ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Republican seeks resignations over signs

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SroPF_0idayktU00

ENFIELD — Republican Town Committee Chairman Kelly Hemmeler is demanding two Town Council members resign after they were seen removing campaign signs from a local business.

ACCUSATION: Republican Town Chairman Kelly Hemmeler accused Town Council members Matthew Despard and Nick Hopkins of stealing campaign signs from a local business.

THE ACCUSED: Despard and Hopkins say the business owner told them the Republican candidates didn’t have permission to post the signs, so they returned them to Hemmeler’s house.

But the two council members say the Republicans didn’t have permission to put the signs up at the time, so they picked them up and returned them.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com

Chance Encounter In Madison On The Campaign Trail

MADISON – The release of state funding for a local road and sidewalk project was reason enough for Gov. Ned Lamont to make a Wednesday election campaign season stop in Madison, the hometown of his Republican opponent, where he ran into a familiar face. The governor and his entourage...
MADISON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Rats in the State Capitol

No, I’m not talking about rodents or calling people in the legislature names. I’m talking about a legislative procedure that is employed year after year, allowing special interests to evade public scrutiny. As most informed citizens are aware, the State Legislature meets for a few months each year....
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Windsor tweaks plan for community center

EAST WINDSOR — Town officials provided the Board of Selectmen and residents with an update on the proposed community center that, if approved at the November referendum, would provide more space for residents of all ages. WHAT: Town officials gave residents an update on the proposed Community Center they...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

Parents voicing concerns over former Palmer superintendent following resignation

Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards. It was certainly much deserved for Janna, and everyone here at Western Mass News is so happy for her!. Updated: 16 hours ago. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according...
PALMER, MA
Journal Inquirer

School project on schedule, under budget

ENFIELD — John F. Kennedy Building Committee Chairman Randy Daigle had good news for town officials this week when he reported the middle school renovation project is still on schedule and significantly under budget. NEW BEGINNING: Building Committee Chairman Randy Daigle reports that everything is brand new in the...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

New Haven prosecutors dismiss charges against Randy Cox

New Haven prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against Randy Cox, the Black man left paralyzed from the chest down after his head crashed into the wall of a city police van with no seatbelts. A spokesperson for New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker confirmed the dismissal of the charges Thursday. Cox...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Funeral for 2 ambushed officers draws peers from around US

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The grieving widows of two slain Connecticut police officers gave tearful tributes to their husbands Friday during a funeral attended by thousands of law enforcement officers from around the country. Others who spoke at the service for Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy...
BRISTOL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Torrington police could investigate food truck employees' 'moral character' under proposed rule

TORRINGTON — After hearing objections from the public about an ordinance governing food trucks, a committee has revised its work and is ready to present it again. The city's Ordinance Committee first presented the revised ordinance in May, and during a public hearing in June, food truck owners spoke against it. The proposed rules had included allowing police to do background checks on employees, who often are temporary, working a day or two at a fair or other event.
TORRINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Law school hopes kiosks providing free legal services remove barriers

SPRINGFIELD — For some individuals who need to find basic legal information about bankruptcy or child support or who want to attend a hearing held on videoconferencing software before a judge, access to reliable technology can be a barrier to accessing the legal system. The Center for Social Justice...
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
300
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy