Charlotte’s Web was just named the "Official CBD of Major League Baseball." To celebrate, the brand announced a portal through which fans can sign up for a chance to win tickets to the World Series – and access a full explainer detailing the benefits of CBD. In brief, Charlotte’s Web says that "SPORT can help players and fans stay calm under pressure, maintain focus, recover from exercise and achieve more restful sleep." If you’re still waiting for a sign that it’s time to try CBD, this may be your chance to step up to the plate.

16 HOURS AGO