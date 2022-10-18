Read full article on original website
This Burly Rolling Bag Effortlessly Hauls Snowboards or Skis for Two (or Just You)
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. The year's first snowfall is closer than you'd think, and it means one thing: time to shred. When the time comes to pack and haul your snowsports gear, make sure you’ve got a bag built for the job. Purpose-built to protect and carry your core gear and more, Backcountry’s Double Ski and Snowboard Rolling Bag ($249) is armed with ample storage and a host of inventive features. Inside is enough room for two snowboards or two sets of skis – good news for your favorite ski buddy.
KÜHL’s Temperature-Regulating AKTIVATOR Jackets Totally Reimagine Winter Outerwear
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. KÜHL’s new AKTIVATOR® series was designed to help your body maintain an optimal temperature in all conditions by storing or exhausting heat depending on what you need at any given moment.
Meet the Powerful, Race-Inspired 72 Volt Roadster Electric Bike
Vintage Electric Bikes’ 72 Volt Roadster is a beast. Designed as part of the brand’s all-new 72v Performance Line, the bike can achieve full-speed runs up 15-20 percent grades and 3x the torque seen in previous models. With a 40 mph top speed and 4000-watt drivetrain, this electric bike is equipped with all the power you’ll need to face every road ahead. The bike also boasts a three-hour charge time and will run up to 75 miles per charge. On top of that, Vintage Electric Bikes worked hard to ensure users can hit those higher speeds faster – the 72 Volt will accelerate from 5-30 mph in half the time of previous Vintage Electric bikes. Every bike is built to last and assembled by the brand’s team in Santa Clara, California. Once it’s ready to go, your bike is loaded up and delivered right to your doorstep. Bottom line: the 72 Volt Roadsters are beautiful, powerful bikes designed and engineered to impress, and represent a remarkable evolution in the Vintage Electric lineup.
This Massive, Luxurious Tent Sets Up in 30 Seconds
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. The truth is: it actually takes less than 30 seconds to set up Poler's palatial 4-Person Tent. It's a swift and smooth process, too, thanks to the...
Down Versus Synthetic Insulation: What's the Difference?
A puffy jacket is a puffy jacket, right? It's not quite that simple. Puffy jackets certainly follow a familiar design archetype — baffling, cinching, tear-resistant outer fabric — but it's what inside that truly differentiates one jacket from another. If you've ever been curious what differentiates down from synthetic imitations, and which is best for you, look no further.
Stock Up on Socks with Backcountry’s Best Sale Yet
For a limited time, bring home the American Trench Retro Classic Sock for 30 percent off – just $9. Made in the USA and available in nine colorways, the retro-pop crew sock is a great staple for every wardrobe – they're designed with universal sizing to ensure they fit most feet. Each pair is made with soft, breathable cotton and will quickly become your go-tos for every season. Slip a pair on for an instant pop of color, and/or match them to your daily uniform. After you've stocked up, be sure to shop the full sock sale and find a ton of fun, activity-approved and all-season socks for the whole family.
Bubbler Pipes: Everything You Need to Know
Weed culture in the United States has come a long, long way — thanks largely to its ongoing legalization. For reference (according to the National Conference of State Legislators), as of February 3 of this year, 37 states have legalized medical marijuana use and, as of May 27, 19 states have legalized the use of recreational weed. If you're in one of those latter states, you can count yourself among the lucky ones that can, without fear of legal action, dabble in the consumption of THC.
Aviron Strong Series Rower Review: A Muscled-Up Beast of a Home Rower
At-home rowing machines are the new must-have fitness equipment, with plenty of sleek and stylish picks to choose from these days. The low-impact nature of rowing can be great for people wanting to boost their physique without the hassle of trekking to a gym, and adding a rig to your setup can be fantastic for quick sessions that work your entire body.
Standard & Strange's $95 T-Shirt Is the Antithesis of Fast Fashion
Standard & Strange owner Jeremy Smith has an almost encyclopedic knowledge of clothing. To others, a T-shirt is, well, just a T-shirt, but he can tell how it's made and where, on which machines and in which era. But he admits it doesn't always come easy. When he was preparing to launch Standard & Strange's first-ever loopwheel T-shirt, for example, he endured "an unthinkable number of hours of very tedious research," he says.
