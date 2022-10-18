Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
'Suspicious package' on US Department of Energy campus prompts road closure in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Authorities said they are investigating a suspicious package on Wednesday at the entrance of the U.S. Department of Energy Campus on Germantown Road in Maryland. A FedEx truck is being searched. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Bomb Squad is at the scene...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio reports over 11,000 COVID-19 cases over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported over 11,000 COVID-19 cases for the past week. In the last week, Ohio has reported 11,097 cases, 422 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 27 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 74 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 8,535 new COVID-19 cases...
WSYX ABC6
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many events are happening this weekend throughout Central Ohio. The Buckeyes are back at Ohio Stadium, the Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena and of course, the Circleville Pumpkin Show is here!. Friday, October 21. Circleville Pumpkin Show in Circleville: The four-day celebration features family...
WSYX ABC6
PUCO issues Special Reconnection Order for heating season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has issued its Special Reconnect Order for the upcoming heating season. The Special Reconnect Order helps Ohioans served by PUCO-regulated utilities reconnect or maintain electric and natural gas service during the winter heating season, which ends April 14, 2023.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio AG sues 3 companies over 'shoddy design, workmanship' on Zane State College building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing three companies for "shoddy design and workmanship" on a Zane State College building. The attorney general's office said the building has created a danger to students and staff and one entrance to the building has been closed due to the risk of falling debris.
WSYX ABC6
Lancaster company receives $75M in federal funds for lithium-ion battery recycling factory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion in federal grant money to make electric vehicle batteries. The Energy Department announced on Wednesday the grants that will be used to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles.
WSYX ABC6
Pa. Senate candidate Fetterman in good health, recovering well from stroke, doctor says
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is recovering well from a stroke he suffered earlier this year, according to his primary care physician. Dr. Clifford Chen of UPMC in Duquesne released a detailed medical report based on his examination. The report is the latest medical...
WSYX ABC6
Foxconn announces plans to build electric hatchback at Lordstown assembly plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Taiwan-based Foxconn has revealed new plans for the vehicle assembly plant in Lordstown. The company, best known for building Apple's iPhones, bought the plant last year. According to Car and Driver Magazine, Foxconn plans to start building an electric hatchback called the Fox Tron Model...
