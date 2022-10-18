ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

1 dead after nearly 60 vehicles crash in thick fog in Oregon

BROWNSVILLE, Ore. (KATU) — One person is dead after more than 60 vehicles crashed in thick fog in Oregon Wednesday morning, police said. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the I-5 closure at about 8 a.m. near the Halsey-Brownsville exit at milepost 216. A dense fog advisory was in place for much of the Willamette Valley through noon with the National Weather Service saying visibility was down to a quarter mile in some areas.
OREGON STATE
Jaime Andres Diez: Candidate Texas Railroad Commissioner

SAN ANTONIO – Jaime Andres Diez is a Libertarian candidate running for Texas Railroad Commissioner. “It should be a PRIVILEGE for operators to be able to profit from Texas’ natural resources. The people of Texas ask that they respect our natural resources and our environment in doing so. The problem is the RRC has designed a system to favor operators at the expense of the public. The people of Texas have a fundamental right to an accountable and honest government that works for them.”
TEXAS STATE
FACT CHECK: Does OK have a higher violent crime rate then NY and CA?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Of the many things said at Tuesday night's gubernatorial debate, one of the most talked about moments was an exchange regarding violent crime in the state. Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister said Oklahoma has a higher violent crime rate than New York and California. It was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Jay Kleberg: Candidate for Texas Land Commissioner

SAN ANTONIO – Jay Kleberg is a Democrat candidate running for Texas Land Commissioner. “My name is Jay Kleberg. I’m a father to three beautiful daughters, Sophia, Katherine, and Amelia, and a husband to my wonderful wife, Chrissy Kleberg. I’m running for Texas Land Commissioner because I believe that we have to protect our lands, and we don’t have time for inaction. We have so many beautiful, vital landscapes in our state, and I want my daughters to be able to share this beauty with their kids.”
TEXAS STATE
Georgia midterms highlight ongoing debate over voting laws

WASHINGTON (TND) — Few states are getting as much attention these midterm elections as Georgia, where some big-ballot races for a Senate seat and the governor’s mansion are highlighting another political controversy: the state’s election rules regarding when, where and under what circumstances votes can be cast.
GEORGIA STATE
Oklahoma tribes endorse governor's opponent, threatening reelection bid

Native American tribes in Oklahoma are endorsing Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt's Democratic opponent after a series of disagreements throughout his first term in office, threatening his reelection campaign. "I was a supporter of Kevin Stitt when he ran for office. I thought, 'Wow, look at this,'" said chief Gary Batton...
OKLAHOMA STATE

