Lovettsville, VA

loudounnow.com

Leesburg's Chief Brown Seeking Officers with a Mission

In providing the Town Council with an update on the implementation of his department’s 2018 strategic plan last week, Police Chief Gregory Brown reported that many of the goals have advanced, but challenges remain. Among the accomplishments he cited were an ongoing conversion to digital records, maintaining the department’s...
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Speed Signs Coming to Lovettsville

Town Manager Jason Cournoyer last week updated the Town Council on efforts to slow speeders passing through town. The recent traffic study completed in conjunction with the county government assessed speeding on Berlin Turnpike and Broad Way. The results are likely to result in a recommendation for the installation of pole-mounted speed notification signs at two locations on Berlin Turnpike, where 80% of the traffic was clocked at more than 10 mph over the speed limit. He said additional studies will need to be conducted to address speeding and pedestrian safety concerns on Broad Way, especially near the community center. The study found lower traffic speeds in that area.
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Fairfax County seeks more authority from state to fix trash pickup issues

Fairfax County will ask the Virginia General Assembly for more authority to fix its trash troubles, as complaints about American Disposal Services continue. At Tuesday’s (Oct. 18) legislative committee meeting, the Board of Supervisors once again dove into the persisting problems with trash pickups by the private, contracted collectors that serve about 90% of residents and almost all businesses in the county.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Dennis Martire, Laborers International Union North America

Editor: Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors recently began considering whether to include project labor agreements as a regular requirement for large-scale construction projects eligible for federal funding. Loudoun should adopt PLAs not because federal programs, such as The American Rescue Plan encourage them, but because they work for all...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Town Names New Emergency Manager

Alex Fitch has been hired as the Leesburg’s new emergency management coordinator effective Nov. 28. Fitch has spent 25 years with the City of Fairfax Fire Department, achieving the rank of Captain. For the past 16 years, he has also served as a member of the National Capital Region Incident Management Team. In addition, Fitch has served as an instructor at the FEMA Emergency Management Institute, and as a Virginia Communications cache manager and team member with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. He is a graduate of FEMA’s National Emergency Management Basic Academy.
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

More Voting Options to Open Monday

On Monday, Oct. 24, in-person early voting will become available at two more sites: the Dulles South Recreation Center, 24950 Riding Center Drive, South Riding; and the Loudoun County government offices at 21641 Ridgetop Circle, Sterling. All registered voters are eligible to vote early in person, currently ongoing at the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Community Meetings Planned on New School Programs

School Board members this week were updated this week on plans for new Dual Language Immersion and International Baccalaureate programs during a meeting of the Specialized Programs and Centers Committee. Committee Chair Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) were told the two programs—the Dual Language...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
wvpublic.org

Construction Begins On Eastern Panhandle Sober Living Community

Officials broke ground Friday afternoon on the Mountaineer Recovery Village, a first-of-its-kind sober-living housing development in the Eastern Panhandle. The development is part of Mountaineer Recovery Center (MRC), a substance use treatment campus in Kearneysville. It’s set to provide its patients with housing and transportation after treatment and help them re-enter the workforce.
KEARNEYSVILLE, WV
mocoshow.com

Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan

Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County community leaders ask U.S. Department of Justice to place M-NCPPC under receivership

The struggle between Montgomery County residents who are demanding an investigation of scandals within the County Planning Board and Planning Department, and a County Council who want to sweep those scandals under the rug and quickly install five new cronies on the Board, took another turn today with a protest at the Montgomery County Council Building in Rockville. Multiple community and organizational leaders have signed a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice asking federal law enforcement to place the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (the umbrella entity that houses the board and Planning Department) under receivership. They've asked that it remain under receivership until a full, independent investigation of the scandals is completed, and that County Executive Marc Elrich and the County Council be included as targets of the investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Police Chief Brown Announces Retirement

Leesburg Chief of Police Gregory C. Brown has announced that he will officially retire on Dec. 1 after 26 years of law enforcement service in Loudoun. Chief Brown has led the department since Oct. 3, 2016. In that time, he has implemented new leadership and management techniques and expanded the department to an authorized staff of 90 sworn officers and 18 civilians. That included new positions such as public information officer, crime and traffic analyst, and domestic violence detective.
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Editorial: A Salute

There are few industries in which the fortune of any single business depends on the success of its competitors. If you listen to Loudoun’s wine makers and growers, that interdependency is a foundational element of their efforts. That special spirit of community is showcased annually when they gather, as...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

