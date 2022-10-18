Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
You Can Get Sonos' Most Affordable Soundbar for Even Cheaper Right Now
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Sonos is probably one of the most buzz-worthy names in technology right now, as the home audio brand has proven time and time again just how solid its lineup is. And while most of what the brand has to offer is, admittedly, a bit on the pricey end of the spectrum, you're not totally out of luck when it comes to budget-friendly spending. For instance, if you want a bass-booming cinematic experience in your home but you don't want to empty your bank account, you can turn to the Sonos Beam, perhaps the best bang-for-your-buck soundbar around (we reviewed both the Gen 1 and Gen 2 versions and loved them both).
Gear Patrol
Prep for Holiday Travel with 30% Off Durable Luggage from Samsonite
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Whether you're gearing up for a holiday trip or a frequent traveler all year round, you know that a good piece of luggage (or two) can make or break a trip. From maneuvering through a busy airport to packing up your car, you need luggage that's durable and roomy. Luckily enough, one of the best luggage brands you can shop, Samsonite, is offering 30 percent off some of its best pieces until October 25. Shop everything from compact carry-ons to matching sets to backpacks and more.
Gear Patrol
Stock Up on Socks with Backcountry’s Best Sale Yet
For a limited time, bring home the American Trench Retro Classic Sock for 30 percent off – just $9. Made in the USA and available in nine colorways, the retro-pop crew sock is a great staple for every wardrobe – they're designed with universal sizing to ensure they fit most feet. Each pair is made with soft, breathable cotton and will quickly become your go-tos for every season. Slip a pair on for an instant pop of color, and/or match them to your daily uniform. After you've stocked up, be sure to shop the full sock sale and find a ton of fun, activity-approved and all-season socks for the whole family.
Gear Patrol
Now Is the Best Time to Save Huge on Older-Model Apple Tech
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. As we've all come to understand, Apple is a tech company that's known for innovation. The brand's releases have been one of the more reliable markers of the evolution of technology over the last few decades. But those new releases also come with an added bonus: they usually make Apple's outgoing products a lot more approachable and affordable. And many of them still hold up, even against the brand-spanking-new ones.
Gear Patrol
Need Boots to Keep You Dry On or Off-Road? Yep, Blundstone Is Still the Only Answer
It's difficult to overstate the excellence of Blundstone's entire lineup, especially the Chelsea boot style that's cemented the brand in footwear history. Each lightweight, handsome pair will go with anything and seemingly last through everything. And now, Blundstone has kicked its own reputation up a notch with the All-Terrain Thermal ($280). You're looking for the one boot you'll wear all winter long (we know you are... because we are, too), and this is it. Iconic Blundstone looks are paired with cold and wet-weather-destroying features like waterproof leather and elastic, a grippy Vibram® outsole for beefed-up traction and a Thinsulate® and leather lining designed to wick away moisture while retaining heat. Inside is a contoured and removable sheepskin EVA footbed that utilizes XRD® technology for shock absorption, while a steel shank supports the polyurethane midsole. Available in Black, Brown and Antique Brown colorways, this is everything you want in a boot (i.e., "a Blundstone") with an extra heaping helping of everything you need for winter (i.e., "a no-brainer").
Gear Patrol
Aviron Strong Series Rower Review: A Muscled-Up Beast of a Home Rower
At-home rowing machines are the new must-have fitness equipment, with plenty of sleek and stylish picks to choose from these days. The low-impact nature of rowing can be great for people wanting to boost their physique without the hassle of trekking to a gym, and adding a rig to your setup can be fantastic for quick sessions that work your entire body.
Gear Patrol
Meet the Powerful, Race-Inspired 72 Volt Roadster Electric Bike
Vintage Electric Bikes’ 72 Volt Roadster is a beast. Designed as part of the brand’s all-new 72v Performance Line, the bike can achieve full-speed runs up 15-20 percent grades and 3x the torque seen in previous models. With a 40 mph top speed and 4000-watt drivetrain, this electric bike is equipped with all the power you’ll need to face every road ahead. The bike also boasts a three-hour charge time and will run up to 75 miles per charge. On top of that, Vintage Electric Bikes worked hard to ensure users can hit those higher speeds faster – the 72 Volt will accelerate from 5-30 mph in half the time of previous Vintage Electric bikes. Every bike is built to last and assembled by the brand’s team in Santa Clara, California. Once it’s ready to go, your bike is loaded up and delivered right to your doorstep. Bottom line: the 72 Volt Roadsters are beautiful, powerful bikes designed and engineered to impress, and represent a remarkable evolution in the Vintage Electric lineup.
Gear Patrol
How to Customize the Action Button on Apple Watch Ultra
The Apple Watch Ultra is very different from any of Apple's other smartwatches. Yes, it's bigger, brighter, more durable and way more capable; but it's also the first Apple Watch in years to have a drastically different design. Plus, it comes with a brand-new (and bright orange) button — that Apple calls the "Action button" — that you can program to do what you "action" want.
Gear Patrol
Leap Into Minimalism With the Best Barefoot Running Shoes
"Necessity is the mother of invention." This proverb has plenty of merit when looking at the innovations of today. Think about it: how difficult would life in today's world be without the innovations in transportation, technology and even fabrics. The proverb also has examples in the fitness realm, particularly with...
Gear Patrol
This Massive, Luxurious Tent Sets Up in 30 Seconds
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. The truth is: it actually takes less than 30 seconds to set up Poler's palatial 4-Person Tent. It's a swift and smooth process, too, thanks to the...
Gear Patrol
Hodinkee & Hamilton's New Collab Is Just One of This Week's 3 Cool New Field Watches
The weather is getting colder, the leaves are changing color, which means it's that time of year: time for field watches. At least, it feels like the season for the highly wearable and military-styled timepiece that fits easily under a cuff. And several great-looking examples were recently announced in a short span of time, each with its own appeal and each the result of a compelling collaboration.
Gear Patrol
KÜHL’s Temperature-Regulating AKTIVATOR Jackets Totally Reimagine Winter Outerwear
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. KÜHL’s new AKTIVATOR® series was designed to help your body maintain an optimal temperature in all conditions by storing or exhausting heat depending on what you need at any given moment.
Gear Patrol
Tsovet's Latest Must-Have Is Powered by Motion
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. For years, Tsovet has proudly built elegant, stylish watches. The brand's new SMT-DW42 GMT Kinematic offers aficionados a sophisticated companion that will keep up with any adventure. A versatile stainless steel case and 20mm stainless steel bracelet supplement the high-tech and striking SMT-DW42 GMT Kinematic, which is exactly the kind of watch you (or a very fortunate giftee) will be excited to wear every day.
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: The Products Making Headlines
Forget the Razr – Motorola has just unveiled a new "rollable" smartphone concept. With a click, the phone rolls out its screen and with another click retracts it. At just four inches high, the compact smartphone can tuck into your pocket and then expand to its full 6.5 inches on demand. The new smartphone was shown off in a new video released as part of Lenovo Tech World 2022 in which Motorola’s parent company Lenovo teased a new rollable laptop. The laptop’s screen can expand similarly to the smartphone's and marks another innovation adjacent to the company’s hugely influential ThinkPad 360 laptop tablet.
Gear Patrol
The Best Cars You Can Buy in 2022
What are the best new cars to buy? It's a tricky question to answer, and heavily dependent on what you're looking for. Some vehicles provide value; others shoot for excellence. Some try to be generalists; others specialize in one specific aspect. You may be looking for a hyper-efficient electric car or still want a raucous-sounding V8. We're not here to judge.
Gear Patrol
TYR CX1-T and L-1 Trainers, Tested: Making a Splash in CrossFit Shoes
CrossFit shoes have long been dominated by big brands such as Nike and Reebok, boasting effective, performance-ready silhouettes designed to give your WODs the footing they need. Sure, there have been other entries, like Nobull and R.A.D., that have climbed the ranks as of late, but no kick has left quite an impact like TYR.
Gear Patrol
Leica Is Reviving One of Its Most Iconic Film Cameras, the M6
One of the most iconic film cameras is making a comeback. That's right, Leica has officially announced that it's bringing its legendary M6 out of retirement and back to the production lines. You'll be able to purchase the Leica M6 (2022 Edition) on November 3. It'll cost $5,295. Leica stopped...
Gear Patrol
The MoonSwatch Is Now Way Easier to Buy in the USA
The $260 Swatch x Omega Bioceramic MoonSwatch was so hyped it's been hard to get, but there's good news for its American fans. Starting Saturday, October 22, a fleet of cute little Fiat Cinquecento cars will tour the US to bring MoonSwatches to different cities, including areas previously inaccessible or inconvenient to retail locations. In addition, Swatch has announced that the MoonSwatch will now be available in all its stores (excluding the Broadway & Bleecker location in New York City).
Gear Patrol
Standard & Strange's $95 T-Shirt Is the Antithesis of Fast Fashion
Standard & Strange owner Jeremy Smith has an almost encyclopedic knowledge of clothing. To others, a T-shirt is, well, just a T-shirt, but he can tell how it's made and where, on which machines and in which era. But he admits it doesn't always come easy. When he was preparing to launch Standard & Strange's first-ever loopwheel T-shirt, for example, he endured "an unthinkable number of hours of very tedious research," he says.
Gear Patrol
Taylor Stitch Has Created the Ideal Shoe for Fall
Boots are nice and all, but sometimes you can't muster up the energy to put them on...or suffer through wearing them all day long. Some are stiff; others are heavy; some just are simply overkill. It feels odd to wear summery sneakers when leaves are falling, though. So, what's left...
Comments / 0