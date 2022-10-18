Republican seeks resignations over signs

ENFIELD — Republican Town Committee Chairman Kelly Hemmeler is demanding two Town Council members resign after they were seen removing campaign signs from a local business.

ACCUSATION: Republican Town Chairman Kelly Hemmeler accused Town Council members Matthew Despard and Nick Hopkins of stealing campaign signs from a local business.

THE ACCUSED: Despard and Hopkins say the business owner told them the Republican candidates didn’t have permission to post the signs, so they returned them to Hemmeler’s house.

