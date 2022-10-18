Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
Leap Into Minimalism With the Best Barefoot Running Shoes
"Necessity is the mother of invention." This proverb has plenty of merit when looking at the innovations of today. Think about it: how difficult would life in today's world be without the innovations in transportation, technology and even fabrics. The proverb also has examples in the fitness realm, particularly with...
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases
Cartier recently re-released its Pebble Watch, and horologists are going crazy. The timepiece was originally released in 1972 – but only six pieces were produced. Now, to celebrate its 50th anniversary, Cartier has relaunched the watch in an 18-karat yellow gold case on a brown calf leather strap. Inside the case is a manually-wound Cartier Caliber 430MC; the case itself features a rounded-edge diamond-shaped "lozenge" dial atop a softly rounded case. Similar to its ancestor, the new Pebble will be decidedly ultra-rare but more plentiful: Cartier will release only 150 new pieces of the Pebble... for $45,000 each. That said, considering one of the original models recently sold for over $400,000 earlier this year, it’s a small price to pay for a piece of history.
Gear Patrol
TYR CX1-T and L-1 Trainers, Tested: Making a Splash in CrossFit Shoes
CrossFit shoes have long been dominated by big brands such as Nike and Reebok, boasting effective, performance-ready silhouettes designed to give your WODs the footing they need. Sure, there have been other entries, like Nobull and R.A.D., that have climbed the ranks as of late, but no kick has left quite an impact like TYR.
Gear Patrol
Stock Up on Socks with Backcountry’s Best Sale Yet
For a limited time, bring home the American Trench Retro Classic Sock for 30 percent off – just $9. Made in the USA and available in nine colorways, the retro-pop crew sock is a great staple for every wardrobe – they're designed with universal sizing to ensure they fit most feet. Each pair is made with soft, breathable cotton and will quickly become your go-tos for every season. Slip a pair on for an instant pop of color, and/or match them to your daily uniform. After you've stocked up, be sure to shop the full sock sale and find a ton of fun, activity-approved and all-season socks for the whole family.
Gear Patrol
Hodinkee & Hamilton's New Collab Is Just One of This Week's 3 Cool New Field Watches
The weather is getting colder, the leaves are changing color, which means it's that time of year: time for field watches. At least, it feels like the season for the highly wearable and military-styled timepiece that fits easily under a cuff. And several great-looking examples were recently announced in a short span of time, each with its own appeal and each the result of a compelling collaboration.
Gear Patrol
KÜHL’s Temperature-Regulating AKTIVATOR Jackets Totally Reimagine Winter Outerwear
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. KÜHL’s new AKTIVATOR® series was designed to help your body maintain an optimal temperature in all conditions by storing or exhausting heat depending on what you need at any given moment.
Gear Patrol
Meet the Powerful, Race-Inspired 72 Volt Roadster Electric Bike
Vintage Electric Bikes’ 72 Volt Roadster is a beast. Designed as part of the brand’s all-new 72v Performance Line, the bike can achieve full-speed runs up 15-20 percent grades and 3x the torque seen in previous models. With a 40 mph top speed and 4000-watt drivetrain, this electric bike is equipped with all the power you’ll need to face every road ahead. The bike also boasts a three-hour charge time and will run up to 75 miles per charge. On top of that, Vintage Electric Bikes worked hard to ensure users can hit those higher speeds faster – the 72 Volt will accelerate from 5-30 mph in half the time of previous Vintage Electric bikes. Every bike is built to last and assembled by the brand’s team in Santa Clara, California. Once it’s ready to go, your bike is loaded up and delivered right to your doorstep. Bottom line: the 72 Volt Roadsters are beautiful, powerful bikes designed and engineered to impress, and represent a remarkable evolution in the Vintage Electric lineup.
Gear Patrol
Tsovet's Latest Must-Have Is Powered by Motion
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. For years, Tsovet has proudly built elegant, stylish watches. The brand's new SMT-DW42 GMT Kinematic offers aficionados a sophisticated companion that will keep up with any adventure. A versatile stainless steel case and 20mm stainless steel bracelet supplement the high-tech and striking SMT-DW42 GMT Kinematic, which is exactly the kind of watch you (or a very fortunate giftee) will be excited to wear every day.
Gear Patrol
How to Customize the Action Button on Apple Watch Ultra
The Apple Watch Ultra is very different from any of Apple's other smartwatches. Yes, it's bigger, brighter, more durable and way more capable; but it's also the first Apple Watch in years to have a drastically different design. Plus, it comes with a brand-new (and bright orange) button — that Apple calls the "Action button" — that you can program to do what you "action" want.
