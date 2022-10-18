Read full article on original website
Three men accused of transporting elephant tusks from Oklahoma to Texas
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people have been indicted after allegedly conspiring to transport elephant tusks from Oklahoma to Texas in order to sell them. According to court documents, David Bartlett called an undercover United States Fish & Wildlife Special Agent on February 11 to negotiate the sale of an African elephant ivory tusk.
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on bus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A woman was attacked by a group of teenagers on a D.C. bus Monday after asking them to stop using foul language. "It was an outrage," said Kyla Thurston. On Oct. 17, just before 4 p.m., Thurston, 42, said she was on a bus on her way to pick up her diabetes medicine when a group of teens began to curse.
ODOC: 32-year-old woman arrested for playing part in suspected contraband ring
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Agents from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections' (ODOC) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) have arrested a woman from Oklahoma City who is suspected to be involved in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group (STG). Agents from the...
Oklahoma agents apprehend key member of prison contraband ring
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an 18-month-long...
1-year-old dies after being run over by father in Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A 1-year-old died after getting run over by his father in Texas Tuesday morning, officials said. Police said the mother and the toddler were gathered on the driver's side of the 27-year-old father's vehicle in their Lower Valley home's driveway around 10 a.m. Unbeknownst...
Oklahoma executes Benjamin Cole for the 2002 killing of his 9-month-old daughter
MCALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Cole was executed on Thursday morning. He was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. A 57-year-old Oklahoma man is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Thursday for killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002, despite claims by his attorneys that he is mentally ill and not competent to be executed.
Leading Oklahoma veterans announce endorsement of Joy Hofmeister
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four leading Oklahoma veterans announced their joint endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for governor. Major Pete Reed, General Myles Deering, Major General Rita Aragon, and Master Chief Larry Van Schuyver have also launched a Veterans for Joy initiative aimed at securing her win on Election Day.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues search for clues in 2021 Turley disappearances
TULSA, Okla. — A year after three people disappeared in Turley last October, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues looking for clues. 76-year-old Jack Grimes and 56-year-old Dwayne Selby were supposed to be at a horse show in Texas during the third week of October but never made it home.
FACT CHECK: Does OK have a higher violent crime rate then NY and CA?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Of the many things said at Tuesday night's gubernatorial debate, one of the most talked about moments was an exchange regarding violent crime in the state. Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister said Oklahoma has a higher violent crime rate than New York and California. It was...
Mother, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old gets ink, say police
HIGHLAND, NY (WRGB) — Town of Lloyd Police say two have been arrested, after a 10-year-old was allowed to receive a tattoo. Police say 33-year-old Chrystal Thomas, the child's mother, was arrested on October 4th. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She's accused of allowing what police describe as "a large permanent ink tattoo" to be applied on the child's arm.
'It's the law': Youngkin bucks school districts threatening to ignore new policies for trans students
WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is holding firm on a handful of northern Virginia school districts that have vowed to refuse to follow his administration's new policies requiring students to obtain written parental permission before they can be referred to by a different name or pronoun in school.
Gov. Stitt clarifies kids in Oklahoma not required to get COVID vaccine to attend school
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement on Thursday, clarifying that children in the state of Oklahoma are not required to receive the COVID vaccine in order to attend school. Stitt issued the following statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory...
$30M of Oklahoma pandemic relief funds used to cover Public Health Lab costs, payroll
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed about $30 million in federal pandemic relief funds were used to cover pandemic payroll costs. This freed up millions in unrestricted agency money to relocate a public health lab. Now, some are saying it wasn’t an allowable use...
Wellness Wednesday: New subvariants of Omicron raising concerns
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- New subvariants of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 are appearing around the country and here in Oklahoma. According to Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health, they appear to be even more contagious. "We have new variants that are circulating in Oklahoma and they are rapidly taking...
County election boards in Oklahoma facing challenges leading up to November elections
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — County Election Boards and polling locations are seeing many challenges, from redistricting, all the way down to making sure they have enough workers. Two of Oklahoma's biggest counties are shifting the way they recruit and train the poll workers to make sure they have enough come election day.
Lawmakers react to special election for legalization of recreation marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)-- — Governor Stitt declared a special election for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in our state, and it's bringing about mixed reactions. To those front-lining the campaign to get the recreational marijuana question on the ballot, this executive proclamation from the Governor was...
'Very peculiar': Attorney claims OTA modified their early 2022 meeting agendas
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An attorney submits what he's calling new evidence against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) to the Cleveland County District Court. Richard Labarthe gave Judge Timothy Olsen some documents, which claims the OTA changed two public meeting agendas before announcing their turnpike project, ACCESS Oklahoma. Court...
'The trust is broken': Choctaw chief responds to Gov. Stitt's debate comments
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw nation responded on Thursday to comments Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) made during a Wednesday debate against Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. During the debate, Gov. Stitt suggested that the tribes meet him at the capitol at 10 a.m. the...
Polling positive for Hofmeister, Nelson with plenty of undecided voters remaining
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ascend Action Polling shows Republican Governor Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent candidate Ryan Walters trailing in their respective races. According to the polls, there are still enough undecided voters that these races are far from over. Democrat and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Democratic candidate...
