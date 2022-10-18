ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

Police: 16-year-old girl died in crash after minivan went off highway, struck tree in Wareham

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
WAREHAM, Mass. — A 16-year-old girl died in a crash after the minivan she was driving went off the highway and struck a tree in Wareham late Monday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Interstate 495 just before 11 p.m. found a 2008 Toyota Sienna that had veered off the roadway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, a native of Raynham, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the minivan went down an embankment before colliding with the tree.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

William Pinnetti
3d ago

what is a 16yr old doing driving by herself...even if she had a jr operator license she shouldn't have been out at 11 oclock???