Gear Patrol
Prep for Holiday Travel with 30% Off Durable Luggage from Samsonite
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Whether you're gearing up for a holiday trip or a frequent traveler all year round, you know that a good piece of luggage (or two) can make or break a trip. From maneuvering through a busy airport to packing up your car, you need luggage that's durable and roomy. Luckily enough, one of the best luggage brands you can shop, Samsonite, is offering 30 percent off some of its best pieces until October 25. Shop everything from compact carry-ons to matching sets to backpacks and more.
Gear Patrol
Leica Is Reviving One of Its Most Iconic Film Cameras, the M6
One of the most iconic film cameras is making a comeback. That's right, Leica has officially announced that it's bringing its legendary M6 out of retirement and back to the production lines. You'll be able to purchase the Leica M6 (2022 Edition) on November 3. It'll cost $5,295. Leica stopped...
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: The Products Making Headlines
Forget the Razr – Motorola has just unveiled a new "rollable" smartphone concept. With a click, the phone rolls out its screen and with another click retracts it. At just four inches high, the compact smartphone can tuck into your pocket and then expand to its full 6.5 inches on demand. The new smartphone was shown off in a new video released as part of Lenovo Tech World 2022 in which Motorola’s parent company Lenovo teased a new rollable laptop. The laptop’s screen can expand similarly to the smartphone's and marks another innovation adjacent to the company’s hugely influential ThinkPad 360 laptop tablet.
Gear Patrol
Aviron Strong Series Rower Review: A Muscled-Up Beast of a Home Rower
At-home rowing machines are the new must-have fitness equipment, with plenty of sleek and stylish picks to choose from these days. The low-impact nature of rowing can be great for people wanting to boost their physique without the hassle of trekking to a gym, and adding a rig to your setup can be fantastic for quick sessions that work your entire body.
Gear Patrol
Full vs Semi-Aniline Leather: What's the Difference?
If you’ve ever shopped for a leather sofa or chair online, you’ve undoubtedly come across the term “aniline” before, probably as “full-aniline” or “semi-aniline” describing the leather upholstery on a piece of furniture. While whatever store you were perusing undoubtedly tried to sell you on its form of aniline leather, whether full- or semi-, as superior one, it probably didn’t tell you why it was better, or what "aniline" even means.
Gear Patrol
Patagonia’s Nano Puff Jacket Is Ultralight and Packable
To keep its ultra-popular insulated puffy jacket ultra-lightweight, Patagonia utilizes recycled ripstop. The durable material keeps the jacket extra windproof, and its water-repellent finish helps keep you dry. Should you get caught in a quick drizzle, don't fear: The Nano Puff’s recycled synthetic insulation is equipped to trap heat – even when wet – and maintain proper coziness, no matter what you encounter. Meanwhile, elastic-bound cuffs and a cinch-able hem allow you to tailor your fit. When it’s time to ditch a layer, Patagonia's Nano Puff stuffs right into its own pocket. If you’re looking for a comfy, stashable puffer absolutely look no further than the Nano Puff.
Gear Patrol
Herman Miller’s Unbelievable New Gaming Chair Will Make You Rage Quit the Couch
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Designed in collaboration with Logitech G, the Herman Miller Vantum Gaming Chair ($995) showcases the best of both brands. It is decidedly ergonomic and properly equipped for all-day play: a long list of adjustable elements makes quick and easy work of locking in a custom fit while the teams' "unique understanding of gaming performance" is infused throughout every performance feature, from caster to headrest.
Gear Patrol
Jaybird Vista 2 Vs. Beats Fit Pro: Who Makes the Best Running Earbuds?
Here in 2022, there are quite a few wireless earbuds specifically designed for running and working out. I've tested a bunch of them over the last couple years — and my favorites, by far, have been the Beats Fit Pro and the Jaybird Vista 2. Both are small, snug-fitting and sweat-resistant enough to survive a long summer run.
Gear Patrol
Bowmore ARC-52 Whiskey Review: We Taste Bowmore and Aston Martin's $75,000 Scotch
To paraphrase Sean Bean in The Lord of the Rings, one does not simply walk into the tasting for a $75,000 bottle of scotch. No, one is driven to such a tasting in an Aston Martin — specifically, in my case, the DBX 707, the brand's latest, most potent SUV. Driven to Connecticut, to be precise, to an art museum created on the grounds of a modern / postmodern architect, where you're eased into the tasting with fresh Wellfleet oysters, caviar and whiskey cocktails, then whisked off to an underground art gallery to preview this most exquisite of browns before noshing on lobster tails and Wagyu tenderloin.
Comments / 0