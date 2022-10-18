Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
IU launches committee for new Media School dean after previous search failed
IU Bloomington Provost and Executive Vice President Rahul Shrivastav has appointed a new committee to identify candidates for the position of dean for The Media School after a previous search failed. The committee announced it will begin a relaunch of the initial search from summer 2021, which did not provide a final candidate, but was in the semi-finalist stage.
Colorado parents react to CDC recommending COVID-19 vaccine annually
On Thursday, the CDC voted unanimously in favor of recommending the COVID-19 vaccine be part of annually scheduled vaccines for children and adults. Colorado is not recommending the vaccine.