Today in Gear: The Products Making Headlines
Forget the Razr – Motorola has just unveiled a new "rollable" smartphone concept. With a click, the phone rolls out its screen and with another click retracts it. At just four inches high, the compact smartphone can tuck into your pocket and then expand to its full 6.5 inches on demand. The new smartphone was shown off in a new video released as part of Lenovo Tech World 2022 in which Motorola’s parent company Lenovo teased a new rollable laptop. The laptop’s screen can expand similarly to the smartphone's and marks another innovation adjacent to the company’s hugely influential ThinkPad 360 laptop tablet.
Prep for Holiday Travel with 30% Off Durable Luggage from Samsonite
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Whether you're gearing up for a holiday trip or a frequent traveler all year round, you know that a good piece of luggage (or two) can make or break a trip. From maneuvering through a busy airport to packing up your car, you need luggage that's durable and roomy. Luckily enough, one of the best luggage brands you can shop, Samsonite, is offering 30 percent off some of its best pieces until October 25. Shop everything from compact carry-ons to matching sets to backpacks and more.
Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases
Cartier recently re-released its Pebble Watch, and horologists are going crazy. The timepiece was originally released in 1972 – but only six pieces were produced. Now, to celebrate its 50th anniversary, Cartier has relaunched the watch in an 18-karat yellow gold case on a brown calf leather strap. Inside the case is a manually-wound Cartier Caliber 430MC; the case itself features a rounded-edge diamond-shaped "lozenge" dial atop a softly rounded case. Similar to its ancestor, the new Pebble will be decidedly ultra-rare but more plentiful: Cartier will release only 150 new pieces of the Pebble... for $45,000 each. That said, considering one of the original models recently sold for over $400,000 earlier this year, it’s a small price to pay for a piece of history.
Full vs Semi-Aniline Leather: What's the Difference?
If you’ve ever shopped for a leather sofa or chair online, you’ve undoubtedly come across the term “aniline” before, probably as “full-aniline” or “semi-aniline” describing the leather upholstery on a piece of furniture. While whatever store you were perusing undoubtedly tried to sell you on its form of aniline leather, whether full- or semi-, as superior one, it probably didn’t tell you why it was better, or what "aniline" even means.
How to Customize the Action Button on Apple Watch Ultra
The Apple Watch Ultra is very different from any of Apple's other smartwatches. Yes, it's bigger, brighter, more durable and way more capable; but it's also the first Apple Watch in years to have a drastically different design. Plus, it comes with a brand-new (and bright orange) button — that Apple calls the "Action button" — that you can program to do what you "action" want.
Tsovet's Latest Must-Have Is Powered by Motion
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. For years, Tsovet has proudly built elegant, stylish watches. The brand's new SMT-DW42 GMT Kinematic offers aficionados a sophisticated companion that will keep up with any adventure. A versatile stainless steel case and 20mm stainless steel bracelet supplement the high-tech and striking SMT-DW42 GMT Kinematic, which is exactly the kind of watch you (or a very fortunate giftee) will be excited to wear every day.
Now Is the Best Time to Save Huge on Older-Model Apple Tech
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. As we've all come to understand, Apple is a tech company that's known for innovation. The brand's releases have been one of the more reliable markers of the evolution of technology over the last few decades. But those new releases also come with an added bonus: they usually make Apple's outgoing products a lot more approachable and affordable. And many of them still hold up, even against the brand-spanking-new ones.
You Can Get Sonos' Most Affordable Soundbar for Even Cheaper Right Now
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Sonos is probably one of the most buzz-worthy names in technology right now, as the home audio brand has proven time and time again just how solid its lineup is. And while most of what the brand has to offer is, admittedly, a bit on the pricey end of the spectrum, you're not totally out of luck when it comes to budget-friendly spending. For instance, if you want a bass-booming cinematic experience in your home but you don't want to empty your bank account, you can turn to the Sonos Beam, perhaps the best bang-for-your-buck soundbar around (we reviewed both the Gen 1 and Gen 2 versions and loved them both).
Patagonia’s Nano Puff Jacket Is Ultralight and Packable
To keep its ultra-popular insulated puffy jacket ultra-lightweight, Patagonia utilizes recycled ripstop. The durable material keeps the jacket extra windproof, and its water-repellent finish helps keep you dry. Should you get caught in a quick drizzle, don't fear: The Nano Puff’s recycled synthetic insulation is equipped to trap heat – even when wet – and maintain proper coziness, no matter what you encounter. Meanwhile, elastic-bound cuffs and a cinch-able hem allow you to tailor your fit. When it’s time to ditch a layer, Patagonia's Nano Puff stuffs right into its own pocket. If you’re looking for a comfy, stashable puffer absolutely look no further than the Nano Puff.
