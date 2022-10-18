Read full article on original website
Arkansas’ coaches on road recruiting, will eye portal later
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas currently has 23 commitments in the Class of 2023 and the coaches are using the bye week to see many of those prospects as well as others. Sam Pittman said Wednesday the Hogs will obviously use the transfer portal to help replenish the roster following the season heading into 2023.
Hoop Hogs notebook: Arkansas-v-D2 Rogers State exhibition game preview; Muss musings at SEC media day; plus recruiting
LITTLE ROCK — It’s almost time for the next dress rehearsal for No. 10 Arkansas with the real thing just 18 days away. The Razorbacks — they went a perfect 4-0 in exhibition games in Europe in August and are fresh off their annual Red/White intra-squad scrimmage at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville on Sunday — will open the doors to Bud Walton Arena for the first time in the 2022-23 season on Monday to host Division II Rogers State in the first of two exhibition games this month.
Hudson Clark earns Jim Thorpe Player of Week Award
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark has been named the Paycom Jim Thorpe Player of the Week following his performance in the 52-35 win over BYU this past Saturday. For Clark this is the second time in his career he has won this award. He also captured it...
Arkansas offers defensive lineman Derick Hunter Jr. from JUCO
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has offered Hinds (Miss.) Community College Class of 2023 defensive lineman Derick Hunter Jr. Hunter, 6-5, 300, started his career at Texas A&M before leaving for Hinds. The Aggies recruited him out of Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar and he enrolled there Jan. 7, 2019. They converted him to the offensive line in 2021. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Dunbar and held 42 offers.
Sam Pittman hoping to get several seniors back in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Sam Pittman said there’s several seniors on the team he wants back in 2023 and also provided updates on Dominique Johnson as well as Taurean Carter. Pittman was asked how many of the current seniors he would like to return in 2023 for a...
Hoop Hogs picked No. 2 during SEC media preseason voting; freshman guard Smith named preseason All SEC first team
LITTLE ROCK — The 10th-ranked Arkansas men’s basketball team was picked to finish second during the upcoming 2022-23 SEC season behind No. 4 Kentucky by a select panel of both SEC and national media members, it was announced on Wednesday during the SEC media event for basketball in Birmingham, Ala.
Razorbacks picked to finish 2nd in SEC preseason rank
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the SEC for the 2022-23 season, their highest ranking since being picked to win the western division prior to the 2007-08 season. Freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. also received honors, being selected...
PFF has Malik Chavis No. 2 in nation among cornerbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has ranked Arkansas redshirt junior Malik Chavis the No. 2 cornerback in the nation for giving up the fewest yards with a minimum of 150 coverage snaps. Chavis has allowed 74 yards second only to Pitt’s Erick Hallett II who has only given up...
Give back by getting your Halloween costume at Goodwill
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Halloween is 10 days away, and if you haven’t put together a costume yet, one local nonprofit might be a perfect place to start. The Springdale Goodwill store manager, Christy Jaro, said you can find a costume at one of the Goodwill stores and know your purchase is helping the community.
