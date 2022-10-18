Read full article on original website
Walmart, CVS, Walgreens start selling over-the-counter hearing aids: What to know
Retailers started selling over-the-counter hearing aids nationwide this week, giving Americans with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing impairments better access to products.
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
Boxes of Cookies Recalled
A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
Colgate Products Recalled in 11 States
Colgate has recalled select products in 11 states where they were stored outside of their permissible temperature range. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall applies to certain lots of products that may have been compromised in transit to Family Dollar stores. However, so far there have been no reports of illness due to these products.
Pork recall: 4,137 pounds of potentially contaminated pork recalled in 9 states
People who might have purchased pork loin steak fritters from AdvancePierre Foods should ensure their supply doesn’t come from a lot that is subject to a new recall. The meat items in that specific lot might be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, which can cause accidental injury if ingested.
Here’s The Reason Why Salad Dressings Are Being Pulled From Whole Foods Immediately—Yikes!
If you have caesar salad dressings from Whole Foods in your pantry, experts say now would be a good time to check their expiration dates. According to a September 23rd announcement from the Food and Drug Administration, VanLaw Food Products Inc. is expanding its initial recall of Whole Foods Market ‘365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing.’
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
Smoothie Recall Issued
Superdrug is advising consumers against drinking one of its popular products. The UK-based health and beauty retailer initiated a recall of its Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake earlier in October due to possible foreign material contamination after it was found that small pieces of metal may be present in the product.
Ear's a Great Deal, You Can Now Shop Bose and HearX Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids at Walmart!
If you’ve wanted to get a hearing aid for yourself or a loved one but have been unable to afford the high cost, we have good news—there is now a range of FDA-approved hearing aids available at a much lower price than you would have paid for these devices in the past, and you may be able to find them at your local Walmart.
Lower-cost U.S. hearing aids go on sale Monday
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Major U.S. retailers will begin selling lower-cost hearing aids without a prescription or medical exam under final Biden administration rules that take effect Monday.
Costco Pulls These Products From Hawaii & Alaska
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Beef, fish products recalled from two companies
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
Kroger and Albertsons are reportedly in talks over a proposed merger that would swell the combined chain to a footprint of 5,000 stores
Kroger and Albertsons are engaged in talks around a potential merger, Bloomberg reported. A merger would boost the joint chain to a store footprint of over 5,000 locations. The talks have not yet concluded, although a decision could be reached this week. Grocery store giants Kroger and Albertsons are discussing...
