iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Voice of America
Russian Court Orders Arrest of Dissident Journalist Ovsyannikova
A Russian court has ordered the arrest of television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, Interfax news agency said, more than six months after she flashed a sign on air saying the Kremlin was lying about the Ukraine war. Ovsyannikova already has fled Russia, her lawyer said this week, after refusing to observe...
Voice of America
Amnesty: ‘End SARS’ Protesters Still Locked Up in Nigeria After 2 Years
Abuja, nigeria — Rights group Amnesty International says more than 40 people arrested in Nigeria during the 2020 protests against a controversial police unit are still in jail two years later without having been convicted of any charges. Amnesty's report, released as part of the second anniversary of the...
Voice of America
Somali Forces End Al-Shabab Hotel Siege
Kismayo, Washington — Somali security forces say they have ended a seven-hourlong siege on a popular hotel in the coastal town of Kismayo. Brigadier General Yusuf Hussein Osman Dhumal, the regional security minister, told VOA Somali that the siege at the Tawakal hotel ended after security forces shot and killed three “well-armed” al-Shabab attackers. He said a fourth attacker was a suicide bomber who blew himself up at the start of the incident.
Voice of America
Sudan Protester Shot Dead as Coup Anniversary Looms
Khartoum, Sudan — Security forces shot dead a protester in Sudan's capital Sunday, medics said, two days ahead of the anniversary of a military coup that derailed the country's transition to civilian rule. The latest death — the first of a protester since August 31 — brings to 118...
Voice of America
UN Rights Chief Urges End to Deadly Crackdown on Chad Protesters
Geneva — The U.N.’s chief human rights official, Volker Tuerk, is calling for an end to the use of lethal force by Chadian security forces who reportedly killed and wounded dozens of protesters Thursday. Violent demonstrations broke out in several cities Thursday, protesting the decision by Chad’s military...
Voice of America
Al-Shabab Militants Claim Responsibility for Hotel Attack in Somalia
Kismayo, Washington — Al-Shabab militants in Somalia claimed responsibility for attacking a hotel in the southern port of Kismayo Sunday, leaving at least three people dead. The attack started with an explosion outside the Tawakal hotel, followed by the storming of the facility by armed men. The first blast was heard around 12:15 p.m. local time.
Voice of America
Chad Imposes Curfew After 50 Killed in Crackdown on Protests
NAIROBI — The government of Chad says at least 50 people were killed and more than 300 injured after security forces opened fire on protesters demanding an end to military rule. The government described the protests as an armed insurrection. Chad’s transitional government imposed a dawn-to-dusk curfew in the...
Voice of America
Crypto Scammers Are Often Victims Too
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — To Ali, it seemed like a great way to make more money. The 23-year-old earned $350 per month as a cleaner in a factory at home in Malaysia. But in April, he was purportedly offered a job in Cambodia making four times as much working in finance, despite having no prior experience in the field.
