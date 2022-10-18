ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Daily Student

IU launches committee for new Media School dean after previous search failed

IU Bloomington Provost and Executive Vice President Rahul Shrivastav has appointed a new committee to identify candidates for the position of dean for The Media School after a previous search failed. The committee announced it will begin a relaunch of the initial search from summer 2021, which did not provide a final candidate, but was in the semi-finalist stage.

