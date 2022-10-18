ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

nbc25news.com

Oxford High School parent reacts to possible guilty plea from school shooter

OXFORD, Mich. - Accused Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty on Monday. He's accused of killing four students, injuring 6 other students, and a teacher. Investigators say this say was a calculated crime to shoot and kill multiple people at oxford high school on...
nbc25news.com

Police warn of police impersonator scam in Tittabawassee Township

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Tittabawassee Township Police Department is warning the public of a potential scam involving a police impersonator. See the statement from the Tittabawassee Township Police Department on the incident below:. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the department responded to the Coffee Beanery, 7736 Midland Rd., after...
TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, MI
nbc25news.com

Accused Oxford shooter to remain in jail, says judge

UPDATE: A judge has decided that Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail for the time being. The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting is back in court Thursday at 9:00 a.m. This is part of a monthly hearing under Michigan law when a juvenile is lodged...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

MI Tri-Share Child Care program expands to more communities

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Access to affordable childcare is a challenge, but one Michigan organization is helping bridge the gap. In February, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $2.5 million from the state to support the Michigan Tri-Share Child Care Program. The program splits the cost of childcare between the State of Michigan,...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Hyper-local school board races are becoming more politicized, experts say

LANSING, Mich. — Some of the most down-ballot, localized positions up for election on Nov. 8 have been getting more attention than ever this campaign season. School board races snagged headlines as some candidates vow to bring partisan policies to boards that typically get less attention. Campaigns to ban...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Hemlock Semiconductor breaks ground on next-generation facility

HEMLOCK, Mich. -- Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC), the nation’s leading manufacturer of hyper-pure polysilicon used in the semiconductor and solar industries, Friday celebrated breaking ground on an expansion project that will modernize the manufacturing process HSC uses to refine its semiconductor-grade polysilicon. The next-generation technologies HSC will deploy through...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Election officials waiting for guidance on poll watchers after lawsuit ruling

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Election officials are waiting for answers just weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm election, after a Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled clerks couldn't refer to parts of an instruction manual on election challengers and poll watchers. Judge Brock Swartzle ruled Thursday that Michigan's election officials...
MICHIGAN STATE

