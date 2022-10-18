Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Middleburg Town Hall Construction Likely to Miss January Deadline
When the Middleburg Town Council broke ground on the construction of its new Town Office in January, the expectation was that the staff would be moved in by New Year’s Day. Last week, the council was told that is not going to happen. Bill Downey, of the Downey &...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors, School Board Committee Plan for New Tax Revenue Split
The county Board of Supervisors and the School Board’s Finance and Operations Committee on Oct. 18 both voted to move ahead with plans for a fixed local tax revenue split between the two bodies, seeking to end years of acrimonious debates over school funding. The School Board gets its...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg's Chief Brown Seeking Officers with a Mission
In providing the Town Council with an update on the implementation of his department’s 2018 strategic plan last week, Police Chief Gregory Brown reported that many of the goals have advanced, but challenges remain. Among the accomplishments he cited were an ongoing conversion to digital records, maintaining the department’s...
loudounnow.com
Speed Signs Coming to Lovettsville
Town Manager Jason Cournoyer last week updated the Town Council on efforts to slow speeders passing through town. The recent traffic study completed in conjunction with the county government assessed speeding on Berlin Turnpike and Broad Way. The results are likely to result in a recommendation for the installation of pole-mounted speed notification signs at two locations on Berlin Turnpike, where 80% of the traffic was clocked at more than 10 mph over the speed limit. He said additional studies will need to be conducted to address speeding and pedestrian safety concerns on Broad Way, especially near the community center. The study found lower traffic speeds in that area.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Mull Near-Term Rt. 15 Fixes; Expected Spending Above $400M
Loudoun County supervisors are considering a series of improvements to Rt. 15 north of Leesburg over the next seven years while the area waits on bigger plans to widen the road. In July, supervisors amended the comprehensive plan’s vision for Rt. 15 north of Leesburg from a two-lane rural road...
restonnow.com
County board again rejects proposed ban on giving money to people on street medians
Fairfax County is once again discussing how to discourage “panhandling” while also declining — at least for the moment — to make it illegal to engage with anyone in a county-owned road or median. The subject was revived at last week’s board meeting by Springfield District...
tysonsreporter.com
Fairfax County seeks more authority from state to fix trash pickup issues
Fairfax County will ask the Virginia General Assembly for more authority to fix its trash troubles, as complaints about American Disposal Services continue. At Tuesday’s (Oct. 18) legislative committee meeting, the Board of Supervisors once again dove into the persisting problems with trash pickups by the private, contracted collectors that serve about 90% of residents and almost all businesses in the county.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Dennis Martire, Laborers International Union North America
Editor: Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors recently began considering whether to include project labor agreements as a regular requirement for large-scale construction projects eligible for federal funding. Loudoun should adopt PLAs not because federal programs, such as The American Rescue Plan encourage them, but because they work for all...
Inside Nova
Prince William supervisors give final approval to Quartz District in Dale City
A major development for Dale City is moving forward after county leaders’ approval Tuesday. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 7-0 to approve the Quartz District mixed-use project in Dale City. Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, was absent from the vote. The project is planned on 145 acres...
Alexandria to give people $500 monthly as part of pilot program
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new pilot program coming to Alexandria could mean an extra $500 in the wallets of people across the city. The ARISE pilot is a guaranteed income program that city officials hope can help ease disparities and help uplift members of the Alexandria community both financially and in other […]
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Town Names New Emergency Manager
Alex Fitch has been hired as the Leesburg’s new emergency management coordinator effective Nov. 28. Fitch has spent 25 years with the City of Fairfax Fire Department, achieving the rank of Captain. For the past 16 years, he has also served as a member of the National Capital Region Incident Management Team. In addition, Fitch has served as an instructor at the FEMA Emergency Management Institute, and as a Virginia Communications cache manager and team member with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. He is a graduate of FEMA’s National Emergency Management Basic Academy.
Northern Virginia Voters Given Bad Notices
loudounnow.com
More Voting Options to Open Monday
On Monday, Oct. 24, in-person early voting will become available at two more sites: the Dulles South Recreation Center, 24950 Riding Center Drive, South Riding; and the Loudoun County government offices at 21641 Ridgetop Circle, Sterling. All registered voters are eligible to vote early in person, currently ongoing at the...
loudounnow.com
Community Meetings Planned on New School Programs
School Board members this week were updated this week on plans for new Dual Language Immersion and International Baccalaureate programs during a meeting of the Specialized Programs and Centers Committee. Committee Chair Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) were told the two programs—the Dual Language...
wvpublic.org
Construction Begins On Eastern Panhandle Sober Living Community
Officials broke ground Friday afternoon on the Mountaineer Recovery Village, a first-of-its-kind sober-living housing development in the Eastern Panhandle. The development is part of Mountaineer Recovery Center (MRC), a substance use treatment campus in Kearneysville. It’s set to provide its patients with housing and transportation after treatment and help them re-enter the workforce.
mocoshow.com
Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan
Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County community leaders ask U.S. Department of Justice to place M-NCPPC under receivership
The struggle between Montgomery County residents who are demanding an investigation of scandals within the County Planning Board and Planning Department, and a County Council who want to sweep those scandals under the rug and quickly install five new cronies on the Board, took another turn today with a protest at the Montgomery County Council Building in Rockville. Multiple community and organizational leaders have signed a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice asking federal law enforcement to place the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (the umbrella entity that houses the board and Planning Department) under receivership. They've asked that it remain under receivership until a full, independent investigation of the scandals is completed, and that County Executive Marc Elrich and the County Council be included as targets of the investigation.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Police Chief Brown Announces Retirement
Leesburg Chief of Police Gregory C. Brown has announced that he will officially retire on Dec. 1 after 26 years of law enforcement service in Loudoun. Chief Brown has led the department since Oct. 3, 2016. In that time, he has implemented new leadership and management techniques and expanded the department to an authorized staff of 90 sworn officers and 18 civilians. That included new positions such as public information officer, crime and traffic analyst, and domestic violence detective.
Wexton vs Cao: What Thursday's debate means for Loudoun County
LEESBURG, Va. — At a time when some campaigns can’t agree to one debate, Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton and her Republican challenger, Hung Cao, came here to Leesburg’s National Conference Center for their third debate. "Business owners, you are the backbone of America. You built this country,...
loudounnow.com
Editorial: A Salute
There are few industries in which the fortune of any single business depends on the success of its competitors. If you listen to Loudoun’s wine makers and growers, that interdependency is a foundational element of their efforts. That special spirit of community is showcased annually when they gather, as...
