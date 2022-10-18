ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

WSYX ABC6

Ohio reports over 11,000 COVID-19 cases over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported over 11,000 COVID-19 cases for the past week. In the last week, Ohio has reported 11,097 cases, 422 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 27 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 74 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 8,535 new COVID-19 cases...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many events are happening this weekend throughout Central Ohio. The Buckeyes are back at Ohio Stadium, the Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena and of course, the Circleville Pumpkin Show is here!. Friday, October 21. Circleville Pumpkin Show in Circleville: The four-day celebration features family...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

PUCO issues Special Reconnection Order for heating season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has issued its Special Reconnect Order for the upcoming heating season. The Special Reconnect Order helps Ohioans served by PUCO-regulated utilities reconnect or maintain electric and natural gas service during the winter heating season, which ends April 14, 2023.
OHIO STATE

