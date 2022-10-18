ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Hearing Aid Prices Set To Plummet After FDA Allows Over-the-Counter Sales

Hearing aids for people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss will be available over the counter without a prescription or an appointment for the first time starting Monday, a move the Food and Drug Administration estimates could save consumers $3,000 per pair of hearing aids. The FDA has finalized a rule allowing...
moneytalksnews.com

Walmart Among Retailers Now Selling OTC Hearing Aids

Walmart has announced that it is now selling over-the-counter hearing aids. The discount retail giant says it began selling “a broad assortment of high-quality hearing aids at a more affordable price” on Oct. 17. Prices range from $199 to $999 a pair. Best Buy also announced the same...
Popculture

Boxes of Cookies Recalled

A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

Colgate Products Recalled in 11 States

Colgate has recalled select products in 11 states where they were stored outside of their permissible temperature range. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall applies to certain lots of products that may have been compromised in transit to Family Dollar stores. However, so far there have been no reports of illness due to these products.
OREGON STATE
TheStreet

Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason

Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
Popculture

Smoothie Recall Issued

Superdrug is advising consumers against drinking one of its popular products. The UK-based health and beauty retailer initiated a recall of its Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake earlier in October due to possible foreign material contamination after it was found that small pieces of metal may be present in the product.
97.1 FM Talk

Nestlé Toll House ready-to-bake cookies recalled

Time to switch back to homemade as Nestlé USA announced last week that it was voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products. The company recalled the products with the help of the FDA, after it was discovered that...
Newsweek

Nestlé Recalls Cookie Dough for 'Potentially' Containing Plastic

Nestlé USA has recalled one of its refrigerated, ready-to-bake products—the Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling—due to the "potential presence" of plastic. In a press release, the company said the affected products were produced between June and September 2022 and were distributed in...
Cleveland.com

Beef, fish products recalled from two companies

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy