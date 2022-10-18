Police: 16-year-old girl died in crash after minivan went off highway, struck tree in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — A 16-year-old girl died in a crash after the minivan she was driving went off the highway and struck a tree in Wareham late Monday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Interstate 495 just before 11 p.m. found a 2008 Toyota Sienna that had veered off the roadway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, a native of Raynham, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the minivan went down an embankment before colliding with the tree.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group