Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
technewstoday.com
Can You Have WiFi without A Router?
Generally speaking, a router is what creates the Wi-Fi network. But in certain cases, such as when you’re traveling, you may need Wi-Fi access without a router at hand. The short answer for such scenarios is that it is indeed possible to have Wi-Fi without a router. There are...
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
Researchers who reverse-engineered Starlink to work as a backup for GPS found a security flaw in the system — using a video of tennis star Rafael Nadal — that could be exploited in Ukraine
SpaceX's Starlink signals have been long seen as a possible alternative to GPS. In 2020, Elon Musk and SpaceX declined a US Army proposal to develop the tech for that purpose. Researchers have succeeded in reverse-engineering the signals, MIT Technology Review reported. After SpaceX declined to continue researching Starlink as...
An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Clear Up Storage On Your iPhone Without Losing Any Data
An iPhone that lacks storage space is a sorry sight. It becomes impossible to do nearly anything without enough storage — from downloading apps to taking more photos and videos. And it’s important to free up that storage so that you can get the most out of your smart phone experience. But where to even start? Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger, tells us how to clear up storage on your iPhone without losing any data.
techunwrapped.com
Slow Internet? Improve your browsing speed with this simple tweak
When we configure our equipment to connect to a Wi-Fi network, it remains associated with our equipment and, in turn, also in our Microsoft account or associated account. In this way, if we format the computer, it will not be necessary to re-enter the Wi-Fi connection data. When our equipment is close to one of these networks, it automatically connects, regardless of which is the best option, since not all of them offer us the same connection speed.
techunwrapped.com
FRITZ!Box 4060 from AVM: tri-band and Wi-Fi 6 with a speed of up to 4,800 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 still offers great value, that’s not up for discussion, but if you’re determined to make the leap to Wi-Fi 6 and want to do it in the big, hassle-free way today you have it easier than ever, thanks to the FRITZ!Box 4060the first router from AVM that is fully designed to connect in bridge mode with any fiber optic, cable or DLS modem.
techunwrapped.com
If you use Windows 10, you have an update waiting for you: install it like this
A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft released the first major Windows 11 update, 22H2, for all users of this operating system. This new version has arrived full of changes and new features that were originally planned for release but that, for various reasons, did not arrive on time. But, a few days ago, Microsoft has also launched a new update for all Windows 10 usersan update that has arrived without pain or glory and that hardly anyone has installed yet.
The Verge
Straight Talk is offering a prepaid version of Verizon’s 5G home internet
Straight Talk, a subsidiary of Verizon’s Tracfone provider, is now offering a prepaid 5G home internet service that you can sign up for without having to go through a credit check. The $45 per month service uses Verizon’s 5G and 4G networks and a router, available at “nearly 2,000 Walmart stores across the country,” according to a press release, to provide home internet without having to have a company come and hook up a modem. But while the company pitches it as an affordable option, there are definitely some considerations you’ll want to take into account if you’re looking to get cellular internet as cheaply as possible.
ZDNet
Android apps on Windows: Microsoft's project takes another big step forwards
Microsoft has released an update for Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) on Windows 11 that addresses more gaps in cross-system support. This update to WSA, version 2209.40000.26.0, brings improvements to camera support, clipboard stability, multi-threaded performance, security for graphic streaming, and package launches. It also introduces security updates to the...
Comments / 0