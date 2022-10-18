ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

teslarati.com

The Rolls Royce Spectre begins the brand’s transition to electric

Rolls Royce unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre. Since the dawn of modern electric vehicles, the electric drivetrain has been perfect for luxury vehicles. An electric motor’s quiet, smooth, and reliable operation make it ideal for a luxury use case. And now, the leader in luxury motor cars has finally taken notice and has created its first electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre.
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: The Products Making Headlines

Forget the Razr – Motorola has just unveiled a new "rollable" smartphone concept. With a click, the phone rolls out its screen and with another click retracts it. At just four inches high, the compact smartphone can tuck into your pocket and then expand to its full 6.5 inches on demand. The new smartphone was shown off in a new video released as part of Lenovo Tech World 2022 in which Motorola’s parent company Lenovo teased a new rollable laptop. The laptop’s screen can expand similarly to the smartphone's and marks another innovation adjacent to the company’s hugely influential ThinkPad 360 laptop tablet.
Gear Patrol

Meet the Powerful, Race-Inspired 72 Volt Roadster Electric Bike

Vintage Electric Bikes’ 72 Volt Roadster is a beast. Designed as part of the brand’s all-new 72v Performance Line, the bike can achieve full-speed runs up 15-20 percent grades and 3x the torque seen in previous models. With a 40 mph top speed and 4000-watt drivetrain, this electric bike is equipped with all the power you’ll need to face every road ahead. The bike also boasts a three-hour charge time and will run up to 75 miles per charge. On top of that, Vintage Electric Bikes worked hard to ensure users can hit those higher speeds faster – the 72 Volt will accelerate from 5-30 mph in half the time of previous Vintage Electric bikes. Every bike is built to last and assembled by the brand’s team in Santa Clara, California. Once it’s ready to go, your bike is loaded up and delivered right to your doorstep. Bottom line: the 72 Volt Roadsters are beautiful, powerful bikes designed and engineered to impress, and represent a remarkable evolution in the Vintage Electric lineup.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gear Patrol

The MoonSwatch Is Now Way Easier to Buy in the USA

The $260 Swatch x Omega Bioceramic MoonSwatch was so hyped it's been hard to get, but there's good news for its American fans. Starting Saturday, October 22, a fleet of cute little Fiat Cinquecento cars will tour the US to bring MoonSwatches to different cities, including areas previously inaccessible or inconvenient to retail locations. In addition, Swatch has announced that the MoonSwatch will now be available in all its stores (excluding the Broadway & Bleecker location in New York City).
FLORIDA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Cybertruck Takes One Step Closer To Production

Tesla has promised a great many things, and most of them have either not arrived or are long overdue. But the EV pioneer is still making progress and announced that the Tesla Semi truck is finally entering production. But what of the Tesla Cybertruck, which was revealed back in 2019? Since that was first shown to us, Rivian and Ford have both brought real electric trucks to market, and besides some outlandish promises, we haven't heard too much.
TEXAS STATE
The Verge

Tesla is selling another at-home charger that works with other EVs

Tesla has launched a new J1772 wall charger that can be installed into homes and used with other brands of electric vehicles (via Electrek). The charger is capable of adding up to 44 miles of range per hour and features a 24-foot cable and can power-share to maximize electrical capacity, allowing you to charge multiple vehicles at once.
TheStreet

Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

May wasn't a very merry month for Canoo (GOEV) . Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." The company posted a net loss of $125.4...
ILLINOIS STATE
Road & Track

Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Working On a Car "Half the Cost" of a Model 3

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that the company is planning a new, smaller model to slot in below the Model 3 and Model Y. Speaking on the company's third-quarter earnings call, the bombastic executive set high hopes for the new nameplate. "It will, I think, certainly exceed the production of...
Aviation International News

HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation

Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
RideApart

Mad Genius Sticks A Yamaha RD350 Engine Inside A 1960s Lambretta Scooter

Are you the kind of person who likes to come up with combinations that most people would never think of? If so, then you might appreciate this build from a guy named Kelvin. As he tells the story, he had a Yamaha RD350 sitting around, and then he obtained a frame from a 1963 Lambretta scooter. Synapses started firing in a particular way, and so he decided to see if he could do something amazing with that old Lammy shell. Thus, the Yambretta was born.
msn.com

15 ways that cruising newbies waste money on their first cruise

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information and offers. I can still remember my first rookie mistake on...
torquenews.com

First-Ever Video Comparison of ALL 2023 Toyota Crown Trim Levels

See all three 2023 Toyota Crown trim levels together side-by-side. Which one is your favorite?. Have you decided yet which grade of Toyota Crown is your favorite? If not, I may have found a way to help you. How about a full comparison of all trim levels?. 2023 Crown Features.
techunwrapped.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected

A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
Aviation International News

Airbus Delivers First U.S. ACH130 Helicopter

Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH, Static AD_107) has delivered the first ACH130 Aston Martin Edition to a U.S. customer. The helicopter features a special interior and exterior livery created by the sports car maker. In May, ACH committed to producing a second batch of 15 ACH130 Aston Martin Editions of the single-turbine helicopter.
MotorTrend Magazine

Dare To Be Different: Build a 1956 Oldsmobile and Stand Out From the Crowd

For Rich Rossi of West Nyack, New York, having an Olds in the garage brings back copious memories of good times from his well-spent youth. "When I was in high school, I had a '57 Super 88. I loved that car. As a Vietnam veteran, and having grown up in the '50's and '60's, Oldsmobiles just seem to bring me back to those enjoyable and raucous days of my teenage years," states Rossi.
WEST NYACK, NY

