ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
NME

BTS will undergo mandatory military service without special exemptions and reunite as a group around 2025

Big Hit Music have confirmed that all seven members of BTS will be serving their mandatory military terms without special exemptions. On October 17, Big Hit Music released a statement announcing that all members of BTS are planning to fulfil their mandatory military service terms as required of all able-bodied male South Korean citizens. The boyband recently performed for the first time in sixth months at their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan on October 15, which was also live-streamed worldwide for free.
epicstream.com

BTS Members Can Be Granted With THIS Special Opportunity While Serving the Military

BTS members can avail themselves of the special opportunity while serving in the military. Talks about BTS’ military service came to an end as the boy group and its company, HYBE, decided to have the members be enlisted. The decision was made amid the South Korean government’s divided opinions on whether the members should have military service or not.
Harvard Crimson

What the Hell Happened: BTS to Enlist In Military to Fulfill Mandatory Service Obligation

Members of BTS pictured at a May 2022 White House briefing. By Courtesy of the White House, Wikimedia Commons. After years of public and private debate, K-pop group BTS announced early Monday morning that all seven members of the K-pop juggernaut will enter the South Korean military over the next several years. The announcement comes just two days after the band’s last scheduled concert and provides fans and onlookers alike resolution to a years-long debate over how the South Korean government would handle the band's mandatory enlistment.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'

A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Social media video shows Russian army in disarray

CNN’s Melissa Bell reports on widely-circulated social media videos of recruits talking about their poor training and equipment on the front lines. CNN has not been able to independently verify the videos.
CBS News

U.K. trying to stop China from recruiting ex-pilots "to understand the capabilities" of Britain's Air Force

London — The U.K. government said on Tuesday it was taking "decisive steps" against a Chinese recruitment effort to bring in former and serving British air force pilots to train its military personnel. While British military personnel frequently take part in training exercises with foreign armies, any collusion by ex-pilots with China — which London has dubbed the "number one threat" to domestic and global security — poses a serious concern.
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s 20 Most Elite Special Forces

Many of today’s special forces have their origins in World War II. These include the U.K.’s Special Boat Service and Special Air Service. The SBS is roughly equivalent to the U.S. Navy Seals. The Special Air Service is known by its famous motto, “Who dares wins.” They gained worldwide fame in 1980 when they overtook […]
mailplus.co.uk

30 former RAF pilots paid £250,000 each to train Chinese to shoot down WESTERN aircraft

FORMER British fighter pilots are training the Chinese to shoot down Western aircraft, officials warned last night. Up to 30 pilots have recently moved to China after securing £250,000-a-year contracts to teach Western flying procedures, it was revealed. Due to legal loopholes, there is nothing the Armed Forces can...
americanmilitarynews.com

US troops warn ‘extremely woke’ culture hurting military; standards ignored for fear of being ‘labeled racist, sexist’

Current and former U.S. troops, including those who served in special operations units, are sounding the alarm that the U.S. military is prioritizing “wokeness” over warfighting. They say this “woke” culture is wreaking havoc on military preparedness, the troops warned, and contributing to the service’s recruitment challenges.
US News and World Report

Shares in BTS' Management Rise After Band Clears Uncertainty Over Military Service

SEOUL (Reuters) - The announcement by K-pop mega band BTS that members would serve mandatory military service in South Korea has removed a cloud of uncertainty that has hung over their plans. Investors in HYBE Co, BTS' management group, responded to the news by driving its shares up as much...
Vice

New Model of America's Iconic Humvee Launches Dozens of Suicide Drones

Loitering munitions—sometimes referred to as "kamikaze" or "suicide" drones due to their function of flying into a target to bomb it—have become a new and terrifying facet of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This week, Russia hit Kyiv with Iranian-made suicide drones in attacks largely seen as revenge for Ukraine's recent battlefield successes.
Daily Mail

Bombshell claims China tried to recruit Australian ex-fighter pilots to train its military forces as defence department launches an investigation

China's government has been trying to recruit retired Australian RAF fighter pilots to train their own armed forces in how to defeat Western forces. It is understood Australians were a part a cohort of 30 pilots who were head-hunted via a South African flight school, acting as an intermediary for the armed wing of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the PLA Air Force.

Comments / 0

Community Policy