military service came to an end as the boy group and its company, HYBE, decided to have the members be enlisted. The decision was made amid the South Korean government’s divided opinions on whether the members should have military service or not.
What the Hell Happened: BTS to Enlist In Military to Fulfill Mandatory Service Obligation
Members of BTS pictured at a May 2022 White House briefing. By Courtesy of the White House, Wikimedia Commons. After years of public and private debate, K-pop group BTS announced early Monday morning that all seven members of the K-pop juggernaut will enter the South Korean military over the next several years. The announcement comes just two days after the band’s last scheduled concert and provides fans and onlookers alike resolution to a years-long debate over how the South Korean government would handle the band's mandatory enlistment.
