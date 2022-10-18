Read full article on original website
The Best Cars You Can Buy in 2022
What are the best new cars to buy? It's a tricky question to answer, and heavily dependent on what you're looking for. Some vehicles provide value; others shoot for excellence. Some try to be generalists; others specialize in one specific aspect. You may be looking for a hyper-efficient electric car or still want a raucous-sounding V8. We're not here to judge.
Electric Vehicle Charging Levels: What You Need to Know
The automotive world is shifting from internal combustion to electric this decade. This shift will require updates to our general automotive knowledge and terminology. Everyone who owns a car now has at least a working knowledge of fuel pumps. But there are multiple ways to charge an electric vehicle — at home and on the road. And understanding how electric currents work — if it's been a few decades since you took a high-school science class — can be unfamiliar and confusing, even to car enthusiasts.
Meet the Powerful, Race-Inspired 72 Volt Roadster Electric Bike
Vintage Electric Bikes’ 72 Volt Roadster is a beast. Designed as part of the brand’s all-new 72v Performance Line, the bike can achieve full-speed runs up 15-20 percent grades and 3x the torque seen in previous models. With a 40 mph top speed and 4000-watt drivetrain, this electric bike is equipped with all the power you’ll need to face every road ahead. The bike also boasts a three-hour charge time and will run up to 75 miles per charge. On top of that, Vintage Electric Bikes worked hard to ensure users can hit those higher speeds faster – the 72 Volt will accelerate from 5-30 mph in half the time of previous Vintage Electric bikes. Every bike is built to last and assembled by the brand’s team in Santa Clara, California. Once it’s ready to go, your bike is loaded up and delivered right to your doorstep. Bottom line: the 72 Volt Roadsters are beautiful, powerful bikes designed and engineered to impress, and represent a remarkable evolution in the Vintage Electric lineup.
GMC May Come After Toyota and Rivian with a Smaller Hummer
GMC launched full production of the Hummer EV SUT earlier this year. It's one of the most impressive and capable vehicles on the market. It's also cartoonishly proportioned and expensive, with a price tag north of $100,000 (or much more on the lightly used market). But according to a Bloomberg report, GMC is seriously considering adding a smaller midsize Hummer model.
A Cheap New Tesla? The Electric Car Company Is Working on It, Says Elon Musk
Tesla has had major sales success with the Model 3 and the Model Y. The trouble is neither vehicle is affordable. Currently, the rear-wheel-drive Model 3, starting around $47,000, is the only Tesla available for less than $62,000. That, purportedly, may be about to change. Elon Musk addressed several Musk-related...
Today in Gear: The Products Making Headlines
Forget the Razr – Motorola has just unveiled a new "rollable" smartphone concept. With a click, the phone rolls out its screen and with another click retracts it. At just four inches high, the compact smartphone can tuck into your pocket and then expand to its full 6.5 inches on demand. The new smartphone was shown off in a new video released as part of Lenovo Tech World 2022 in which Motorola’s parent company Lenovo teased a new rollable laptop. The laptop’s screen can expand similarly to the smartphone's and marks another innovation adjacent to the company’s hugely influential ThinkPad 360 laptop tablet.
Tsovet's Latest Must-Have Is Powered by Motion
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. For years, Tsovet has proudly built elegant, stylish watches. The brand's new SMT-DW42 GMT Kinematic offers aficionados a sophisticated companion that will keep up with any adventure. A versatile stainless steel case and 20mm stainless steel bracelet supplement the high-tech and striking SMT-DW42 GMT Kinematic, which is exactly the kind of watch you (or a very fortunate giftee) will be excited to wear every day.
You Can Get Sonos' Most Affordable Soundbar for Even Cheaper Right Now
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Sonos is probably one of the most buzz-worthy names in technology right now, as the home audio brand has proven time and time again just how solid its lineup is. And while most of what the brand has to offer is, admittedly, a bit on the pricey end of the spectrum, you're not totally out of luck when it comes to budget-friendly spending. For instance, if you want a bass-booming cinematic experience in your home but you don't want to empty your bank account, you can turn to the Sonos Beam, perhaps the best bang-for-your-buck soundbar around (we reviewed both the Gen 1 and Gen 2 versions and loved them both).
Now Is the Best Time to Save Huge on Older-Model Apple Tech
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. As we've all come to understand, Apple is a tech company that's known for innovation. The brand's releases have been one of the more reliable markers of the evolution of technology over the last few decades. But those new releases also come with an added bonus: they usually make Apple's outgoing products a lot more approachable and affordable. And many of them still hold up, even against the brand-spanking-new ones.
BMW Is Considering an M5 Wagon — and It Might Come to America
BMW recently came out with a new wagon version of the M3, the M3 Touring. Sadly, it's not coming to the United States. But BMW may be plotting another wagon for America. CarBuzz spoke to BMW M CEO Frank van Meel at an event in South Africa, where the M boss noted that BMW M is considering bringing a wagon to the American market.
Prep for Holiday Travel with 30% Off Durable Luggage from Samsonite
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Whether you're gearing up for a holiday trip or a frequent traveler all year round, you know that a good piece of luggage (or two) can make or break a trip. From maneuvering through a busy airport to packing up your car, you need luggage that's durable and roomy. Luckily enough, one of the best luggage brands you can shop, Samsonite, is offering 30 percent off some of its best pieces until October 25. Shop everything from compact carry-ons to matching sets to backpacks and more.
Meet the Porsche 911 Carrera T, the Pure Sports Car for Enthusiasts
Porsche just unveiled its latest 911 variant, the 911 Carrera T, which we loved in the last generation. T in Porsche parlance stands for "Touring." That word may make you think of a luxury grand tourer, but the 911 Carrera T is a pared-down, ultimate driving enthusiast's 911 (if you're not on a 911 GT3 budget).
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. American Trench Retro Classic Sock. Up to 30% Off. For a...
