Shawano County, WI

22 WSBT

California man sentenced for decades old Warsaw rape

A California man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a rape in Warsaw more than two decades ago. A Kosciusko County judge sentenced 53-year-old Rodriguez Todd to 80 years in prison on Monday for rape and kidnapping charges. The victim testified Todd kidnapped her at knifepoint...
WARSAW, IN
Election officials waiting for guidance on poll watchers after lawsuit ruling

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Election officials are waiting for answers just weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm election, after a Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled clerks couldn't refer to parts of an instruction manual on election challengers and poll watchers. Judge Brock Swartzle ruled Thursday that Michigan's election officials...
MICHIGAN STATE
Lawsuit overshadows St. Joe County election board duties

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Election Board is ironing out final details for this year's Midterm Election. There is a heightened emphasis on making the election process transparent. Despite the public discussion, the looming lawsuit against County Clerk Rita Glenn and Democratic Board Member...
Vote411 helps voters make informed decisions on Election Day

Before casting your ballot in November – have you asked yourself who you're voting for?. Political expert Elizabeth Bennion knows many people will just vote for their party line and that's that. But the question she hears the most from voters is: Who is on my ballot and how do I learn about them?
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

