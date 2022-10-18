ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

Argument over disciplining a child led to murder-suicide in Deltona, sheriff says

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9XJM_0idazPPk00

VIDEO: Argument over disciplining a child led to murder-suicide in Deltona, sheriff says The Volusia County sheriff said a fight over disciplining a child, led to a murder-suicide in Volusia County. (Sabrina Maggiore, WFTV.com/WFTV)

DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County sheriff said a fight over disciplining a child, led to a murder-suicide in Volusia County.

>>> STREAM THE NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE <<<

Investigators said a man stabbed his wife and then himself Monday night at a home on Gramercy Drive in Deltona.

Investigators said three children were in the home at the time but were not hurt.

Chitwood posted on social media that the children will need “a lot of love and support” and that they’re going to stay with family.

“For the 10-year-old to have witnessed that, I can’t imagine what the rest of their lives are going to be like,” Chitwood said.

While the sheriff’s office had never been called to the home before, deputies say the perpetrator, 31-year-old Oscar Salazar, did have a history of domestic abuse.

As he provided an update on their investigation Tuesday, Sheriff Chitwood detailed the horror that took place.

“The 10-year-old runs to the neighbor, screaming for help that his step-dad is stabbing his mom,” Chitwood explained. “Those folks call 911. They get the response moving.”

Chitwood says the three children were home when Salazar stabbed 26-year-old Byanca Cruz Tovar to death before taking his own life.

According to Sheriff Chitwood, Salazar had been arrested twice in Orlando for abusing Byanca back in 2016.

“It’s classic domestic violence,” Chitwood said. “That’s the sad part of how these things end. There’s a history there.”

Chitwood says the children, ages 10, 5, and 6 are now living with separate relatives. He says the community s working to support the families involved, but the underlying tragedy is what’s still to come for the children.

“It’s just a matter of what the little ones saw or heard, and what help they are going to need,” Chitwood said. “When you think about it, what tragedy can you go through other than watching your mother get killed at the hands of your father or stepfather?”

The sheriff’s office says they’re working with partner agencies, including Volusia Public Schools, to support the children.

Watch Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m. for continuing coverage.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida middle school student stole $10K from grandparents, passed it out to kids, school says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Students at Lake Weir Middle School in Ocala are learning a life lesson they probably didn't expect this week: the consequences of stealing. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old girl broke into her grandparents’ safe and stole about $13,500 in cash – half her grandmother’s life savings left over after she’d sold her house. Then, the sheriff’s office says the girl started handing the cash out to people at school.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fatal shooting under investigation in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in Orange County. Deputies around 7:45 p.m. responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane for a car crash. Inside the vehicle, deputies found an adult male who had been shot, according to a news release.
click orlando

WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. Troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested in the westbound lanes of the Beachline...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages

A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Orlando Weekly

Judge rules against extending cancer benefits to Volusia County firefighter

An appeals court Friday rejected arguments that a 2019 state law providing benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer should apply to a former Volusia County firefighter. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling denying benefits to Kathleen Weaver, who was diagnosed in 2017 with ovarian cancer that she attributed to her work as a firefighter. Weaver retired in 2012 after working 13 years as a firefighter for the county, according to Friday’s ruling. State lawmakers in 2019 passed a measure that provided benefits to firefighters who are diagnosed with various types of cancer, including ovarian cancer . Those benefits include one-time payments of $25,000 and full coverage of cancer treatment, Friday’s ruling said.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
116K+
Followers
132K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy