Oberlin, OH

Rustic Ohio mansion blends convenience and self-sufficient lifestyle

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
 3 days ago

OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – When you think mansion, you maybe think of arching ceilings, marble counters and pristine tiled floors. While it may be rustic in design, this luxury log cabin is selling for $14,900,000.

Just outside Oberlin, Ohio, this 9,800-square-foot home displays warm wood in as many places as possible. From the bare log cabin style walls and oakwood floors to the rough-hewn furniture and accent pieces, all eight bedrooms of this home display rustic comfort at a luxury scale.

While the home itself was built in 2017, the listing says the hand-hewn details used 250-year-old hickory and oak logs.

The home has eight bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-baths, four kitchens, three fireplaces and a large wrap-around deck.

In case you were afraid you wouldn’t have room for your many vehicles of choice, this home has seven garages, including a 60-foot RV garage and 2400 square feet of attic storage.

Outside the main home, you can find a saltwater pool with a log cabin of its own that can sleep up to eight guests comfortably. There is also a 7200 square foot barn with 13 stalls, a hay loft, five paddocks, a feeding corral and a hen house.

The home also comes with 600 acres of farmland and lake, letting you live in privacy, yet still be only 30 minutes from the Cleveland downtown.

If you’re looking to live the rustic life without skimping on space, check out more photos of all the home’s hardwood glory on Zillow here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

